Celebrating International Women's Day with the Top #PBWMN Stories from the Past 12 Months

Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More

Isla Short is a Scottish racer who likes to do things her own way. She's happiest while digging deep into a tough training block, but her enthusiasm is so infectious that you wouldn't necessarily even know she is suffering. After riding for a pro team in the U23s, she made the decision in 2019 to create her own program, and for 2022, she has signed with Juliana while her one-racer team, headed by Hunt Bike Wheels, grows into its own. Now headed into her fourth year in the elites, Isla has been steadily climbing the results sheets and even placed fifth at World Champs in 2020. We took some time to chat about her progression, what it will take for her to reach the World Cup podium, her history with disordered eating, her battle with endometriosis, and so much more.Read more here