Celebrating National Tourism Week in Canada with 10 of Our Favourite Canadian Bike Destinations

Big White British Columbia





Big White brought plenty of great action last year during the Big White Slopestyle with the world's best throwing down some insane tricks. Bike Big White is the official location partner of Pinkbike Academy and we can't wait to get out there this summer. ( Read more .)

Silver Star Mountain Resort British Columbia





Outside of Whistler, Silver Star has by-far the most established mountain bike trail network in the province. ( Read more .)

Kootenays British Columbia





With iconic landmarks such as the Yoho National park, the Purcells, the Rockies, the Monashees, and the Selkirk mountain ranges, the scale of the terrain in the Kootenays is incredible. ( Read more .)

Whistler British Columbia





With its world-class bike park and over 300km of singletrack in the valley and a ton of other stuff to do, it's tough to know where to start. Well fear not, we designed a perfect four-day itinerary for Whistler, BC. ( Read more .)

Okanagan British Columbia





While the Okanagan may be best known for its wineries and orchards, there's still plenty of room for mountain bike trails to criss-cross the region in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops. ( Read more .)

Sun Peaks British Columbia





Everything you need to know before you head to the bike park just outside of Kamloops, BC. ( Read more .)

New Brunswick Maritimes





Andy Vathis headed to New Brunswick on Canada's East Coast to check out what the local communities are doing to develop fat biking in the region. ( Read more .)

Quebec City Quebec





A huge variety of trails, a vibrant cultural scene, and a whole lot of croissants will make you want to head to Quebec City. ( Read more .)

Sunshine Coast British Columbia





Brice Shirbach headed to the year-round riding destination on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia last summer and was struck by the beauty of the place, and the amount of loam on the trails. ( Read more .)

Kicking Horse / Fernie British Columbia





You're going to want to add Kicking Horse and Fernie to your BC Road trip itinerary after reading this article. ( Read more .)

