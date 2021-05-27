Ceetec Launches $390 Phenum Alloy XC Race Stem that Weighs 100 Grams

May 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Swiss Components manufacturer Ceetec has launched a new lightweight XC race stem with a claimed weight as low as 100 grams.

Ceetec's Phenum C10 stem was designed for racers looking for a light but strong stem for their race machines and uses the Swiss brand's proprietary 'Full C10 Metal Matrix Technology'. The brand CNC-machine the aluminum and then use quenching and tempering post-processing to achieve a higher strength from the alloy. The metal then goes through a three-step process of surfacing and anodizing to achieve a matte finish similar to carbon.

The Phenum C10 is available in four different lengths of 70, 80, 90 and 100mm, with all sizes featuring a -18 degree rise. Ceetec claims that the stem will weigh 100 grams for the 70mm offering. The overall weight rises to just 121 grams for the longest 100mm length.

Ceetec offers a choice between black or gold titanium bolts.

Ceetec's Phenum C10 is not a cheap option for those looking to drop some weight on their XC bikes, as it currently sells for $390 // €318. You can find out more about Ceetec's lightweight stem here.

17 Comments

  • 11 2
 Wow, now i can add this to my 15k e bike
  • 6 0
 Yeah, it will make it sooo much lighter
  • 2 0
 Don't dude that, Mr. Boxmtb! You know it' A L U M I N I U M, and we all know that will explode on your first descend.... not like Carbon! Also, recent studies, indicated that Aluminium, can diminished your P E N I S size.... contrary to Carbon!
  • 6 1
 Or you could buy a hyperstem that's about half the weight, half the cost, available 40-120mm and rated for enduro use.
  • 3 0
 Ya this pricing seems way out of line with what else is available.
  • 4 0
 Phenum sounds like a body part that would enjoy being licked.
  • 4 1
 That belongs on the $1,000 carbon balance bike
  • 2 0
 I'll think I'll stick to $25 generic or no-name stems and keep $365 in my pocket.
  • 2 1
 Wow, that looks really good.
  • 2 1
 Damn, Enve looks cheap now!
  • 1 0
 I’m holding out for a $400+ stem.
  • 1 0
 My Tune stem is also about 100g and it didn't cost almost $400. Eek
  • 1 1
 cool but carbon is cooler
  • 1 0
 That is PHENUM-enal...
  • 1 0
 Did someone say Newmen?
  • 1 0
 HUCK TO FLAT!!!!
  • 1 1
 you look so empty

