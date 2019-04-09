INDUSTRY INSIDER

Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes

Apr 9, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

After nearly a decade on Santa Cruz, Cedric Gracia has announced his new ride for 2019 and it's a brand nobody saw coming - Forestal Bikes.

Based out of Andorra, the last (and only) time we heard about Forestal was with a stem they released in 2017. Two years on, the brand has grown significantly and it seems they will be designing and manufacturing bikes in Europe. What type of bikes? Well at this point we don't know. Their social media is pretty bare and we are yet to find any kind of official website or shop however, the width of the downtube and the hidden bottom brackets in the photos points to something motorized. Take a look at the headtube as well, it seems that there's some sort of interesting adjustment system going on there as well. Forestal have promised some more details in the coming months.




Check out Forestal on Facebook and Instagram.

173 Comments

  • + 167
 I just lost 3 minutes of my life...
  • + 25
 Now playing at your local Casino; Rod Stewart and special guest, Loverboy!
  • + 7
 @owlie: Next month...Foreigner & Rick Springfield
  • + 3
 @owlie: pretty much
  • + 16
 I'm calling BS. There is no way anyone watched that whole video without skipping around. I condensed the whole video to about 4 seconds and learned there was no riding... Wink
  • + 4
 I did the same. Then I gave you your 69th upvote and it was all worth it.
  • + 23
 To anyone who scrolled to the comments before watching, DONT watch it.
  • + 2
 @Smokey79: I watched it without rewinding, because I like to see the world burn
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: So did I, but only because I'm on a train, I have a beer and f*ck-all else to do. The alien ebike invasion is upon us, no doubt about it. They're infiltrating many prominent host humans from our world and this may help them succeed in winning over the stragglers (the populace at large took little convincing - they're long gone up that now unchallenging hill) who eulogize these past heroes, but still claim to be immune to the idea of a long but easy ride. I don't know why they're going for that market. There are only a few of us left and only physical impairment will prompt us to capitulate. Or will it? Can you feel the itch Waki?
  • + 0
 Looks like polygon/ Marin wolf ridge
  • + 2
 like a really shitty attempt at a YT add.
  • + 1
 @harrybrottman: Looks like a piece of shit.
  • + 63
 And this kids is why you don't want to be a professional mountain biker, because in the end, the the twilight of your career, when you can no longer race or are relevant, you have to sign with a brand that has weld burns still on the frame.
  • + 30
 ...and random sponsors.

