Catching Up with 10 Red Bull Formation 2022 Diggers

Martha Gill - digging with Robin & Haz

How's the build going?

It's going good, yeah. It's fun, we've got the music playing and some good vibes.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

Just hanging out with my friends, to be honest. Having a good time digging something that they're going to be stoked on to ride.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

Just having to deal with Robin telling me what to do all the time... nah, joking. Maybe managing your hydration. It's easy to forget about that whilst we're slaving away for our riders.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

There's two sections, one just below the fire road and then down toward the bottom where we've built a completely fresh lip and not rebuilt everything. I think that's pretty cool, to build something from scratch, you just see flat land and then now we've put a lip and a landing there. So that's pretty cool, watched Robin and Haz guinea pig that for the first time today. It was pretty cool to see them get through that and see that it actually works, as well.

What's your favorite tool to use?

Dan Perl - digging with Hannah

I really like the pointy shovel. It really gets deep into the ground. Some people call it a spade. [

How's the build going?

The build's going really well. We've been focused on the top section, which is the drop off the ridge, the straight after that into a tight catch-berm, and then a straight section off a small drop. That catch-berm is really, really crucial because they're going to be nuking off the top. We've also just been dialing in that drop off the top and the landing, making them really nice for them.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

The food. Lentine's food. [Hannah: "If you didn't say that, I was going to say for you."] Lentine has been crushing it. She's been getting us really good ingredients and combos, like we've been having salmon and steak with all sorts of veggies and carbs to go with it.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

Carrying the water up to the top, because we've been focused on the top so exclusively. All three days, actually. The highest the water [is brought by truck] is like halfway up the hill, so we're going up and down from the midway point to the tippy-top with backpacks of water every hour or more.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

The only feature I've been working on! Which is the entrance, which is how I would have it. It's spicy and zesty and a little techy and I love it. I'm stoked to watch Hannah and Casey hit it.

What's your favorite tool to use?

HB and digger Dan Perl survey the queendom.

Phil McLean - digging with Georgia

I've mostly just been using a spade, along with the water backpack. We have a Trail Boss tool with two different heads, a spade and a Rogue hoe. The Trail Boss is a tool that breaks apart into multiple pieces so you can pack it with you.

How's the build going?

It's pretty good. It's been kind of a lot to take on at the top, but we got that done, and we're just trying to link our way to the bottom. Luckily, we're working with three other teams I think, so it shouldn't be too bad.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

The ease of moving dirt. It's too easy to move it.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

The rock, really. The rock and the heat.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

Probably the drop just above this. And it'll be cool to see what the girls are going to do on that trick jump down there. That'll be sick.

What's your favorite tool to use?

It's slow, tough work, but it's definitely rewarding. Left: Chelsea Kimball packs dirt on a big, technical drop in her line. Right: Alex Showerman builds a catch-berm in a crucial spot.

CJ Selig - digging with Chelsea

The shovel. Can't really beat it.

How's the build going?

Chiller. We've done a lot of hard work, but we've had a lot of good help and it's gone really smoothly.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

When Terry and Spangler show up with water.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

When they don't show up with water. It makes a big difference.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

We've been working mainly on two drops, and I like the combo of them together. The first one's quite technical; we had to really do a lot of engineering to get the landing put together, whereas the second one is kind of one of those fun drop, nice wide landings that we just got to kind of have fun with.

What's your favorite tool to use?

Juju Milay and Mike Ross stack rocks to build a landing.

Juju Milay - digging with Haz & Robin

The pick axe!

How's the build going?

Really good. Tiring, but really good.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

Just being able to connect with the riders, and seeing the lines they're choosing and how they're crafting their lines has been really rewarding. I've just been learning the whole process of designing the jumps and the lines and everything. It's just been fun to be amongst amazing, dope women.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

The heat! I got sunburned for the first time in my life. Normally I'm okay, but yeah, the sunburn was really bad. The heat has been really difficult as well. Everything is so dry. The North Shore is where I bike, so everything's so wet.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

I think that one of my favorite features that we worked on is on the top, kind of looker's right, where Robin and Haz will be dropping in. Just kind of hacking that away and trying to create space for them, and also recognizing and seeing how exposed it is. The adrenaline in that one is kind of sketchy, but I'm excited for that.

What's your favorite tool to use?

Sam Soriano's crew makes it happen.

Joel Shockley - digging with Sam

The shovel, actually!

How's the build going?

It's going great!

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

I love that it's not a competition, and everyone's just hyping each other up and everyone's helping each other out. It's not a competition like Rampage.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

Just the steep terrain, and the lack of water. You have to hike it to your lips and landings where you need to pack it. It's just steep getting water up the mountain.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

A favorite is probably the drop right here. There's a nice long runway out of it.

