Cedric Gracia Signs with Giant

The legend Cedric Gracia becomes an ambassador @giantbicycles We are incredibly proud to start this partnership with one of the big names in the world of mountain biking, winner among others of the legendary Red Bull Rampage in 2003, the Crankworx 4X Whistler or the Urban DH from Valparaiso (Chile). He will initially ride the Trance X Advanced E+ LTD and the new Reign Advanced Pro. — Giant Bicycles France