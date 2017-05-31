Catching up with Emil Johansson

Congratulations on your first big win Emil, what are your emotions regarding FISE Montpellier?



How did you celebrate your win?

What´s your exercise routine?

You recently landed a world first, double-truck to downside whip, but didn´t communicate this until a few weeks after. Why so?

How are you prepping for your next competition, 26TRIX at Leogang, June 10. Do you feel different now that you have won?

How have your parents reacted to your quick rise in the pro MTB scene?

Coming into the season, I got a new bike and I didn’t know how it would work for me with a full suspension. Proving to myself, that I´m able to win, helps me to believe in myself. It´s a relief to see that my work paid off, that I know what works and what I´m doing. I didn´t have any expectations for the competition since I didn´t know how the course was going to be. As soon as I got there, it was a lot of fun and the course was running good. I didn’t think of winning, I just did my run and had fun with it.My celebration probably doesn´t show so much from the outside, but on the inside, I just felt super happy about my accomplishment and how far I have gone with my development.The bike school I go to has a strong gym program. We do a lot of bench presses, weight training, and body weight training. And for example, yesterday we played football on our bikes. It was super fun but really tough at the same time—you get so tired after a short while, as you bounce around and you need to skid with your back wheel in order to hit the ball.There are a lot of tricks I have landed, but I don´t want to show them off too much. If I´m the only person who knows I´ve landed a trick, then I don´t have the pressure at competitions to showcase them, if I feel it won’t fit the course. I practice and try to execute my tricks, and bring them into competitions when I feel it fits. Not showcasing the new tricks right away, takes the pressure off and lets me drop in with a clear mind.I haven´t planned my run yet because I don´t set up goals for my runs before I ride the actual course. Otherwise, you focus on hitting a trick and lose focus of the big picture. I want to test the course first and then see how the flow is. 26TRIX will be fun, I think the track works for me. Also, my parents will come to see me competing live for the first time outside of Sweden.Ever since I was eight years old, I always dreamt about riding bikes and traveling the world, and my parents fully support me in this. Two years ago, when I moved to Falun to start the bike school, it slowly dawned on them, that I´m doing this as a profession. After I came fifth at last year’s 26TRIX, my mum saw that I was actually getting somewhere. My parents are always super excited for me and they support me a lot.Good luck for the rest of the season Emil. We look forward seeing your run on June 10 at 26TRIX.Emil´s preliminary event schedule for the rest of the season is as follows:June 8–11: 26TRIX Leogang (FMB World Tour Gold Event – AUT)June 14–18: Crankworx Les Gets (FMB World Tour Diamond Event – FRA)June 21–25: Crankworx Innsbruck (FMB World Tour Diamond Event – AUT)July 6–9: GlemmRide (FMB World Tour Gold Event – AUT)August 11–20: Red Bull Joyride @ Crankworx Whistler (FMB World Tour Diamond Event – CAN)September 1–2: Red Bull District Ride (FMB World Tour Diamond Event – GER)You can follow Emil´s progress via Facebook and Instagram: