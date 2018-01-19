RACING

Cecile Ravanel Not Committed to Full 2018 EWS Race Season

Jan 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Cecile Ravanel was on fine form this weekend looking more aggresisve through the nasty rocks on stage seven than most of the male field.

With most of the big team moves out in the open now, we're into the phase of less exciting team press releases. So when Commencal put out a release yesterday with the headline "Cécile Ravanel and Yoann Barelli Stay with the Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team for 2018" it flew under most people's radars, ours included. Yet within that press release, there is a bombshell for the EWS women's title chase this year - Cécile Ravanel may miss some of the rounds to compete in Crankworx and/or World Cup DH.

bigquotesI’ll be still racing a few @world_enduro this season! I might not race the full calendar because I want to make some space in my schedule to prepare other events like @crankworx or even some DH World Cups Stay tuned!!Cecile Ravanel

This is huge news for the women's field. For the last two seasons, she has been supreme, sweeping all before her with nobody able to consistently challenge her for the top step. The big question is: What does this mean for the title? There are two possibilities, we can see her either not looking to contest the title or, more woundingly for her competitors, she believes she can win the title with races to spare, as she did in 2017.


While it may not always come across in the English-language media, Cécile has a lot of fun racing, away from the track she is one of the friendliest, happiest racers you could hope to meet and after two years of domination she seems to be itching for a new challenge. In 2017 she competed at the Val di Sole World Cup DH, putting in a credible 10th in the finals. The smart money says that she can do quite a bit better than that with more time to prepare and clean runs. At Crankworx she would be a good bet for the Queen of Crankworx title - Kintner, Buchanan and Beerten would probably have the edge on the pumptrack, while Cecile has a big advantage in enduro, and in the DH it would be an exciting showdown to watch. All of this is all the more exciting when you consider her career trajectory, having started out with XCO, then switching to enduro and now making her World Cup DH debut in her 30s.

Of course, this comes at the expense of the EWS. In a series that still lies somewhat under the shadow of Tracy Moseley and Ann-Caroline Chausson, losing Cécile as the star of the women's field, even for some of the season, would be a huge loss. However, if Cécile really could switch up disciplines and find success at DH or Crankworx, that would surely cement her position as one of the greatest female bicycle racers of all time.

A post shared by Cécile Ravanel (@ravanel_mtb) on


We've been in touch with Cécile to get the official word, so stay tuned for more.

46 Comments

  • + 89
 From Enduro to DH - She tasted the devil and can't resist. Welcome to the Dark Side.
  • - 4
flag racecase (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Many DH rides go to endure, she is missing it up! What's next BMX?
  • + 2
 hell yeah! i want her to smash the WCDH competition. get everyone all nervous. and riding faster.
  • + 2
 So now retired enduro racers switch to DH. Jokes aside, it's a logical move and I wish Cecile the best!
  • + 24
 Very interested in seeing her race some DH.
  • + 9
 Unfortunately, the talent gap in the women's field is still huge on both DH and EWS

DH: Rachel-----------Pompon.Tahnee---Tracy Hannah--Manon------------Miranda Miller--------------------Siegenthaler
EWS: Moseley---Chausson-----------Ravanel-------------------------------Isabeau------Katy Winton--Casey
  • + 60
 The inconsistency of your use of first names, surnames, and both frustrates me a great deal, as well as the two lines not being the same length. Get it together.
  • + 7
 While I think your DH analysis is about right (with the exception of including Manon since she's now retired), I'm not sure about CR's place in the EWS rankings...Didn't she basically dominate last year?
  • + 4
 just wait till Vali Höll comes in, you will need more than one line on top of your list =)
  • + 1
 I didn't know there were that many people in it. Impressive knowledge to produce a list of such magnitude.
  • + 5
 @codfather1234: Even the CIA has internal memos on proper form and grammar; I think we're lucky on pinkbike when it's not all grunts and accusations of trek session mimicry.
  • + 1
 @codfather1234: it was on the news and it appears to be true——-———- people correcting social commentary ———–— are bed in bad.
  • + 2
 @RedRedRe: You're just the worst kind of person.
  • + 5
 @LoganKM1982: But there haven't been any press releases from Sram today, so there's nothing else to moan about.
  • + 2
 Go back to bed.
  • + 1
 @codfather1234: Desktop view
  • + 1
 @jackalope: I’m basing it on the fact that a semi-retired Tracey Moseley smoked her in the race she attanded in a 2016 season where Cecille dominated. Considering Anne Caro was the only one who could keep up with Tracy Moseley in 2015. I’d consider them a level above Cecille. Just my opinion though.
  • + 10
 Good. DH represents the fastest riders in cycling and she is certainly one of them.
  • + 8
 Be nice to see somebody else on top spot of the females ews races cećile is just to damm fast.
  • + 5
 c'mon sam! you know it'd be fun to dip back in that dh pool atleast a few times a year! hehe
  • + 5
 hopefully she can compete with a fit Rachel Atherton, increase competition in womans DH and make it more exciting
  • + 5
 We need someone new in women's DH...
  • + 2
 That's great, it's not anyone is the EWS is really challenging her. Crossover stuff like this is nothing but good news, more publicity for both disciplines and brings more sponsors.
  • + 5
 Could she win both?
  • + 3
 Prob not with isabeau and others so consistent. Hard to take an overall if you miss races
  • + 5
 You go girl.
  • + 1
 Never, ever go full Enduro. Angels die when that kind of thing happens.

Always, ALWAYS go full downhill though: that's how Angels learn to swear and drink!!!!
  • + 1
 I want as much Rach v Cecile as possible! Would love to see Rach at the EWS.
  • + 1
 She raced both DH and XC in her youth ans was good at both so why the hell not.
  • + 1
 I think she wants to qualify for the DH Worlds after seeing Miranda swoop it last year.
  • + 2
 That would be great to see another consistent top 3 contender mix it up!.
  • + 1
 Would love to see Cecile in the battle for Queen of Crankworks!
  • - 1
 What a boss, Rude, Maes, and Dailly should follow suit. They'll have time to race enduro when they're old and washed up.
  • + 2
 I would seriously doubt any of them are fast enough
  • + 1
 @applepie: Rude was Jr DH World Champ.
  • + 1
 Did Maes not race a few World Cups last year?
  • + 1
 This is really cool!
  • - 3
 I think pb is struggling for news lately zzz
Below threshold threads are hidden

