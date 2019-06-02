PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Celebrating Tabletop Day - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jun 2, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
Yesterday, June 1, was International Tabletop Day (according to this part of the internet). It’s actually a celebration of board games but c’mon, the tabletop is ours!


The humble tabletop is a sacred part of getting rad on a bicycle. In my opinion, the tabletop is so important that is a note from the essential “blues scale” of bike riding. It might seem simple but it can convey more feeling than almost anything else. A single note that you can spend your life trying to perfect, and when done well, it is more meaningful than any amount of complicated guitar noodling.

To drive home this analogy home, all the bar-spinning, bike-flipping, flimflammery in the world can’t equal a properly boosted, locked in, knees-tucked, flat-as-a-table tabletop.

There's lots of tabletop variations like these...

..and this one.

Purists like me will argue that the "invert" is a different trick than a tabletop, but you can certainly invert a tabletop.

Get out there and celebrate the tabletop anyway you can!


6 Comments

  • + 5
 What rider has the perfect table? I have to give it to Vic Murphy - ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb14482102/p4pb14482102.jpg

Important Vic Murphy table characteristics:
-Bars turned 78.5 degrees
-Head turned in line with seat tube, staring off into space
-Tongue out if necessary

It's interesting to me how different two good tables can be. Another often imitated, rarely duplicated is Rubens, with the bars straight, head down, both him and Vic have classic styles, but totally different.
  • + 2
 Thank you Taj for bringing this important issue to light. Vic is legit, clearly, but I'm gonna vote Justin Inman as best pure tabletop of all time. It's all in the knees: www.pinkbike.com/photo/6856090
  • + 1
 @TEAM-ROBOT: agreed. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qUDZnyFXLw
  • + 5
 These brighten my week
  • + 1
 Justin Inman best tables
Chris Stauffer best shoulderburn tables
Mike Aitken best invert / table hybrid

chase hawk honourable mention award
  • + 1
 pretty awesome skills... i can barely understand my own handwriting... !

