Celebrating International Women's Day with the Top #PBWMN Stories from the Past 12 Months

Top Stories of 2022
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
.
Orange's new bike opens up trails that are normally inaccessible to adaptive bike riders. It's a labour of love nearly six years in the making that has been designed to help get Lorraine Truong back in the saddle and riding the kind of Alpine bike park trails that she loves.
Read more here
.
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
Jolanda Neff raced without a bike computer, power meter or heart rate monitor on her way to winning the 2021 Tokyo Olympics unlike many of her competitors. Neff told us she relied on her "legs and...heart" rather than data to power herself to victory by more than a minute over compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergand.
Read more here
.
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
Isla Short is a Scottish racer who likes to do things her own way. She's happiest while digging deep into a tough training block, but her enthusiasm is so infectious that you wouldn't necessarily even know she is suffering. After riding for a pro team in the U23s, she made the decision in 2019 to create her own program, and for 2022, she has signed with Juliana while her one-racer team, headed by Hunt Bike Wheels, grows into its own. Now headed into her fourth year in the elites, Isla has been steadily climbing the results sheets and even placed fifth at World Champs in 2020. We took some time to chat about her progression, what it will take for her to reach the World Cup podium, her history with disordered eating, her battle with endometriosis, and so much more.
Read more here
.
Rachel Atherton Announces Birth of Baby Daughter Arna
Arna was born on August 4 early in the morning Rachel announced her pregnancy in February and had a slight scare in March following a car crash, but Arna was born at a happy and healthy 8lb 4 oz.
Read more here
.
Interview: Katy Winton Opens Up About The Struggle to Find Sponsors
Despite her EWS podium appearances, third places in the EWS overall standings in 2017 and 2018, and two top-five results in 2020, Winton found herself without a sponsor late in contract negotiation season in 2021. In our interview with her, she talks about her 2021 program and opens up about some of the things she learned this past year in hopes that other athletes can avoid the challenges she faced.
Read more here
.
Jill Kintner Rides with Her Favorite Critters in 'Bandit Hill' Fairy Tale Animation
With an Olympic bronze medal in BMX, five World Cup DH podiums, five Queen of Crankworx titles, and countless podiums in enduro, DH and 4X, Jill Kintner is best known as a competitive mountain biker. What you may not know is that art is a major part of Kintner's life and that she studied illustration and design at school in New York and San Francisco. Today, Kintner is releasing 'Bandit Hill', a project that showcases her riding while creatively telling a magical little story about the critters on her Red Bull helmet coming to life.
Read more here
.
Goofy Times & Fast Lines in 'Girls Gotta Eat Dirt'
Three of Colorado's shreddiest ladies show us what they're made of in this short film, presented by jorts. Avra Saslow, Delilah Cupp, and Clare Hamilton are best friends, roommates, and riding partners who make the most of every berm.
Read more here
.
Bike Check: The Gehrig Twins' Norco Ranges
The Gehrig sisters put the new Norco Range through its paces on the Enduro World Series circuit.
Read more here
.
New Zealand's Female Freeriders Look to Break Barriers at the Mons Royale Future Ground Progression Camp
Ten New Zealand-based female riders were shoulder tapped for a four-day camp in New Zealand’s Mountain Bike mecca, Queenstown. From self-taught up and comers through to rising stars, the riders were provided an opportunity to learn from the best kiwi coaches and mentors.
Read more here
.
Photo Epic: Women Made Freeride History at Red Bull Formation 2021
Every single rider at Red Bull Formation 2021 made the freeride mountain biking world proud. Hannah Bergemann pioneered The Ovary
to the Fallopian Tube
, which is no joke. Vaea Verbeeck stomped her technical double drop. Chelsea Kimball built and rode a brand new drop to canyon gap. Cami Nogueira also built a brand new technical roll to drop, and even after hitting the dirt hard on the first try and pushing through another couple of wild attempts, she repeatedly picked herself up and tried again until she succeeded. She's tough as nails. Jess Blewett sent huge jumps with arguably more style and amplitude than anyone.
Read more here
.
6 Key Findings from Female Pro Riders - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
.
Key findings from the 77 pro women who gave us their thoughts on the state of the sport.
Read more here
.
Video: Rachel Strait on Motherhood & Finding Her Path in 'Don't Define Me'
"Being a mom does not define who I am, I am still Rachel Strait, just with a beautiful baby girl!"
Read more here
.
First Hits On The Massive Freeride Course at Dark Horse
The Dark Horse course is no joke but as riders get more comfortable on the big features, the tricks are starting to come out. Christina Chappetta breaks down the massive course and talks to the riders to see how they're handling things.
Read more here
.
Interview: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on the Massive Crash That Took Her Out of Contention for the Win - EWS La Thuile 2021
We caught up with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau to learn more about her eventful weekend and what it was like to come so close to her first Enduro World Series win.
Read more here
.
Meet the 7 Women Sending at Freeride Fiesta
These ladies are pushing the limits at an exciting moment for freeride mountain biking.
Read more here
.
Read more here
.
Marine Cabirou Joins Monster Energy Roster
Marine Cabirou returned to racing after injury with more support than ever. Camille Balanche also earned a Monster sponsorship in 2021.
Read more here
.
Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Yeti SB165 - Audi Nines 2021
Robin Goomes shares how she has her Yeti SB165 set up for the big hits of Audi Nines.
Read more here
.
Interview: Catharine Pendrel on Racing World Cup XC 3 Months After Giving Birth to Her Daughter Dara
For athletes around the globe, the pandemic derailed plans. For Catharine Pendrel, who had planned to retire after the Tokyo Olympics, it meant that she had to decide whether to try to start a family like she had been planning to do in 2021 or continue preparing for the postponed Olympics and further delaying motherhood. At 40 years old, Pendrel decided she didn't have the luxury of time on her side and on January 26, 2021, Pendrel gave birth to her daughter Dara. It turned out, that it wasn't an either/or situation after all, and Pendrel then returned to racing at the highest level in Albstadt, just three months after giving birth.
Read more here
.
Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic
Sina Frei etched her name in the history books when she became the first-ever XCC World Champions at the 2021 MTB World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy.
Read more here
.
RACING:
XC World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Loana Lecomte 1550 2nd.
Evie Richards 1510 3rd.
Jenny Rissveds 12754th.
Rebecca McConnell 12155th.
Sina Frei 1110
DH World Cup Overall Standings:1st.
Valentina Höll 11252nd.
Myriam Nicole 10793rd.
Camille Balanche 10654th.
Tahnee Seagrave 9365th.
Marine Cabirou 691
Enduro World Series Standings:1st.
Melanie Pugin 41352nd.
Morgane Charre 39053rd.
Isabeau Courdurier 37154th.
Harriet Harnden 36955th.
Noga Korem 3380
Crankworx Final Overall Standings:
1. Vaea Verbeeck 886
2. Kialani Hines 786
3. Harriet Burbidge-Smith 748
4. Casey Brown 684
5. Robin Goomes 434
What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!
