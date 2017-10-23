VIDEOS

Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video

Oct 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Cedric was involved in the event during the early days and is concerned with seeing it turn into a slopestyle event, rather than a true big mountain freeride event. Are his concerns valid, or is building more jumps and throwing bigger tricks the natural progression of freeride?




Must Read This Week
Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In
80346 views
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
58008 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
56100 views
Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video
55953 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
53048 views
It's Going to Be Harder to Qualify for a DH World Cup in 2018
50445 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
44159 views
Felt Bicycles 2018 - First Look
43234 views

52 Comments

  • + 54
 I gotta say, last year, Bearclaw had a mind-blowing big mountain line and (iirc) got last place out of everybody that put together a complete run. I think it’s ok to add points for tricks but I can’t understand why his line wasn’t worth more points.
  • + 14
 I both agree and disagree. His run was sick. Honestly I think pretty well all the runs at Rampage are sick. However, here is the link to his line: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYFqlQ78BHA . It's crazy, but compare that the other end of the spectrum with Semenuk's run here: www.redbull.com/int-en/red-bull-rampage-2016-top-3-runs. Both runs have been worked in from top to bottom but Semenuk's has some huge jumps thrown in as well. In terms of competition format, big mountain competition, of which Rampage is basically the only one, has evolved into somewhat sculpted lines instead of raw sending it. I honestly don't think it's a bad thing, it's just different.

Also, the argument of saying less dig time but more safety for riders seems contradictory. The more time you can put into a line means that a crazy drop or section can be made a little more safe. Is this really a bad thing when the riders are sending 40ft, 50ft, 60ft+ drops? Not in my opinion. "It's too smooth." Really? Too smooth a lip and landing on a 60ft send and where crashing on either side means death? Better to leave a few rocks that could throw them off line right before?

Cedric's drop at 1:50..insane! How the hell did he hold onto that? But there is barely a landing and he bashes down so hard, it's not a sustainable way to have a contest. THAT is how people get wrecked. but now they shape the lip and landing and it's what...tame? Rampage was crazy then, and it's still crazy now.
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: You pretty much hit the nail on the head on all of that. In my opinion Cedric stomping Bourdo's drop was one of the most impressive things done in the competition's history because he was basically landing on single track, not a formed landing. The crashes Bourdo and Lance Canfield (I think it was him) took the year before made it seem like it was impossible to ride away without more serious work to the landing.

I completely agree with Cedric on the point that I really hope the judges don't award more for tricks but rather gnarly lines but either way, I'm not going to be disappointed. RAMPAGEEEEEE
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: freeriding is in essence riding freely on untouched terrain. That's why he said "keep it natural".
  • + 2
 you have to think also that riders have huge amount of input on progression of rampage. if they wanted it untouched and natural they would keep it that way. but sculpting and creating lines out of natural terrain is also a much respected skill and seeing these riders not only hit ridiculously risky features but knowing that they made it in a week showcases these riders' creative sides
  • + 1
 Tricks should only be worth 10% imo. Make it about size, and the line.
  • + 28
 Seeing the preview vids, and seeing that most riders are mostly doing the same lines as last year, I'm not remotely excited any more. I have started to go off it a little bit. It's still a spectacle to some degree, but it's definitely not going in the direction I'd like it to - only my personal preference obvs - In a perfect world it'd be a new place every year, scratching in new lines, no sand bags. Only a few days digging at most. It should be about an exciting creative route down the mountain. Not who can do the most backflips.
  • + 1
 It's tailored to the masses. The masses want massive back flips and 369s. I agree, it's lost its mystique for me. Not a must watch any more, but if it was raw big open natural lines with no tricks, I would feel like that even moreso. It's time to think of something new. Extreme cliff jumping on bikes, into water. Something like that.
  • + 1
 Sandbags gave them massive opportunities for incredible lines last year
  • + 15
 Sorry that i have to say this but Slopestyle has killed Rampage IMO don't get me wrong about this,I still love the Rampage but i like it even more when they don't do so many tricks just sending it big and gnarly like in the old days of Rampage.
  • + 11
 I think it has more to do with how the riders ride than how the event is run. Riders have gotten significantly more flowy and skilled in tricks than they used to. I go to rampage every year, the drops are just as big and sketch, the riders are just getting smoother... I work for one of the companies that helps with set up and I got to stand on top of multiple lines from past years last week, and it is completely insane.
  • + 1
 Devil's advocate here:

Is it the riders getting smoother or the lines being built smoother? Discuss.
  • + 1
 @orientdave: go ahead and tell Kyle Strait he's getting smooth and soft. Your funeral.
  • + 1
 @orientdave: I'd say both, riders are definitely getting smoother and going bigger, which in turn requires more work done to the jumps and landings. One pushes the other to evolve, the circle of shred!
  • + 1
 @dirtnapped: Do you understand what "Devil's advocate" means?

