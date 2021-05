Ceetec Launches $390 Phenum Alloy XC Race Stem that Weighs 100 Grams

Ceetec offers a choice between black or gold titanium bolts.

Swiss Components manufacturer Ceetec has launched a new lightweight XC race stem with a claimed weight as low as 100 grams.Ceetec's Phenum C10 stem was designed for racers looking for a light but strong stem for their race machines and uses the Swiss brand's proprietary 'Full C10 Metal Matrix Technology'. The brand CNC-machine the aluminum and then use quenching and tempering post-processing to achieve a higher strength from the alloy. The metal then goes through a three-step process of surfacing and anodizing to achieve a matte finish similar to carbon.The Phenum C10 is available in four different lengths of 70, 80, 90 and 100mm, with all sizes featuring a -18 degree rise. Ceetec claims that the stem will weigh 100 grams for the 70mm offering. The overall weight rises to just 121 grams for the longest 100mm length.Ceetec's Phenum C10 is not a cheap option for those looking to drop some weight on their XC bikes, as it currently sells for $390 // €318. You can find out more about Ceetec's lightweight stem here