Cedric Gracia Signs with Giant

Cedric Gracia has announced on social media that he is joining Giant.
After signing with Forestal Bikes after a decade with Santa Cruz in 2019
Cedric Gracia has now partnered with Giant. In Giant Bicycles France's post about the news, it says Cedric will be using his past experience to help the development of new products.
|So happy to announce my partnership with Giant! Thanks to all the crew for the warm welcome! This isn’t big - it’s GIANT— Cedric Gracia
|The legend Cedric Gracia becomes an ambassador @giantbicycles We are incredibly proud to start this partnership with one of the big names in the world of mountain biking, winner among others of the legendary Red Bull Rampage in 2003, the Crankworx 4X Whistler or the Urban DH from Valparaiso (Chile). He will initially ride the Trance X Advanced E+ LTD and the new Reign Advanced Pro.— Giant Bicycles France
