Ekoï Signs Mountain Biking Legend Cedric Gracia

PRESS RELEASE: Ekoï
Ambassador of Good Times and true icon of mountain biking, Cedric Gracia, is officially joining Team Ekoï!
Welcoming an athlete of Cedric Gracia’s calibre marks a major milestone in our mission to become a global benchmark for MTB riders, offering gear where performance, innovation, and design are one.
More than just a brand ambassador, Cedric will play an active role in shaping the future of our MTB range.
|Cedric is not just an MTB legend. He’s the embodiment of the freeride spirit.—Jean-Christophe Rattel, Ekoï CEO & Founder
|What I love about EKOÏ is their drive to innovate without losing touch with the riders… I’m stoked to bring good vibes to the trails — and the design room!—Cedric Gracia
