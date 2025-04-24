Powered by Outside

Ekoï Signs Mountain Biking Legend Cedric Gracia

Apr 24, 2025
by Ekoi  
CG signing with Eko

PRESS RELEASE: Ekoï


Ambassador of Good Times and true icon of mountain biking, Cedric Gracia, is officially joining Team Ekoï!

Welcoming an athlete of Cedric Gracia’s calibre marks a major milestone in our mission to become a global benchmark for MTB riders, offering gear where performance, innovation, and design are one.

More than just a brand ambassador, Cedric will play an active role in shaping the future of our MTB range.

bigquotesCedric is not just an MTB legend. He’s the embodiment of the freeride spirit.Jean-Christophe Rattel, Ekoï CEO & Founder

bigquotesWhat I love about EKOÏ is their drive to innovate without losing touch with the riders… I’m stoked to bring good vibes to the trails — and the design room!Cedric Gracia

CG signing with Eko

CG signing with Eko

For more information about Ekoï click here.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Ekoi Cedric Gracia


Author Info:
Ekoi avatar

Member since Apr 17, 2025
3 articles
Report
58 Comments
  • 454
 I've never heard of ekoi. I'm guessing from the photo they make a jersey. To sign a big name like cedric is good but I must have missed everything else they ever did.
  • 290
 They are much bigger on the road scene. They have sponsored several world tour teams with helmets, sunglasses, kit. Looks like they are expanding into MTB more.
  • 70
 @wilsonians: they are really big in the road scene indeed, but nothing for the mtb scene AFAIK.
  • 100
 Big Road Cycling brand. But they have some MTB products since 5 years. Range is growing.. they also sponsorship Eliott Laptore, the guy from Lost Paradise series.
  • 32
 @danstonQ:

they make MTB Stuff, but the quality is not worth the price, BUT....huge end of season discounts... have a pair of dungarees....discounted for 65€ l....okay but far away from Endura and Co.
  • 23
 Roadie brand. Helmets and waterbottles...
  • 37
flag pbfan08 FL (Apr 24, 2025 at 20:57) (Below Threshold)
 @wilsonians: So basically knock off Rapha, but its French?
  • 40
 This is the whole point of signing a guy like Cedric ;-) And it seems to be working — at least one person discovered the brand who wasn’t aware of it before ;-)
  • 60
 @pbfan08: Ekoï was around before Rapha... and is way less elitist!
  • 10
 Never heard of them either, just read it here in the comments that it is a road-brand. I think the background should have been mentioned in the article so that we know why it is a story? Could have been a football-training-shirt for all I knew Big Grin
  • 210
 I remember when Cedric was a pioneer in the YouTuber game, always crushing Coronas after every ride. He's such a character; shoulda kept it going.
  • 240
 +1, though I still have nightmares just thinking about the video where he nearly bled out on the trail. I'm sure it's on YT but I don't even want to look it up to repost here.
  • 50
 @geephlow: I had friends talk about that video for years before I finally watched it, and I wish I hadn’t. Truly amazing that he is still alive today.
  • 70
 @geephlow: side note: it’s somewhat a reference of how to survive that situation. Everyone with Cedric did everything right and saved his life that day. I remember watching the video those years ago when it happened and having nothing but respect for his friends and for Cedric for his calm in such a scary situation.
  • 59
flag Intense4life (Apr 24, 2025 at 20:56) (Below Threshold)
 I ve known this guy for decades. My guess is your wife is hot. Feel good about that. C is a Frenchmen. They are all aggressive. Don’t be a suck.
  • 20
 Whoops wrong reply… read it Mat
  • 10
 @Intense4life: @Matthew1KJHf: read intenses response above.
  • 30
 @just-a-lorax: Honestly when I lead safety meetings on someone having a life threatening bleed I would use that video! We just went over tourniquets in our first aid training where I work now and next year the trainer plans on using the video!
  • 198
 Cedric is a great rider but a terrible person. I used to love him until he was an absolute $%&* to my wife in a bar. Any brand that supports him will not be getting any of my $$.
  • 380
 you gotta give us the story
  • 100
 Sorry to hear that, he is famous as a party/drinker, I imagine for the good and for the worst. On his sober part, I must say tough that he was the only rider who stoped to check if my mate was ok after a jump crash
  • 1012
 I can guarantee you and your wife have not had 100% positive interactions with every human you've come across, especially in a drinking setting. Hating someone based on a single interaction is childish.
  • 20
 In 2004 at Fort Bill I got drunk in the beer tent and, walking backwards out of it accidentally tripped over CG's bike (he was walking along). He was totally cool about it and I've had nothing but respect for him since.
  • 81
 @scott-townes: You dont know the story so seems unreasonable to judge. There are things that someone could say or do to someones wife that would lead them to dislike them forever. Not necessarily childish, depends on the act.
  • 66
 @bombdabass: I bet his wife hit on Cedric and he turned her down.
  • 20
 @scott-townes: ha.
  • 21
 Sounds like fake news buddy. New profile eh?
  • 101
 What about that Ebike company that signed him then practically doesn't exist anymore? Yikes
  • 50
 Forestal? They split up quite a while ago.
  • 40
 Back home in France this brand is very popular for 2 reasons : high quality clothes you can keep for years and the price tag is very reasonable. I have 2 long sleeves zip jerseys I bought at their Headquarters in Frejus ...almost 10 years old...I rode 5 Transvesubiennes with them and now here in Vancouver they are my gravel / mtb spring and fall jerseys.
  • 30
 Cedric is indeed a legend. The younger generation won't know who he is and that is OK. He was one of the first riders to bring style and pizzaz to an otherwise boring sport. And he knows how to party. I've seen him be thrown out of a bar after a WC at Schladming for trying to get around the line, and had drinks with him in Vegas at Interbike. And he remembered me and bought me a drink, which considering he was one of the top names in the sport at the time was pretty damn cool.
  • 71
 He always reminded me of that guy off Eurotrash. Great rider.
  • 18
flag smegman (Apr 24, 2025 at 9:05) (Below Threshold)
 Absolutely nothing to do with "that guy of Eurotrash".
  • 101
 @danstonQ: He looks a bit like him now and he is French, two things.
  • 21
 Woah. I can't un-see it now.
  • 20
 Rap rap rapiiiidoooo. Antoine de Caunes. One of the 2 or 3 French TV celebs who don't suck.
  • 40
 I saw him triple a down hill three roller on the dual slalom course at the Calgary WC. With a Lefty. Balls man that was all balls and talent.
  • 10
 Been riding some of their stuff for a while. Their overall pant, gloves, and half shell are amazing, and, when on sale, the full face was a great deal. It's light weight, which is nice, but it has an oddly long chin bar that looks weird from a straight on angle, and they DO NOT sell replacement visors for it, which I find pretty poor on their part.
  • 73
 Great rider, worst rampage commentator ever.
  • 40
 Hopefully he's not commentating on it.
  • 41
 Cedric is the embodiment of freeride? More like dual slalom
  • 20
 yea, thought that was a weird thing to say
  • 20
 Well, l know all the debate about Rampage being slopestyle, but dual slalom?
  • 88
 He made his money off this sport. Give it to the new guns who need it. Haha. Just kidding, sort of.
  • 10
 Wtf happened to his arm ?
  • 10
 He’s no longer a Unic?….
  • 10
 And Julian Absalon in that last pic also?
  • 10
 Nevermind.
  • 70
 I miss his one hander "mustache" salutes.
  • 20
 @skierdud89: Dirty Sanchez!
  • 1516
 Wasn't this the commentator that took over for Rob and then tried to use his tag lines? He was terrible!
  • 191
 Mainly a Rampage winning DH and 4X legend, but yeah that too
  • 40
 @Hightower288: Pretty sure he was World DH Champion in Juniors in 1995 Kirchzarten? I was there, but kinda don't remember that day.
  • 20
 @Hightower288: Definitely a fast Frenchman back in the day. Ever heard Petey tell Cedric stories?
  • 33
 Crazy that kids with 50 don't get who CG is looking at comments...
  • 10
 By Ek
  • 10
 Skinnee jeenz in 2025
  • 22
 wtf is Ekoi







