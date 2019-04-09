Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes

After nearly a decade on Santa Cruz, Cedric Gracia has announced his new ride for 2019 and it's a brand nobody saw coming - Forestal Bikes.
Based out of Andorra, the last (and only) time we heard about Forestal was with a stem they released in 2017
. Two years on, the brand has grown significantly and it seems they will be designing and manufacturing bikes in Europe. What type of bikes? Well at this point we don't know. Their social media is pretty bare and we are yet to find any kind of official website or shop however, the width of the downtube and the hidden bottom brackets in the photos points to something motorized. Take a look at the headtube as well, it seems that there's some sort of interesting adjustment system going on there as well. Forestal have promised some more details in the coming months.
Check out Forestal on Facebook
and Instagram
.
173 Comments
Can’t wait to see the old timers pulling up with their Vagisil branded race kits.
And i think we can all admit that energy drink sponsors are way more fkn horrible than ebike sponsors. I respect their athlete and event support but their product is abused and unhealthy.
or their knees are fkn shot so it’s time for some mechanical doping. I’m not there yet but by the time I am hopefully they’re lighter and cost less (adjusted for inflation).
CG has a place in MTB history, unlike random Pinkbike trolls.
When did Pinkbike go Nazi?
Yep, american flag beside name checks out
However, you just wanted to chirp. Chirp on.
My instincts tell me smart businessman who lives in a tax haven has hooked up with a Russian backed brand with budgets that would shame Santa Cruz etc. Oligarch money is on a different level altogether.....
CG is just a cover story
The downtube is big enough for a battery, and there is a plug and on/off button.
It's obviousky for an AXS drivetrain or something.
....It's a P-Car
I am happy as long as he is. I am curious how many of this haters and trolls gonna say "this" or "that" face to face.
This guy do what he wants, he build his own motorbike and support local companies. He is badass. He doesn't have to prove anything.
So many possibilities
he’s paid his dues, quit whining, it’s not up to you
what moves he makes..
I liked the video, and I see why it might of up set the pink bike jocks, but then again anything
out of the ordinary usually does, mainstream pricks.
Disclaimer...I am not an e-bike fan at all.
No bike riding sucks!
i.pinimg.com/originals/bb/21/e0/bb21e013a1e5e1e36c3a7dc5bb1b98c6.png
These people know they are weak and suck at riding but believe that deep down inside an ebike will let them shredddd and be cool like the Loam Wolf dudes.
Just man up and get one already and admit it. Or get a real moto to cosplay on.
As soon as you get get a decent ebike for 3 grand (and have enough money left over for a sweet Diety stem) mountain biking will be done. Between the entitled old guys and the herbs this sport is done.
Your comment is just another form of prejudice. You see it in all aspects of life. It is just the same as the Roadie and Mountain Bike divide that some idiots seem to have.
e-bikes are an entitlement that we think we deserve because age doesn't allow us to mountain bike to scenic places.
Entitlements. e-bikes, Parents w/ Small children parking spots, online ordering parking spots, really wide gravel paths to scenic overlooks so you can roll your 400lb diet Mountain Dew aunt to the edge & not get to push her off for being such a gluttonous sloth. What other "assistance" would you like? Maybe we can fly you over Everest when the bum knee acts up. After all...it's just an "assist". Richard Branson flew there in a helicopter. It's only fair. heh
Doesn't it just encourage mob mentality to wipe out an "unpopular" opinion? I might not like someone's post & might "downvote" it, but doesn't mean that person should be wiped out of the history books.
Post a Comment