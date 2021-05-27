Ceetec Launches $390 Phenum Alloy XC Race Stem that Weighs 100 Grams

Swiss Components manufacturer Ceetec has launched a new lightweight XC race stem with a claimed weight as low as 100 grams.
Ceetec's Phenum C10 stem was designed for racers looking for a light but strong stem for their race machines and uses the Swiss brand's proprietary 'Full C10 Metal Matrix Technology'. The brand CNC-machine the aluminum and then use quenching and tempering post-processing to achieve a higher strength from the alloy. The metal then goes through a three-step process of surfacing and anodizing to achieve a matte finish similar to carbon.
The Phenum C10 is available in four different lengths of 70, 80, 90 and 100mm, with all sizes featuring a -18 degree rise. Ceetec claims that the stem will weigh 100 grams for the 70mm offering. The overall weight rises to just 121 grams for the longest 100mm length.
Ceetec offers a choice between black or gold titanium bolts.
Ceetec's Phenum C10 is not a cheap option for those looking to drop some weight on their XC bikes, as it currently sells for $390 // €318. You can find out more about Ceetec's lightweight stem here
