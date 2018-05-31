VIDEOS

Video: Celebrating Spring with the Free Radicals

May 31, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Session Series // Episode 1: Spring with the Free Radicals


Spring is a natural time for celebration, and this year the Free Radicals had lots to celebrate. Will’s hand was successfully re-attached to his arm, Mark was finished working in the Polar Vortex of Prince George, BC and after 4 years of full-time service, the increasingly unreliable van, Elaine, was swapped out for a bougie 1991 21ft Gulfstream RV. Shout out to Vince for the steal-of-a-deal. Oh, did we mention the trails in British Columbia are in all-time condition.

Follow Freehub Magazine on YouTube.



Freehub Magazine Issue 9.1 // The Community Issue
Mountain biking might be a relatively new sport, but its cultural roots run deep. From the heart of the Austrian Alps, to Maine's Carrabassett Valley, to the the small island of Cuba, and people like the visionary filmmaker Wolf Ruck, the passion within our sport is unparalleled. Issue 9.1 is a celebration of mountain biking's culture, community and dedicated individuals.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.


MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
115101 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
76109 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
70693 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
66905 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
57639 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
56020 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
49996 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
48827 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019276
Mobile Version of Website