What's your favorite tool to use?

It takes a village.

Oscar "Tobo" Gutierrez - digging with Cami

I like the Rogue we have. It's just a single-sided blade, about as wide as a shovel, 90-degree on it. It's good for moving dirt, chipping rock, it's probably one of my favorites.

How's the build going?

Pretty good so far! It's been pretty easy, like chill stuff. Well, this [large stepdown] is not chill, but the building is good!

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

The progression of the chicks is like, wow! It's on another level. I'm stoked on that.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

That someone stole our tools! Well, not stole, but borrowed without asking. But no, it's been such a good time.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

Maybe this big stepdown. I'm stoked on this!

What's your favorite tool to use?

Hiking water backpacks around on the mountain has been a challenge, but it's resulted in some solid lips and landings. Chelsea Kimball isn't afraid to work hard.

Dakoda Osusky - digging with Vaea

The shovel for sure. I love it.

How's the build going?

The build's going great. It's been super fun. We've got some revisions up there to switch it up a little bit, it's been super awesome. It's going well.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

The dirt. It's super easy to work with. You can't beat it. It just packs super well, you add just a little bit of water to it and can just shape it - it's like Play-Doh.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

The hardest part, for this build, is just the water, just hiking it. That's about it.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

I'd say the hip. It's very photogenic up there. Any way you look at it, with someone hitting it, it'll look so insane.

What's your favorite tool to use?

Michelle Parker is one of a handful of OG female athletes here to help the girls dig and provide mentorship along the way.

Claire Buchar - floating digger

My good old Anvil flathead shovel right here. I just got a new one, I broke one yesterday or two days ago. It's the best for packing and shaping.

How's the build going?

It's actually going quite well. There's one stubborn rock and quartz shelf in the middle of this lander, and this is one of Vaea's scarier features, but other than that, the landing's filling in really nicely 'cause there's lots of material around it and above it to grab from and then you just kind of rake it on and fill it all in, and then we just need water and packing down and the last layer, and it should be solid for her.

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

I think you feel like you're part of a team and you're accomplishing a goal with a group of people for one of the riders. On course walk day, when Vaea explained what she wanted her line to be, I just wanted to make it happen for her. I think we are! It's pretty cool.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

Just being out in the elements for me. The heat, the dry, and the dust, and the wind. All those things take a toll on you pretty quickly, but you just kind of have to endure it, and you know you're going to get a rest and refresh. We've been fueled really well with food and snacks and hydration, so we're pretty lucky. I can't imagine not having that.

What's your favorite feature on this line?

Well, the whole thing is pretty sick. From the very top, the top drop in - I just love Vaea's line because it's so her style. It's gnarly, powerful, big jumps, flowy... I'm surprised at how it actually flows out here in this janky environment. I don't know if I have a favorite feature, but that massive moto step-down is pretty sweet.

What's your favorite tool to use?

Left: That drop-in looks gnarly in the photos, and as we all know, photos rarely do justice to lines like this. Right: With jumps as big as these, it's important to have the lips and landings dialed.

Micayla Gatto - floating digger

Right now, the rake comes in handy because I'm just raking stuff and it's making it really easy. But that [digging bar] Brooklyn has - I was going off on that this morning, and if we didn't have that, it would be pretty hard. And that pick is good because it's super light, so you can swing it pretty easily and just smash stuff.

How's the build going?

The builds seem to be going really well. I was here for days one and two. I'm on the media side of things today, so I can't really speak to what's happening today, but things are looking like they're buffing out really nicely. I think we're nearing the end of the builds. I see a lot more water being thrown down, a lot more packing and buffing rather than actual building, so that's a really good sign. I think even some of the girls have sessioned the lower parts of their courses, so it's all coming together!

What's the best part of digging at Formation?

Well, the best part of digging is the people you dig with. But here, I think it's pretty cool how the land does break away. Along as you've got a lot of water on hand, it's pretty easy digging. There aren't any roots or anything and there's plenty of soil to work with.

What's the hardest part of digging at Formation?

The hardest part of digging here, I would say, is you need a lot of water, and we're in the desert, and that's hard to come by. But the staff here, Randy, Terry, and Spangler, have done a fantastic job of getting water to places we did not know were possible, so huge shout-out to them. And the exposure! If you're afraid of heights, don't come here.

What's your favorite feature you're worked on here?

Well, to be honest, I've just kind of helped bench out the side of the cliff so the riders don't fall off the side of the mountain, so it's not really a fun feature, but I think it's a vital feature to be able to continue down to all the fun stuff.

What's your favorite tool to use?

I like the pick axe or Pulaski. Those are dope. Those get the job done.