"In common parlance, the term devil's advocate describes someone who, given a certain point of view, takes a position he or she does not necessarily agree with (or simply an alternative position from the accepted norm), for the sake of debate or to explore the thought further. Despite being ancient, this idiomatic expression is one most popular present-day English idioms used to express the concept of arguing against something without actually being committed to the contrary view."
  • + 10
 I don't mind it if this is the way the sport/event is going to evolve, I just find it ridiculous how everyone complained so much about the wood features they used to build because they weren't natural, but the same people/riders have no issue with guys showing up and building take offs and landings that otherwise wouldn't exist out of sand bags. Or riders spending days chipping away at a rock faces to gain access to a new line. Being made of or covered in dirt does not make something natural. None of this shit is "natural".
  • + 1
 Appeal to nature fallacy. Google it.
  • + 9
 I think Gracia is spot on here. Really looking forward to watching this later this week - Fingers crossed all the riders stay safe, and I would like to see the classic "big mountain" lines, or line where riders have clearly put a lot of creativity into the build scored well.
  • + 13
 really agree with him and claw on their ideas on what rampage should be
  • + 8
 Cedric - EWS doping and now Rampage format issues. What is his longterm strategy? Build up his youtube viewers or actual policy changes?
  • + 4
 He always been saying the same things about rampage, and he is not the only one. Props to him to talk about doping, as an insider. Another road rider- who was disqualified for doping- ended up writing a book about doping, this is in the early 2000's, and he explain everything about motors and motors in wheels. He was labeled as a liar etc etc... 15 years after, it must be clear to everyone who follows road racing why Froome and team sky in particular, often change bikes before the mountains. CG could care less to build YouTube viewers as he makes plenty of money with his profession outside mtbking. He has everything to loose doing this, including denied access to events and dropped sponsors. He does it because he wants to speak out.
  • + 4
 Yeah I don't think Cedric is the kind of guy to look at a longterm strategy mate
  • + 2
 @dirtologist: His faux-MTV Cribs video of his house: "Why do you think I have my bed at such an odd height?"
  • + 1
 @RedRedRe: This, he has always been a straight shooter, and believed in the events as they were created i.e. not modified later due to trends - sush as slopestyles influence on Rampage etc.

I think he is valid, and its lame to make it a "Trick-off" vs. a who has the bigger Balls to do some crazy FREERIDE lines!
  • + 1
 @RedRedRe: Sorry, what?

"Froome and team sky in particular, often change bikes before the mountains".

Really?
I watched the TDF and Giro this year, and if they ever did that, I missed it.
Contador used to change bikes sometimes, but even if he or they did, are you suggesting they are mechanical doping in that way? If so, you really need evidence to say that.
  • + 6
 a bit ironic coming from the first guy to backflip during a rampage run... Feels like a natural progression to add more tricks, and the steepness and size of any one of these lines is still crazy and the biggest and steepest are absolutely unbelievable. I do think the judging could be biased a bit more towards technicality and amplitude than tricks, though
  • + 6
 Have to say I agree with CG. There are plenty of slopestyle competitions if thats your thing. This is supposed to be about crazy lines down crazy mountains. Not about bmx tricks on a mountain bike.
  • + 5
 Yea sure...he's right I guess. What people seem to forget is there is no money in raw lines...the non-mtb pubic can't comprehend raw steep lines...double backflip is a double backflip no matter if you're a bike rider or if you're Joe the plumber sitting on your couch. Red Bull cares about dollars...to get those dollars they need eyeballs. The more widely seen the more eyeballs...it will only be widely seen if its slopestyle-like...we all know its gnarly...but the camera never does it justice.
  • + 1
 You nailed it. The TV audience doesn't understand raw, gnarly lines. That is one of the things that killed tv coverage of downhill racing in the late 90's. The steep, gnarly sections just looked slow (having camera crews from ball sports didn't help either). Had a long conversation with Jurgen Beneke about this in 1999, "the US TV viewer understands (and wants) three things, high speed, big air and crashes.

Redbull is in it for the money, and the more tv viewers the more money.

Sad, as I prefer the sketchy big mountain lines and not seeing people kill themselves!
  • + 5
 On one hand, you have guys like Cedric who are (correctly) saying that just tricking a bunch of jumps isn't what Rampage is all about.

But on the other hand, people are concerned (correctly) that as the natural lines get bigger, more exposed, and more dangerous every year, the risk of serious injuries becomes too high.