Can’t wait to see the old timers pulling up with their Vagisil branded race kits.
  • + 18
 @PocoBoho: Is Cannondale bringing out an updated successor to the Delta V and the Super V.... The Itchy V?
  • + 5
 What exactly is a "weld burn"?
  • - 1
 @schofell84: Second picture down, look at the weld under the seat clamp.
  • - 2
 @schofell84: Ive never welded with aluminum. But its when youre welding and... well youre welding. You can clean the metal afterwards. Water, wire brushing. Grinding (on some metals not.) and it will look good after. Taked like 5 minutes no more. So it is kind of lazy that they just left it like that.
  • + 21
 Are you out of your mind? When you reach legendary status you’l always be relevant and I’m pretty sure Cedric sells high end sports cars as his actual job or something like that and doesn’t actually need to sign for anyone he’s just doing it for parts and expenses because he still loves riding bikes. Show some respect you despicable pinkbiker.
  • + 2
 @chillrider199: marks like that are still the rage in BMX though, right? Granted it's chromoly frames and not aluminum.
  • + 5
 To be fair to Cedric, he's not short of money. Probably got a stake in the business.
  • + 2
 While funny...you don't have to be that old. Aggy is associated with a Dog Food label some how I'm told. It's minor I'm sure, but an example of 'cross-sponsoring'
  • + 3
 maybe because its a prototype?
  • + 2
 @mellowxc: aluminum doesn't look like that when you weld it. this is a steel e-bike. and it's not "weld burns" either. it's discoloration from heat, you can pretty easily spot uneven heat/improper torch hand by the shape of the discoloration. this one actually looks pretty good from what you can see, nice consistent heat application, albeit probably too hot. thin gauge steel doesn't take much. yes you can get rid of it but as said before "it's all the rage in bmx", it's a subjective aesthetic thing. also this is clearly a prototype and is probably going to be painted in the end
  • + 3
 @jonathansixtysix: If you follow his instagram he just finished renovation of his not so small chalet, Vallnord WC always has afterparty in his bar etc. He is really not doing bad, even though he is rarely on the front page...
  • + 2
 Are you not feeling the burn?
  • + 1
 Well one thing is for sure, Cedric Gracias ball bag shavings are more relevant than you have been, or will ever be.
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: why to bother with that on a prototype?
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: nah man, time and generations always change. Best example, Kelly Slater, the undisputed GOAT of surfing. That dude is still competing on the world tour and hasn't put down a decent score in years (with one small exception). No teen cares about him now outside of making a good wave pool a reality even though there is less than 10 years from his last of his 11 world titles.
  • + 45
 Must be an ebike with the fat downtube that has a cable sticking out from the underside and that red button. CG must feel like he killed part of himself, put it in the trunk, drove out to the middle nowhere to burry it.
  • + 6
 $$
  • + 30
 It might be like finding out your celebrity crush was in a cult, but the vast majority of the early freeriders are stoked on eMTBs. Those guys always did whatever they wanted and didn’t care what people thought.
  • + 8
 It sucks to see but I don't begrudge CG, Simmons, Silva, Aggy, Coastal Crew etc. for doing ebike ads, especailly the older dudes with families to support. Just don't buy the damn things.
  • + 0
 ..
  • + 8
 @gramboh:

And i think we can all admit that energy drink sponsors are way more fkn horrible than ebike sponsors. I respect their athlete and event support but their product is abused and unhealthy.
  • + 2
 @brianpark: You pay my mortgage, I'll do whatever you want...I'll even take my top off for you. The freerider statement is pretty lame.
  • + 4
 @brianpark: Freeriders grow old too.
  • + 16
 In Soviet Russia, E-Cedric much faster than you and steal your girlfriend
  • + 6
 Ex mountainbiker nobody under the age of 25 has heard of signs for Mtb company nobody over the age of 25 cares about.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Indeed. ...and I, along with MANY riders over 35/40...can not wait until eBikes hit the right weight/price point balance. (no, they're not there yet)
  • + 1
 @brianpark:

or their knees are fkn shot so it’s time for some mechanical doping. I’m not there yet but by the time I am hopefully they’re lighter and cost less (adjusted for inflation).
  • + 0
 @brianpark: don’t try and make it something it’s not. People will do anything for money. Trying to pass this off as bad ass free rider spirit is weak.
  • + 11
 @cmcrawfo: dude, Richie Schley has a real estate business, Cedric has a restaurant, giant house and surely some more. They earn more than bosses of most bike companies out there. So no, most of them don’t go E for money. As to other guys, ex athletes or near ex athletes spent their early lives “chasing dreams” instead of building up a resume, like 99% of people do (and then mentally masturbate watching some a*shole telling them to take risks in their lives, while blowing berms in slo-mo) They have not many places to go, kids to feed, wife to calm down. Not everyone is as gifted or fortunate as Cedric and Richie to have entrepreneurial spirit. So what would you do if you were in their shoes? What are you doing for living that is so noble, that allows you to judge them? Also, how fkng terrible and immoral can it be to paid to ride an E-bike. Really? I mean fkng really?
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: I eat a lot of Ice cream.
  • + 41
 That video was awful.
  • + 2
 Cg.... Cringe guardian?
  • + 33
 All this hate for a guy that made riding to watch from the couch for over two decades. Ebikes have a place, just like road bikes, BMX, DJers, DH, XC and striders.
CG has a place in MTB history, unlike random Pinkbike trolls.
When did Pinkbike go Nazi?
  • + 14
 People i disagree with = Nazi.

