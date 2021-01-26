Ceetec Introduces 137 Gram Phenum XC Bar and Lightweight Alloy Thru-Axles

Swiss component company Ceetec has introduced a lightweight XC carbon handlebar and an aluminum version of the C10 thru-axle, which the company says might be even lighter than the carbon thru-axle model that was prototyped last year.
Ceetec has manufactured its lightweight carbon offerings in-house in Switzerland for the last ten years. Although Ceetec parts have been around the World Cup circuit since the company’s beginnings, 2021 will see its first officially supported team, JB Brunex Superior Factory Racing. The company recently opened its new C10 lab to focus even more on shaving grams off axles, clamps, and other small but important parts, and has increasingly focused on the development of featherlight kit in preparation for the team to race at the Olympics.
The new XCM 780 bar is said to weigh 137 grams, and it survived 3 million dynamic impacts without failure when independently tested by Bike Test Aachen
. Some other key figures include 780mm width, 7.5° backsweep and 2.0° upsweep. Ceetec claims that although it is slightly more flexible than its lightweight DH handlebar, it has a similar level of toughness.
The thru-axles are available in six anodized colors and are offered for both front and rear. Rear axles are available in 172mm x M12x1.5, while front axles are available for both standard (148mm) and boost (158mm) lengths. There is no weight specified for these although Ceetec claims they are lighter than the '30-35 gram’ carbon ones it has previously prototyped.
The new C10 top-of-the-line products were designed with pure performance in mind. Ceetec toyed with making the C10 group accessible to a wider market but now, the company is refocusing on just the Elite racing market. The handlebar retails for 339 Swiss Francs (roughly $382 USD), while the alloy thru-axles cost 99 CHF (about $112 USD). Both are available now at ceetec.ch
.
