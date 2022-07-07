Cathro's Vision - Pinkbike Racing EP2

After a steady start to the season for the Pinkbike Racing team, we see a sudden change of pace as the team heads to the infamous Fort William World Cup track. The conditions were brutal and the racing was hard—and that’s not even factoring in all the extra duties Cathro has signed up for as a presenter and team manager.

Ben Cathro. Photo by Andy Vathis.
Photo by Andy Vathis

Aimi Kenyon. Photo by Ross Bell.
Photo by Ross Bell

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing


A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Henry Quinney, Cat Cathro, Harry Jenkinson, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.


