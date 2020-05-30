Celebrating National Tourism Week in Canada with 10 of Our Favourite Canadian Bike Destinations

May 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

MTB DESTINATIONS
Canada


To celebrate National Tourism Week in Canada, we thought we would share ten recent Destination Showcases and Local Flavours articles to celebrate some of the top mountain bike destinations in Canada. What a place to be a mountain biker!

Please follow the advice of health authorities to keep yourself and others safe. Now may not the time to travel, but we can't wait to head back to some of these spots in the future.




Big White
British Columbia


Big White brought plenty of great action last year during the Big White Slopestyle with the world's best throwing down some insane tricks. Bike Big White is the official location partner of Pinkbike Academy and we can't wait to get out there this summer. (Read more.)
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com




Silver Star Mountain Resort
British Columbia


Outside of Whistler, Silver Star has by-far the most established mountain bike trail network in the province. (Read more.)





Kootenays
British Columbia


With iconic landmarks such as the Yoho National park, the Purcells, the Rockies, the Monashees, and the Selkirk mountain ranges, the scale of the terrain in the Kootenays is incredible. (Read more.)
Invermere Surrounding areas are truly breathtaking.




Whistler
British Columbia


With its world-class bike park and over 300km of singletrack in the valley and a ton of other stuff to do, it's tough to know where to start. Well fear not, we designed a perfect four-day itinerary for Whistler, BC. (Read more.)




Okanagan
British Columbia


While the Okanagan may be best known for its wineries and orchards, there's still plenty of room for mountain bike trails to criss-cross the region in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops. (Read more.)




Sun Peaks
British Columbia


Everything you need to know before you head to the bike park just outside of Kamloops, BC. (Read more.)




New Brunswick
Maritimes


Andy Vathis headed to New Brunswick on Canada's East Coast to check out what the local communities are doing to develop fat biking in the region. (Read more.)
The Tour de Fat Exploring New Brunswick s Winter Trails - Destination Showcase




Quebec City
Quebec


A huge variety of trails, a vibrant cultural scene, and a whole lot of croissants will make you want to head to Quebec City. (Read more.)




Sunshine Coast
British Columbia


Brice Shirbach headed to the year-round riding destination on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia last summer and was struck by the beauty of the place, and the amount of loam on the trails. (Read more.)




Kicking Horse / Fernie
British Columbia


You're going to want to add Kicking Horse and Fernie to your BC Road trip itinerary after reading this article. (Read more.)




Where are you excited to visit once things open up again?

British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick

