Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz Bike Check - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto





Canadian racer, Catharine Pendrel, is riding for the Clif Pro Team (formerly known as the Luna Pro Team or Team Luna Chix), using Orbea bikes from the Basque Country in Spain. Her 100mm / 27.5" wheeled Oiz is specced with suspension and dropper post from Fox, DT Swiss wheels rounded with Maxxis rubber, a Shimano drivetrain, and Race Face componentry. The XC racing stalwart will be hoping to repeat her most recent win from Mont St Anne last August, needing to hold off the charge of the young guns in the female battle.







Pendrel's perch is from Italian brand, Astute. The carbon railed Skylite VT sits on top of a Kashima-coated Fox Transfer post, which looks to have a 100mm drop.





The 11-speed Shimano drivetrain uses a One-Up large sprocket, likely to add a little more range to the standard 11-40t XTR unit.





The Shimano Di2 battery is mounted externally on the bottle cage mounts.





The cockpit looks fairly wide, and short, for XC racing. Combined with the dropper post, it looks like things are changing.





This prototype Maxxis Ikon has a 172 TPI (threads per inch) casing, compared to the production 120 or 60 TPI . A higher TPI should allow for a lighter and more flexible tire.





DT Swiss's XMC 1200 carbon wheelset, at 1410 grams this is errs on the side of 'heavyweight' choice for XC racing.





Catharine uses electric compression adjust from Fox, this system can be linked to the Shimano Di2 system and power supply.





Rotor are renowned for their oval 'Qrings', but Pendrel chooses the round NoQ option from the Spanish brand.






