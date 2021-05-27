Catching Up with 10 Red Bull Formation Diggers

Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Lexi Dupont is a professional big mountain skier and a backcountry bush pilot. This week, she is working alongside Michelle Parker, who is also a pro skier and who was part of the Formation crew in 2019. The two are not affiliated with any particular rider, and instead help out wherever more hands are needed. Lexi says her mantra this week is 'respect the send,' meaning that she will do whatever she can to build what it takes to help the riders build whatever features they dream up.

Out here in the desert, everyone is working hard. Despite the scorching heat and dry dust, the riders and diggers relentlessly move dirt. The diggers are the unsung heroes of Formation, collaborating with the riders and making themselves ready to help in whatever ways they can by hauling water, packing jumps, and so much more, bringing wild lines and dream features into the realm of possibility.All the diggers here have stories of their own. There are professional skiers, up-and-coming mountain bikers, friends of riders, and desert rats. Some bring insight from other sports, some bring can-do attitudes, and some bring extensive building experience. Some have names you probably know, and some are people you should probably watch over the next few years. All of the diggers contribute to the event in unique ways. I caught up with a handful of them to hear about their Formation experiences after the first two dig days.

How did you get linked into Formation?

Katie and I made a film called Shaped by Descent two years ago and Katie helped me take it on tour. It was all about my time up in Alaska and skiing those big lines. I've spent 12 seasons up there. Katie asked me to come out because she thought that my big mountain experience with Alaska spines would really translate to here at Formation and the desert. It's so similar with all the spine lines and the steep exposure, but I've never dug a jump before or built anything with biking. So I'm learning a lot.

Do you build many jumps with skiing?

Oh, totally. We build tons of jumps and lines, so a lot of that translates as well. I picked up the shovel yesterday and a lot of the things I know from the mountains and building jumps was easily translated to this space.

That makes sense, having to think about fluidity and how it all flows together.

Yeah. Fluidity, line choice, finding the right takeoffs and landings. Talking to the girls, a lot of them are planning to do some blind takeoffs and jumps, and they were like, ‘how do you know where to go off?’ You score your landing. So I'm like, ‘well, in the snow, sometimes we'll put a snowball or an arrow or you have something in the distance, a mountain or a tree that you can line up with.’ So that can help them a little bit.

It seems like women’s freeride is pretty similar to where women's big mountain skiing was a while back. Does that seem like a bit of an echo to you?

Ryan Rodriguez is a freeride lifestyle athlete who travels around the world riding big jumps. He is no stranger to the desert, and from where we were standing, he could point up to several drops and ridgelines he had hit before, and several that he wanted to try. This week, he's helping Camila Nogueria build as well as supporting Chelsea Kimball, his girlfriend.

Totally. Though, the one thing that we're missing in skiing is when we're out in the mountains, it might be like one girl with a bunch of boys or a small group of three women. And to be at this event where it's like the collaboration between all of these women together and the community building is just so inspiring. I hope to take some of that to the ski world with me.

How did you come to be a digger at Formation?

Super stoked when Chelsea got the call to come. She was actually FaceTiming me saying she would be super stoked to have our good friend CJ [Selig] come from Germany. When she was Facetiming me, Cami was right next to her. And Cami said, ‘Do you want to be my digger?’ And of course, I had to say yes, who wouldn’t say yes. So that's how I got linked into Formation.

What has your experience here been like?

I think that it's really awesome how all the women are just going full blast into the building. It’s really cool how everybody can work together. And everybody wants to work together because they want to send things. Everybody just wants to send it. And everybody realizes if you work together and hit projects together, you can get them done and everybody can start sessioning that much sooner.

Do you have a favorite feature?

Out here, my favorite feature I think is the old Tyler McCaul drop. The looker’s right line at the very top is pretty zesty because it's super narrow when you're riding down it, it’s scary looking. You have to be on point, and it'll probably end up being Chelsea's drop as well.

What do you think of Chelsea's drop of insanity over that way?

I think it's going to be awesome. I think it's going to give you that freefall feeling in your gut the first time, for sure. It's definitely one of the biggest drops and it's super cool that it's an entirely new drop - it’s entirely new.

Do you have a favorite tool?

Harriet Burbidge-Smith is at Formation not only as a digger, but as an alternate rider. She is a very accomplished BMX rider whose bikes have gradually grown bigger over the last few years, but from her riding, you'd think she was born on a downhill bike. Right now, she's hanging out and building with the New Zealanders.

Probably my hands. When I'm picking rocks out of dirt and throwing them in anger at bushes.

Who are you and what do you do?

My name’s Harriet, most people just call me Haz or Haz Nation. I’m from Australia, so I’m the only rider here from Australia, which is kind of cool. I got the call from Katie two weeks ago saying they had an alternate spot open up, so I can come and be the alternate and I may get into the big show and I may just come and help and ride. So I was like either way, that's super cool. And then I get to tag this onto Crankworx, go straight from here to Crankworx.

How did it feel to get that invite?

Yeah, pretty cool. I'm fairly new to the freeriding stuff and only this year I got my first downhill bike, so that I'm able to come out here and ride with women that have been doing it for so long and are kind of at the forefront of what I want to be doing more is pretty awesome. I'm just soaking it all up and trying to learn as much as I can, really.

What's your favorite part of being here so far?

Just the amount of lines that you can see or you can do. It’s just everywhere. Back home where we dig, it's so hard to get dirt to build up as big as we want to go. Whereas here, there's so much. We just pull dirt from everywhere. Pull rock, sandbags. Big team efforts get big lips and big landings done within a couple of hours. Quite crazy.

What's your favorite tool?

Blake Hansen is an enduro racer and budding freerider from Salt Lake City who has about as much fun as anyone can on a bike. She's also a cinematographer and one hell of a berm digger, as I observed today.

I just like a good flat shovel. Just whack and pack. It's what I use at home most of the time. This one's pretty cool though. The one that the girls got given. It’s good for edges, good for hacking out some rock as well.

How did it feel to get invited here as a digger?

It felt really cool. It felt really cool, especially kind of being an up and comer, especially in the free ride space. It was cool to be thought about and cool to feel like I'm part of all of this, you know,

What’s your favorite part of Formation?

I think the camaraderie. Everyone's been super, super cool. And I'm meeting a lot of these riders for the first time here. It was maybe a slight fear of mine that people would be cliquey and off to their own things and focused on what they're doing, but it's a lot more collaborative than I thought it would even be, and I’d assumed it would be collaborative. So it's been really cool to watch people's techniques of going through stuff, figuring out how they're going to do it, where they're going to do it. It's been a really cool opportunity to be able to sit face-to-face with different riders and ask things that I've wondered for a long time and have straight answers.

Do you have a favorite build or feature?

Well, we’ve spent a lot of time on this berm. We've been building a berm for two days. But it is a sexy berm, so I'm excited for that. I'm excited to watch whoever's going to do these huge drops. Probably the biggest drops women have ever done. Question mark, asterisk.

What should the asterisk lead to at the bottom of the page?

Dylan Cobern lives just down the road, 10 minutes from Virgin. In 2019, he came out to Formation with Carson Storch and some other friends to ride a bit and check out the scene. This year, he was put in contact with Vaea and putting his desert experience to work.

The asterisk leads to… ‘if you've hit a bigger jump, please come forward.’ Just kidding. No, this is big stuff. And I'm excited to see women's ride progress to like way bigger heights.

So you bring a lot of digging experience from this area?

Well, it's nice to have a set of skills for sure. I can't say like I'm the best ever, but I definitely am comfortable with what I do know. I'm happy to like share skills with not only Vaea, but a bunch of other teams to help everyone along. Like, there's a lot of really unique skills that you can use in a desert that don't really work elsewhere, especially with like mixing batches of dirt and stacking rocks and all that. So yeah, it definitely doesn't hurt having it go into this.

Were you here in 2019?

Yeah, I was actually hanging out, mainly with Carson Storch and just came out to ride for a bit and kind of saw how it was all going down and like all the girls digging and then got to ride with them a bit, which was super sick. That was the earlier iteration of Formation, so it's really cool to see how things have progressed and changed so much going into this year. The builds are so much gnarlier and sicker. It’s insane to see.

How is it to come back and be more involved this time as a digger after being here in 2019?

I get to see more of the back end of things. It's definitely very professional in that everyone's really got a good idea of where everything is, where everyone's at and what the goal is for each day, so I'm super stoked to see that. Then we just have a structure and go off of that and have goals each day that we can check off. Like I was mentioning before, everything kind of lined up and everyone's a lot more comfortable out here. It's really cool to see because it increases everyone's willingness to throw down.

What's your favorite part so far?

There's so many sick ones. I really like Sam, Casey, and Hannah's line straight through the belly of the mountain. And then I'm also super pumped on the build with Vaea actually we've got a really cool double step down drop feature. I think that one's going to be a good goal to cross out for her because it's definitely progression based. We're going to be pretty keen on that. There are some incredible builds. It definitely seems like the build skills themselves have also upped up the game.

Do you have a favorite tool?

Robin Goomes is a reserve rider who is currently helping Dylan and Vaea build. She is both a freerider and a racer, and judging from her backflips, she's not afraid of a bit of airtime. She was part of the Mons Royale Future Ground progression session in New Zealand, and says that's probably the event that opened the door for an invite to Formation.

I think those custom ones that the girls got are pretty sick. It's super cool to see a local product and business support the girls out here. Apart from that, probably just the shovel. It's a tool for almost any task. There's a lot of slapping. Like we spent 10 hours yesterday slapping a landing.

How did you get linked in with Formation? I guess you got the invite as a reserve.

Yeah, that was super last minute. I don't know. Katie just reached out to me on Insta and was like, ‘We've got a spot as a reserve. So if you want it, get out here.’

How did that feel?

Pretty insane. I've always wanted to come here. Well, since it started. So to get there, even as a digger and reserve, it's pretty sick.

What is your experience been like so far?

It's been cool. It’s insane, I've never seen a place like this. So day one, hiking up, I was pretty mindblown. It’s gnarly. It is raw and gnarly.

What's your favorite part of this whole scene?

Brooklyn Bell is a mountain biker, a skier, and an artist based in Bellingham. She is good friends with Hannah Bergemann, so coming to build with Hannah was a no-brainer for her. Even though she said she doesn't do much digging at home, she seems to be crushing it as a builder at Formation, relentlessly hauling water up the mountain to pack in the landings and try to keep dirt from sluffing down the steep slopes.

Probably watching, like there's so much going on. Each rider has picked their own unique lines and it's what suits the type of riding, and just watching some of the builds here to suit that. Clearly Vinny and Jess are big hitters, so they’ve built some rather large stuff. And then in some like quite techy stuff, like Vaea has this double drop that’s just like ‘bang, bang.’ And it's what she wants to do.

What's it like to be part of an event like this?

Oh, it's so cool. It's so cool to see like how all of these women have progressed to this place where they can hit really big stuff and how they tackle fear. It's really incredible.I can’t wait to watch. Some of the stuff, I've never seen in person. To see other women ride a lot of this make it feel possible. I feel like I'll just go back home and be like, ‘well, I already know what people are doing to push it on their bikes, so what can I do on my bike?’

What's your favorite part of the event?

I really like the digging and the building aspect.

Do you have a favorite tool?

Right now I'm really liking the hoe. That's been really sweet, and the rake.

Anything else you think I should know about your experience here?

Renata Wiese is a 22-year-old sender who lives in Santiago, Chile. She runs her own business, which she says gives her plenty of time to ride bikes, but she hopes to one day ride full-time. Right before she came to Formation, she was hitting massive jumps in Mexico at Fireride, and is just testing the water of big mountain freeride.

