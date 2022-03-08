close
Celebrating International Women's Day with the Top #PBWMN Stories from the Past 12 Months

Mar 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
What a win for Myriam Nicole. Untouchable.



Racing was back in 2022, we saw some incredibly creative media projects, interviewed female riders in our inaugural State of the Sport Survey, and started our #PBWMN digest. We've been using the tag on our women's content, so you can easily see all the best women's mountain biking content in one spot here.

Here’s a look back at the top women's stories from the past 12 months.




Top Stories of 2022


Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong.

Orange's new bike opens up trails that are normally inaccessible to adaptive bike riders. It's a labour of love nearly six years in the making that has been designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle and riding the kind of Alpine bike park trails that she loves.

Read more here.




Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics

Jolanda Neff raced without a bike computer, power meter or heart rate monitor on her way to winning the 2021 Tokyo Olympics unlike many of her competitors. Neff told us she relied on her "legs and...heart" rather than data to power herself to victory by more than a minute over compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.

Read more here.




Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More

Isla Short is a Scottish racer who likes to do things her own way. She's happiest while digging deep into a tough training block, but her enthusiasm is so infectious that you wouldn't necessarily even know she is suffering. After riding for a pro team in the U23s, she made the decision in 2019 to create her own program, and for 2022, she has signed with Juliana while her one-racer team, headed by Hunt Bike Wheels, grows into its own. Now headed into her fourth year in the elites, Isla has been steadily climbing the results sheets and even placed fifth at World Champs in 2020. We took some time to chat about her progression, what it will take for her to reach the World Cup podium, her history with disordered eating, her battle with endometriosis, and so much more.

Read more here.




Rachel Atherton Announces Birth of Baby Daughter Arna

Arna was born on August 4 early in the morning Rachel announced her pregnancy in February and had a slight scare in March following a car crash, but Arna was born at a happy and healthy 8lb 4 oz.

Read more here.




Interview: Katy Winton Opens Up About The Struggle to Find Sponsors

Despite her EWS podium appearances, third places in the EWS overall standings in 2017 and 2018, and two top-five results in 2020, Winton found herself without a sponsor late in contract negotiation season in 2021. In our interview with her, she talks about her 2021 program and opens up about some of the things she learned this past year in hopes that other athletes can avoid the challenges she faced.

Read more here.




Jill Kintner Rides with Her Favorite Critters in 'Bandit Hill' Fairy Tale Animation

With an Olympic bronze medal in BMX, five World Cup DH podiums, five Queen of Crankworx titles, and countless podiums in enduro, DH and 4X, Jill Kintner is best known as a competitive mountain biker. What you may not know is that art is a major part of Kintner's life and that she studied illustration and design at school in New York and San Francisco. Today, Kintner is releasing 'Bandit Hill', a project that showcases her riding while creatively telling a magical little story about the critters on her Red Bull helmet coming to life.

Read more here.




Goofy Times & Fast Lines in 'Girls Gotta Eat Dirt'

Three of Colorado's shreddiest ladies show us what they're made of in this short film, presented by jorts. Avra Saslow, Delilah Cupp, and Clare Hamilton are best friends, roommates, and riding partners who make the most of every berm.

Read more here.




Bike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco Ranges

The Gehrig sisters put the new Norco Range through its paces on the Enduro World Series circuit.

Read more here.



New Zealand's Female Freeriders Look to Break Barriers at the Mons Royale Future Ground Progression Camp

Ten New Zealand-based female riders were shoulder tapped for a four-day camp in New Zealand’s Mountain Bike mecca, Queenstown. From self-taught up and comers through to rising stars, the riders were provided an opportunity to learn from the best kiwi coaches and mentors.

Read more here.



Photo Epic: Women Made Freeride History at Red Bull Formation 2021

Every single rider at Red Bull Formation 2021 made the freeride mountain biking world proud. Hannah Bergemann pioneered The Ovary to the Fallopian Tube, which is no joke. Vaea Verbeeck stomped her technical double drop. Chelsea Kimball built and rode a brand new drop to canyon gap. Cami Nogueira also built a brand new technical roll to drop, and even after hitting the dirt hard on the first try and pushing through another couple of wild attempts, she repeatedly picked herself up and tried again until she succeeded. She's tough as nails. Jess Blewett sent huge jumps with arguably more style and amplitude than anyone.

Read more here.
Vaea Verbeeck Cami Nogueira Sam Soriano Casey Brown Hannah Bergemann Jess Blewitt Vinny Armstrong Chelsea Kimball pose for a portrait on the final day at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 31 May 2021




6 Key Findings from Female Pro Riders - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey.

Key findings from the 77 pro women who gave us their thoughts on the state of the sport.

Read more here.




Video: Rachel Strait on Motherhood & Finding Her Path in 'Don't Define Me'

"Being a mom does not define who I am, I am still Rachel Strait, just with a beautiful baby girl!"

Read more here.
DEITY Don t Define Me featuring Rachel Strait




First Hits On The Massive Freeride Course at Dark Horse

The Dark Horse course is no joke but as riders get more comfortable on the big features, the tricks are starting to come out. Christina Chappetta breaks down the massive course and talks to the riders to see how they're handling things.

Read more here.




Interview: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on the Massive Crash That Took Her Out of Contention for the Win - EWS La Thuile 2021

We caught up with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau to learn more about her eventful weekend and what it was like to come so close to her first Enduro World Series win.

