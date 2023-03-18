Cedric Gracia Signs with Giant

Mar 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Cedric Gracia has announced on social media that he is joining Giant.

After signing with Forestal Bikes after a decade with Santa Cruz in 2019 Cedric Gracia has now partnered with Giant. In Giant Bicycles France's post about the news, it says Cedric will be using his past experience to help the development of new products.

bigquotesSo happy to announce my partnership with Giant! Thanks to all the crew for the warm welcome! This isn’t big - it’s GIANT Cedric Gracia


bigquotesThe legend Cedric Gracia becomes an ambassador @giantbicycles We are incredibly proud to start this partnership with one of the big names in the world of mountain biking, winner among others of the legendary Red Bull Rampage in 2003, the Crankworx 4X Whistler or the Urban DH from Valparaiso (Chile). He will initially ride the Trance X Advanced E+ LTD and the new Reign Advanced Pro. Giant Bicycles France


Industry News Racing Rumours Giant Cedric Gracia


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Holy Sh;t!!! Warner and Gracia collab will be interesting…..
  • 1 0
 I know that Cedric has always done the French commentary for the world cups, and I've always wondered how is background and insight and hilarious demeanor would pan out as an English announcer? Such a legend!
  • 2 0
 One of the most stylish riders to ever throw a leg over a bike. I hope they do some good content.
  • 2 0
 Going to have to start a whole new class for the geriatrics! Get on it Cedric! Send it All Day!!!
  • 1 0
 I don't really mind what brand he rides, as long as they give him a DH bike.
  • 1 0
 You legend CG. I remember the days of the CG Bell full face helmets on the majority of heads at some of the local trails.
  • 1 0
 maybe giant are going to stream discovery and then Warner and garcia commenting instead.....plot twist
  • 1 0
 Congrats, mucho bueno sabor
  • 1 0
 Did he win an overall DH WC title?
  • 1 0
 Oh yes CG and warner now on giant look what teams making a huge come back
  • 1 0
 Haven't heard that name in awhile! Always loved Cedric!
  • 1 0
 Stay safe Cedric!
  • 1 0
 Cedric the Giant!





