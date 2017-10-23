Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video

Cedric was involved in the event during the early days and is concerned with seeing it turn into a slopestyle event, rather than a true big mountain freeride event. Are his concerns valid, or is building more jumps and throwing bigger tricks the natural progression of freeride?
Also, the argument of saying less dig time but more safety for riders seems contradictory. The more time you can put into a line means that a crazy drop or section can be made a little more safe. Is this really a bad thing when the riders are sending 40ft, 50ft, 60ft+ drops? Not in my opinion. "It's too smooth." Really? Too smooth a lip and landing on a 60ft send and where crashing on either side means death? Better to leave a few rocks that could throw them off line right before?
Cedric's drop at 1:50..insane! How the hell did he hold onto that? But there is barely a landing and he bashes down so hard, it's not a sustainable way to have a contest. THAT is how people get wrecked. but now they shape the lip and landing and it's what...tame? Rampage was crazy then, and it's still crazy now.
I completely agree with Cedric on the point that I really hope the judges don't award more for tricks but rather gnarly lines but either way, I'm not going to be disappointed. RAMPAGEEEEEE
Is it the riders getting smoother or the lines being built smoother? Discuss.
I think he is valid, and its lame to make it a "Trick-off" vs. a who has the bigger Balls to do some crazy FREERIDE lines!
Redbull is in it for the money, and the more tv viewers the more money.
Sad, as I prefer the sketchy big mountain lines and not seeing people kill themselves!
But on the other hand, people are concerned (correctly) that as the natural lines get bigger, more exposed, and more dangerous every year, the risk of serious injuries becomes too high.
If the progression of Rampage is through tricks, the safety aspect is easier to manage, but it eventually just turns into a slopestyle event. But if the progression of Rampage is through upping the ante on natural line choice, sooner or later, someone's going to f*cking die. Both options pretty much suck.
People does flatdrop backflips also on same size drops as they rode back then. So i dont really see the point with the things cg says. Or should they just do deadsailors over all gaps to make it look "harder" and more like back then.... no.
