Cathro's Vision - Pinkbike Racing EP2

After a steady start to the season for the Pinkbike Racing team, we see a sudden change of pace as the team heads to the infamous Fort William World Cup track. The conditions were brutal and the racing was hard—and that’s not even factoring in all the extra duties Cathro has signed up for as a presenter and team manager.A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!