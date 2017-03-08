USER GENERATED

Celebrating International Women's Day

PomPon Rachel and Tracey show off their hardware.
Celebtrating International Women's Day
2017


Pinkbike is celebrating International Women's Day by taking a moment to recognize all of the amazing women that have influenced the sport in the last year. From incredible race results to personal comebacks, from goals achieved, to new industry programs and so much more. Respect.


World Cup Champion World Champion and now she can also add a perfect season to her long list of accomplishments.

The Highlights

Rachel Atherton has the perfect season. She wins the WC overall and the World Champs and is voted Pinkbike's Athlete of the Year among winning many other sports person of the year accolades.

Jill Kintner is crowned Queen of Crankworx.

Tracey Moseley retired from racing the EWS full time, and recently announced she would be presenting at the 2017 European Enduro World Series stops.

The one and only Anne-Caroline Chausson overcame cancer.

After breaking her collarbone at the beginning of the season, Myriam Nicole comes back at world champs to take silver. Tracey Hannah has a super consistent season and lands in third.

After chasing the EWS Championship for three years, Cecile Ravanel finally lays claim to the title. Isabeau Cordurier and Anita Gehrig have a breakout year, rounding out the overall in second and third place respectively.


We do hope Miranda Miller gets to more World Cups this year and in the years to come. After a podium at her last race in Leogang she qualified 3rd in MSA and might just play the spoiler.

Interviews

We're privileged to have access to talk with some of the biggest names in the sport. Here's a selection of our favorite conversations from the last year.

Miranda Miller
Annika Langvad
Manon Carpenter
A Quick Catch Up With The Specialized XC Women
A Quick Catch Up With The SRAM Juliana Pro Team

Josh Sawyer photo.

The Stories

The UCI changed its rules for female racers, Bell launched a new program to encourage women to mountain bike, and we were invited on a truly unique trip to lobby for bikes in Washington DC with other industry women. These are some of our most memorable women's interest stories from 2016.

Snapshot: An Industry View on the UCI Changes.
Snapshot: A View of Women's Mountain Biking from the Industry
Bell Launch Their Joy Ride Ambassador Program
Lobbying For Bikes in Congress
After The Fall - Steffi Marth's Road to Recovery


Trek Enduro Women

Getting To Know

Out Getting to Know series has provided our readers with the chance to get to know up and coming racers, industry insiders and mountain biking advocates and athletes. Here are some of the women we've met in the past year.

Rae Morrison
Steffi Marth
Katy Winton
Steffi Marth
Joey Gough
Britney White
Mallory Burda - POC Sports
Leah Maunsell
Tegan Molly
Lauren Gregg
Emily Horridge
Kathi Kuypers

Deity Components

Team Work

Because sometimes, it's about sharing the journey with someone you love.

The Sven and Anka Martin Story
Deity: A Love Story



Our Favorite Edits

Who wants to go ride?


Not2Bad: Trail Shredding (Full Segment)

by anthill
Views: 58,793    Faves: 628    Comments: 17


Hannah Barnes - Adventures with Mum

by BrodieHoodPhotography
Views: 12,035    Faves: 65    Comments: 0


Joey Gough 2016 - 650Bsides

by bikesarebikes
Views: 12,282    Faves: 80    Comments: 8


MONSTER ENERGY PRESENTS: MANON CARPENTER | VALLEY UPRISING

by SteelCityMedia
Views: 24,831    Faves: 177    Comments: 12


Did we miss anything? What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!