Yep, american flag beside name checks out
  • + 10
 @kookseverywhere: Calling people Nazi = Nazi.
  • + 1
 The difference with mtb, road bikes, bmx, djers, DH, xc, striders vs ebikes is no effing motor! Bike + motor = motor bike.
  • + 7
 That makes no sense since I am stating that all have a place. Additionally, it was a passive statement; I didn't use Nazi as a noun, but as a verb. I won't trash your nation's educational system, because it is superior to ours. You clearly neglected to take advantage.
However, you just wanted to chirp. Chirp on.
  • + 7
 You pippies know exactly what he meant. And he meant no wrong.
  • + 7
 @b1k35c13nt15t: adjective surely, no? Never seen nazi used as a verb. "I'm going to Nazi the shit out of you" ? Even Hitler never said that.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: You grammar nazi ! Big Grin
  • - 1
 Next cool brand: Nazi bikes :-) First model: Godwin
  • + 0
 @BenPea: ” Even Hitler haven’t said that” - I rarely use this expression but here it is: LOL
  • + 1
 @zoobab2: all bikes are single speeds, their inhouse hub is called Waffen SS
  • + 25
 "After nearly a decade on Santa Cruz, Cedric Gracia has" found a more lucrative deal.
  • + 3
 I highly doubt it. He probably got dumped by SC as he is quite has been nowadays and not relevant or active in the bike industry. He has bills to pay and needed to find something else, possibly has some part in the business that he will help to grow. Kinda reminds me of Jeff Lenosky somehow.
  • + 12
 No, not really, he said in some interview that he doesn’t need money, he supports companies he finds worth supporting. With his house, own club, a Ferrari and what not you’ll have a hard time as a bike company to pay him off. Hats off to him, amazing dude all round.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: Yup. CG has made way more long term money than most of his peers - smart investments like his supercar business, stakes in ProBikeShop, Production Privee etc. There's some kind of Russian link with Forestal (on mobile, Google translate automatically tries to translate some hidden content to English) and someone else said they'd heard rumours of a Russian tie.

My instincts tell me smart businessman who lives in a tax haven has hooked up with a Russian backed brand with budgets that would shame Santa Cruz etc. Oligarch money is on a different level altogether.....
  • + 2
 @andyrm: Approved by Putin/KGB. After the doping fiasco, Russians are pursuing different ways of cheating: ebikes.
CG is just a cover story Wink
  • + 0
 Oh man, undermining western democracies is fair enough and totally fine, but peddling ebikes? Enough is enough.
  • + 1
 @Brent-F When I read that all I could think is. "Hell it's been that long since he left Commencal?"
  • + 13
 It might not be an e-bike. Maybe that red button is just a self destruct button, and that wire goes to a small amount of plastic explosives.
  • + 15
 This is a bit tragic gracia
  • - 6
flag konadan (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not as tragic as crashing at rampage in a Captain America costume!
  • + 11
 This video was quite well shot. Guess I only see it as a shooter myself, but the camera angles, cuts, and story all line up well. Someone story boarded and wrote this properly. From one shooter to another, nice work.
  • + 2
 I liked it too, I thought it had a really strong sense of atmosphere and a lot of really interesting shots. I liked looking at it, but I don't think it's for the mtb crowd what with the lack of bikes
  • + 6
 but where was christopher walken?
  • + 4
 I thought it was well shot, also. I mean, how can you not appreciate a trunk POV? I'm ready to see a feature length movie with Cedric Gracia as French assassin working for a the Russians, gone rogue.
  • + 1
 @sriracha: tarantino master of trunk shots
  • + 13
 He can't see the Forestal for the trees
  • + 0
 Cant pedal the dirt cause of his wobbly knee. The cripply people The cripply people
  • + 4
 Woodn’t it be nice to see the finished bike
  • + 11
 CG may have gone to the Dark Side... Lured by the power... Hoping this isn't an E-bike/Sith
  • + 20
 It can't be an E-bike.
The downtube is big enough for a battery, and there is a plug and on/off button.
It's obviousky for an AXS drivetrain or something.
  • + 15
 People, chill. I've watched the entire video. Four wheels, doors, windows... Still waiting for official confirmation from The Lab but first estimates is that this was a car, no e-bike in sight. It may be electric but most likely it was just petrol powered. You can chill now.
  • + 3
 @vinay: Thank you! Definitely feel better now...