If the progression of Rampage is through tricks, the safety aspect is easier to manage, but it eventually just turns into a slopestyle event. But if the progression of Rampage is through upping the ante on natural line choice, sooner or later, someone's going to f*cking die. Both options pretty much suck.
  • + 7
 Last 3 years its felt like someone was going to die...I kinda hate it honestly...the dudes just don't seem that amped...its always windy somehow and seems like the risk is too high to be worth it. I don't really care who wins...I just hope nobody gets hurt
  • + 2
 @MikeyMT: so true. FEST is the new rampage
  • + 5
 Just watched the tatshenshini movie that was all big mountain lines and awesome to watch. Was a red bull production so kudos to them for funding that as well as the competitions. Rampage is what it is, and the guys riding it are beyond brave, it'll be great to watch but it's competion and judged on spectacle for TV so the tricks translate. At least with things like the movie and hardline red bull are investing in a variety of different things within the sport and providing a platform for different stuff. Think it's really easy to criticise big companies who are obviously out to make money but it's given us all some great things to watch
  • + 4
 Claw has always kept the Mountain in biking with his line choices and creative building. Cedric has a point its not a slopestyle event, the lines for some of these guys have gotten about as smooth as what you find on a slopestyle course...I also do not agree that these guys are re-riding the same lines from last year.
  • + 6
 Why doesn't he just put the camera down and then talk? Would be so much easier on the eyes.
  • + 5
 I agree with CG. double back flips are cool, but shouldn't land you on the podium if the rest of your line isn't top notch gnar. All of the landings are smooth mega ramps.
  • + 2
 Sports progress and riders progress. Let's also not forget, that bearclaw got into the MTB world, by doing supermans and 360s off drops and gaps at his first rampage. I'm sure there was people moaning and groaning about it back then, but he changed the world of MTB by bringing in those tricks. Claw has obviously changed gears in his career since then, and focuses on natural lines. Rampage has always been a canvas for riders from all disciplines to show their skill and creativity. Racers, free riders, hukers and slopestylers have all had thier time in the spotlight at Rampage, and there aren't many other events out there that are like that. I think the MTB world should be great full for what these riders are doing, and show respect for how hard they work and the risks they are taking, just to put on a show for us mortals.
  • + 1
 I think more tricks and stuff these days is because nowadays the pros can flip a 20m gap! Nobody was even thinking about that 10-15 years ago. There are more trick now cuz of progression of the sport!

People does flatdrop backflips also on same size drops as they rode back then. So i dont really see the point with the things cg says. Or should they just do deadsailors over all gaps to make it look "harder" and more like back then.... no.
  • + 1
 I just want to say thanks Redbull for creating the event in the first place, 12 years strong. I'm sure we can all agree with that, but big slopestyle tricks being a good or bad addition to Rampage will be a debate with no end...
  • + 1
 I think we all like the way the event is going and how it had evolved through the years.. But it will definitely be an interesting thing to watch all these guys going through raw natural terrain and see how they perform without so much building on the lines! Obviously all the slopestyle tricks attract more viewers and get more people hooked into the sport as it is really impressive what these guys do at such altitude and narrow lines, but I hope to see the event evolving right back to its origin and see these athletes riding on raw natural terrain!
  • + 3
 Maybe the solution is to reduce the allowed build time and diggers. Remove the features and lines that take so long to build up and force people just to ride raw lines.
  • + 1
 New geometry,better suspension better tires,”better “riders or more refine ones,and still they want a more made lines and courses,well I guess that’s business ,a shame but it is what it is ,good luck to all keep it safe.
  • + 4
 100% agreed
  • - 1
 Red Bull Flugtag -------------------Red Bull Rampage -----------------------------------------------Red Bull District Ride It seems most viewers want Rampage to sit more closely on the spectrum to an event like Flugtag, where riders throw themselves off cliffs with reckless abandon. You say this, but you don't embrace Bender for all he's done for freeride. Progression comes at the cost of your antiquated views of what freeride actually is. Calculated risks and organization are the future, and you just can't have these things with natural freeride.
  • + 1
 Watched this with no sound and the captions, had to turn the sound on about 37 seconds in to see what he was actually saying. Nice CC work YouTube Ha
  • + 1
 The sport is constantly evolving and I'm sure in a couple of years it's going to be a bit different than now.
  • + 3
 youre right...pretty soon we'll be talking about the sick burnout by ebikers instead the crankworx whip offs...
  • + 0
 FWT skiing/snowboarding...NO skier/rider preps his/her line...they just slay the mountain in its natural state...or crash trying...just saying.
  • + 1
 Cc rules
  • + 1
 Release!
  • + 1
 CG for president !
  • + 1
 Real talk

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048800
Mobile Version of Website