Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes

After nearly a decade on Santa Cruz, Cedric Gracia has announced his new ride for 2019 and it's a brand nobody saw coming - Forestal Bikes.Based out of Andorra, the last (and only) time we heard about Forestal was with a stem they released in 2017 . Two years on, the brand has grown significantly and it seems they will be designing and manufacturing bikes in Europe. What type of bikes? Well at this point we don't know. Their social media is pretty bare and we are yet to find any kind of official website or shop however, the width of the downtube and the hidden bottom brackets in the photos points to something motorized. Take a look at the headtube as well, it seems that there's some sort of interesting adjustment system going on there as well. Forestal have promised some more details in the coming months.Check out Forestal on Facebook and Instagram