....It's a P-Car
  • + 3
 Who cares? He can do what he likes and people will still follow him. He's a super nice guy and totally crazy when he wants to be.
  • + 8
 Am I the only one here who respect Cedric no matter for what brand or bike he is riding? I don't care about what he is doing.
I am happy as long as he is. I am curious how many of this haters and trolls gonna say "this" or "that" face to face.
This guy do what he wants, he build his own motorbike and support local companies. He is badass. He doesn't have to prove anything.
  • + 5
 He's just living is life, and sometimes we get to come along for the ride. I'll always be grateful for what he does and so I'm happy he's still riding
  • - 3
 He can do whatever he wants, doesn't mean I will always support him.
  • + 9
 Honestly thought he'd go with production privee!
  • + 0
 This has been rumored for long time, would be really cool to see CG on steel bike...
  • + 7
 "Way past his prime"? He could shred the balls off 90% of the kooks keyboarding their way through life on pinkbike. CG gives zero ffffs. Start over keyboard kooks.
  • + 3
 99%
  • + 6
 He's spent more time on a bike more than most. Maybe, just maybe, he's ridden e-bikes, realized that they're cool as shit, has an open mind and sees the future. May the neg props commence.
  • + 35
 Or he has ridden e-bikes, thinks they’re shit, has an open wallet and doesn’t care about the future...

So many possibilities Wink
  • + 16
 @FuzzyL: Bills to pay. Nothing wrong if you are honest about. But i can't stand this selfdelusional marketing BS used to justify motobikes
  • + 11
 @FuzzyL: More like "Or he has ridden e-bikes, thinks they’re shit, has an empty wallet and cares about the future..." Smile
  • + 4
 I always thought MTB folks were cool, but after I started reading Pinkbike I saw how many fucking idiots there actually is among us. All I see is complaining and dissing, blah blah. How about mind Your own business, stfu and go ride Your fucking bike!
  • + 3
 have some respect it’s CG!
he’s paid his dues, quit whining, it’s not up to you
what moves he makes..
I liked the video, and I see why it might of up set the pink bike jocks, but then again anything
out of the ordinary usually does, mainstream pricks.
  • + 7
 Nevermind this, i want an update on his house build!
  • + 2
 And the pandaaaaaaaa
  • + 2
 No matter what CG rides, he still produces good content and can still drop 99.99987% of all Pinkbiker's on the trail ... and I am sure can also do so in the bar after a ride too Razz

Disclaimer...I am not an e-bike fan at all.
  • + 1
 i liked the video. i liked the perspective, coming from someone who was at the top of his game a long time ago, and I like how he handled the voices inside his head. It would be cool to see a production similiar to this theme for someone like Missy Giove, or Rob Warner.
  • + 2
 BREAKING NEW: This is definitely NOT an e-bike. The larger down tube is actually a reservoir and the wire is a hose made for drinking. Cedric Gracia can finally drink beer or wine while he rides. Well done!!! Smile
  • + 1
 From an advertising perspective, the concept is pretty good. It hits the obvious controversy and Cedric's internal conflict head-on in an engaging way. The execution could have been better, voice acting and CGI were pretty bad and it was a little long.
  • + 4
 at least he’s supporting local business.
  • + 3
 So Cedric's "inner voice" has an American accent?
  • + 3
 Yet another hero riding e-bikes to make some money. Oh well ...
  • + 30
 What a fucking twat eh! - Who is he to think he is allowed to have a job!! ... does he not know he can survice just with the pure love from Pinkbike commentators .....
  • + 4
 @makdthed: lol perfect
  • + 1
 yeah do you think sam pilgrim actually likes his ebike?
  • + 4
 That video is dumb!
  • + 2
 What if they only want us to believe it is an e-bike...??!!! (insert head explosion gif)
  • + 2
 Am i the only one who saw Cedrics name and immediately hoped he was going to be on the new cannondale gravity rig??
  • + 3
 Many of us love you Cedriiiiic! Sideways super sick!
  • + 1
 Why even disguise it! Go full on E-Duro with a gearbox and clutch! E-bike is gonna E-bike in the end! Eff UCI, let's moto this site!
  • + 1
 Wow... nice footage!!! Now i want Cedric for True Detective 4th Season !! XD
  • + 2
 cool video, i liked it. fuck the haters i guess...
  • + 2
 It looks like a snow camo tank
  • + 2
 just can’t get is this bike equipped with otto motor ?
  • + 1
 I think they should have used duct tape instead of electrical tape. Everyone knows for kidnapping duct tape works best
  • + 2
 If Christopher Walken couldn’t, there was no doubt CG could
  • + 2
 there are the promo videos from YT and then there`s this…...
  • + 1
 Looks like a nice "self shuttle" DH/Park ride. (course then they show it in the back of a shuttle vehicle?) Smile
  • + 2
 Not a focus sam2 but good looking bike
  • + 1
 Come on Cedric ... frakking E-Bike ....Really? I just died a little bit inside.
  • - 1
 Have fun CG on your cubby eMoped! Be sure to prepare insurance, helmet, license plate when you travel abroad with that tank as many countries in europe are going to require it very soon!
  • + 2
 Pinkfowars! I like it.
  • + 1
 With DVO any bike is awesome. That is all.
  • + 1
 Where's the bike (riding) in this bike video?
  • + 1
 Would he have stayed w sc if they had an electric bike?
  • + 0
 Should be riding for S&M, So does he need medical help or something?
No bike riding sucks!
  • + 1
 Looks like a fatty electric commencal meta
  • + 1
 Cast aluminum halves bolted together?
  • + 1
 Oh yes! I thought the zip ties did the job alone Smile
  • + 1
 Reminds me of my morning commute.
  • + 1
 CEDRIC ON AN EBIKE...THAT WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN....SO SAD !!
  • + 1
 Real news: apparently there's room for *two* bike companies in Andorra?
  • + 1
 or three?
  • + 2
 It looks like a poligon
  • + 1
 nice panaracer's high roller and dhf !
  • + 1
 CEDRIC...SAY IT IS'NT SO!!! E-BIKES!!!
  • + 1
 SC will have no riders left at this rate...
  • + 2
 Lame
  • + 1
 dead before it even exist
  • + 2
 That was shit!
  • + 1
 that´s not a pedal car
  • + 0
 Slammed my laptop shut after watching that
  • + 1
 Wow...
  • + 0
 That headtube comes from a Scott Gambler 2012
  • - 3
 Great vid,kinda reminds me a bit of the old Japanese Kung Fu movies with the bad dubbing. I wouldn't be surprised if CG has had a lot of input on the bike development, let's see what the production models are like.
  • + 22
 *Chinese Kung Fu movies
  • + 12
 @dubod22: *British Hong Kong Kung Fu movies
  • + 0
 @motard5: but is the adjective describing the martial art or the movie?
  • + 2
 @dubod22: will nobody think of the hyphens?
  • + 1
 [deleted]
  • + 1
 One less CG fanboi
  • + 0
 "Buy our ebike or we'll send Cedric to kill you"
  • + 1
 OMG!!!
  • + 1
 "Don't be a passenger!"
  • - 3
 When your way past your prime and your antics have become boring/annoying, this is the type of brand that will sponsor you. Leave SC for that pile of uncertainty, geeezzzz.
  • - 3
 So...this is what happens when the career finally hits bottom! Too bad really Frown
Below threshold threads are hidden