I'm just really excited to be here. It's so awesome to kind of be in such a supportive role and I feel like I'm soaking up and just like learning so much from everyone.

How did you get involved with this event?

I've been doing a lot of dirt jumping in the last year, so I've been sending a lot of tricks and stuff. And Katie was watching me a couple months ago and she invited me to be part of this and see if I like the freeride.

What do you think of this style of freeride?

I think it's massive. I just love the feeling that you can do whatever you want and push your limits, you know?

What’s it like being part of an all-women’s event?

It's a dream. I feel like I'm dreaming right now. It's so unbelievable. You learn a lot. It's amazing.

Do you do much digging normally?

No, actually I've just been digging a couple times. I was kind of scared actually. Like, thinking maybe I can’t do it. But now to just go, and you start to see where she's going to land, or the speed and you know how it is.

Do you have a favorite feature that's been built here so far?

John Molinari is originally from California and is currently living in Queenstown, New Zealand. He's never been to Utah to ride before, so coming to dig with Vinny and bringing his bike has been a good opportunity to experience something new. The terrain here is completely different from anything he's seen back home, he said, and he plans to spend some time riding after the event before heading back home.

I think that Hannah’s line is so sick. And Chelsea’s. She’s doing such a great job. Meeting all these girls is magic.

How did you get linked up with Vinny?

Just the Queenstown riding scene. I've been there for about a year and a half now, and it's really strong. Vinny came down and just became a part of the Huck squad. It's a group of just a lot of like freeride-specific riders who all like to ride that kind of stuff. She asked me to come dig here and I wanted to take the opportunity, so I said yes.

Is that because you dig a lot there or because you’re a rad personality to have around?

Well hopefully a little bit of both. I'll dig a little bit over there and then we've been riding together heaps recently.

What's your favorite part of building here?

I mean, it just looks fake. It’s like a Disney ride. It looks like someone built it. The terrain is definitely super unique and amazing.

Do you have a favorite tool?

CJ Selig is a brand manager for Five Ten living in Germany. Although just last week she was hitting massive jumps at DarkFest, she traveled 38 hours to come build with Chelsea, her good friend. She also got Chelsea into mountain biking, so the two go way back.

I'm actually loving this trail boss thing because it's got a pretty heavy head in like a pick, you know, it's pretty short, but that thing has quite a bit of leverage. So you can just stand there, like fully like leaning back, reclined, relaxed, and just break through a ton of rock.

You just came from DarkFest. How was that?

That was amazing. That was one of the most fun weeks. I got to watch some of the best riding in the world, hit some of the scariest jumps and drops of my life. And it got me super psyched to come out here and contribute.

What has your experience been like here so far?

Hot, dusty, dry, but really fun. Everyone's been working super hard, but working so well together. It's super inspiring to see, helping each other out, lending a hand. It's been really cool. Some creative thinking went into the water situation. We've got a pump now, so we've just upped the game.

What's your favorite feature so far?

I mean, so we rebuilt Tyler McCaul's drop and that one was my favorite in the sense that it took three groups like two hours to complete, it was like quick and dirty. But the drop we're working on with Chelsea is completely new to the area. It wasn't here from an old Rampage, and it’s hard to find stuff like that, because they were here from 2008 to 2013. There are just so many lines. So it took a lot of creativity on her part to even find an unbuilt drop. It’s been a huge effort. Everyone has been chipping in, like Lexi and Michelle, the skiers, and Brock who's chipping in. It’s so cool to see. And we've moved a lot of dirt.

Do you have a favorite tool?

The pickaxe, you just feel cool using it.

Anything else you feel like I should know about either Formation or you as a builder?

It’s a lot of hard work, but you sleep well at night, so it's worth it. And I cannot wait to see the first hits on what we've built. I think that's going to be a very cool feeling.