Read more here.
Forget the result sheet the real winner according to her peers was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau. riding in pain with massive injury she was 7 seconds up going into the final stage before distastes struck




Meet the 7 Women Sending at Freeride Fiesta

These ladies are pushing the limits at an exciting moment for freeride mountain biking.

Read more here.




Video: Caroline Buchanan Lands World's First Female MTB Front Flip

Read more here.




Marine Cabirou Joins Monster Energy Roster

Marine Cabirou returned to racing after injury with more support than ever. Camille Balanche also earned a Monster sponsorship in 2021.

Read more here.




Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Yeti SB165 - Audi Nines 2021

Robin Goomes shares how she has her Yeti SB165 set up for the big hits of Audi Nines.

Read more here.



Interview: Catharine Pendrel on Racing World Cup XC 3 Months After Giving Birth to Her Daughter Dara

For athletes around the globe, the pandemic derailed plans. For Catharine Pendrel, who had planned to retire after the Tokyo Olympics, it meant that she had to decide whether to try to start a family like she had been planning to do in 2021 or continue preparing for the postponed Olympics and further delaying motherhood. At 40 years old, Pendrel decided she didn't have the luxury of time on her side and on January 26, 2021, Pendrel gave birth to her daughter Dara. It turned out, that it wasn't an either/or situation after all, and Pendrel then returned to racing at the highest level in Albstadt, just three months after giving birth.

Read more here.




Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic

Sina Frei etched her name in the history books when she became the first-ever XCC World Champions at the 2021 MTB World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy.

Read more here.



SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS:

Video: Blake Hansen on How Biking Gave Her Freedom to Be Herself
Video: Kate Courtney Shows Off her Training Setup & Local Trails
Must Watch: Going Huge in Utah in the Red Bull Formation Highlights
Video: Yeti Ambassador Laura Slavin Goes Big in 'Dirty Jersey'
Video: Emily Batty is Back with a New Team in Season 2 of 'Ambitions'
Video: Fleur TK on Riding a Pink Bike, Racing Sailboats Professionally, & Discovering the MTB Community
Video: 16-Year-Old Gracey Hemstreet Absolutely Sends the Coast Gravity Park in 'Winter Flow'
Video: Dark Horse Invitational Full Highlights
Video: Remy Metailler Hits Whistler's Dark Crystal with Olympic Ski Cross Medallist Brittany Phelan
Video: Myriam Nicole's Winning POV from the Maribor Downhill World Cup
Video: Czech Ripper Kiki Havlická Shows What A Hardtail Can Do


TECH HIGHLIGHTS:

Bike Check: Jolanda Neff's Olympics-Winning Trek Supercaliber
Women's Enduro Bikes from Ard Rock 2021
Video: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike
Bike Check: Vaea Verbeeck's Rocky Mountain Altitude at Crankworx BC 2021
Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Leopard Print Lapierre Spicy
Bike Check: Vali Hoell's Trek Fuel EX - Sea Otter 2021
Video: 6 Pro Freeride Bike Checks from the Dark Horse Invitational
Bike Check & Interview: UK National DH Series Winner Stacey Fisher & her Transition TR11
Bike Check: Noga Korem's GT Fury - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
Bike Check: Raphaela Richter's Intend-Equipped Juliana Roubion



INTERVIEWS:

Interview: Haley Batten on Qualifying for Tokyo & Winning Bronze, Silver & Gold in Her First Elite XC World Cup Races
Interview: Kate Courtney on Head Injuries, World Champs & Recovery
Getting to Know Robin Goomes, the First Woman to Backflip in a Crankworx Competition
Interview: Vali Höll Reflects on her Championship-Winning Season - 'I Don't Want to Need Luck to Win a Race'
Catching Up with 10 Red Bull Formation Diggers
Getting to Know: Junior DH World Champion & Wyn TV's Privateer of the Week from Val di Sole - Izabela Yankova
Interview: Hannah Bergemann on Her Visualization Process, Formation & The Future of Women's Freeride
Getting to Know: Junior World Champs Bronze Medallist Gracey Hemstreet


RACING:


Loana Lecomte missed the final race but still managed to take the overall after dominating the early part of the season.
Your most consistent women of the 2021 season.

XC World Cup Overall Standings:

1st. Loana Lecomte 1550
2nd. Evie Richards 1510
3rd. Jenny Rissveds 1275
4th. Rebecca McConnell 1215
5th. Sina Frei 1110
Vali Holl displaces Myriam Nicole at the top of the overall standings in the last race of the season.
Your overall World Cup winners for 2021.

DH World Cup Overall Standings:

1st. Valentina Höll 1125
2nd. Myriam Nicole 1079
3rd. Camille Balanche 1065
4th. Tahnee Seagrave 936
5th. Marine Cabirou 691


Melanie Pugin takes the overall title with Morgane Charre in 2nd and outgoing champ Isabeau Courdurier in 3rd
Melanie Pugin won the overall, with Morgane Charre in second and outgoing champ Isabeau Courdurier in third.

Enduro World Series Standings:

1st. Melanie Pugin 4135
2nd. Morgane Charre 3905
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier 3715
4th. Harriet Harnden 3695
5th. Noga Korem 3380
Queen Vaea


Crankworx Final Overall Standings:

1. Vaea Verbeeck 886
2. Kialani Hines 786
3. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 748
4. Casey Brown 684
5. Robin Goomes 434


What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!

Posted In:
Racing and Events #PBWMN


