Pinkbike is celebrating International Women's Day by taking a moment to recognize all of the amazing women that have influenced the sport in the last year. From incredible race results to personal comebacks, from goals achieved, to new industry programs and so much more. Respect.
The Highlights
Rachel Atherton has the perfect season. She wins the WC overall and the World Champs and is voted Pinkbike's Athlete of the Year among winning many other sports person of the year accolades.
After chasing the EWS Championship for three years, Cecile Ravanel finally lays claim to the title. Isabeau Cordurier and Anita Gehrig have a breakout year, rounding out the overall in second and third place respectively.
Interviews
We're privileged to have access to talk with some of the biggest names in the sport. Here's a selection of our favorite conversations from the last year.
The UCI changed its rules for female racers, Bell launched a new program to encourage women to mountain bike, and we were invited on a truly unique trip to lobby for bikes in Washington DC with other industry women. These are some of our most memorable women's interest stories from 2016.
Out Getting to Know series has provided our readers with the chance to get to know up and coming racers, industry insiders and mountain biking advocates and athletes. Here are some of the women we've met in the past year.
