Celebrating Tabletop Day - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

tabletop

There's lots of tabletop variations like these...

..and this one.

Purists like me will argue that the "invert" is a different trick than a tabletop, but you can certainly invert a tabletop.

Get out there and celebrate the tabletop anyway you can!

Yesterday, June 1, was International Tabletop Day (according to this part of the internet). It’s actually a celebration of board games but c’mon, the tabletop is ours!The humble tabletop is a sacred part of getting rad on a bicycle. In my opinion, the tabletop is so important that is a note from the essential “blues scale” of bike riding. It might seem simple but it can convey more feeling than almost anything else. A single note that you can spend your life trying to perfect, and when done well, it is more meaningful than any amount of complicated guitar noodling.To drive home this analogy home, all the bar-spinning, bike-flipping, flimflammery in the world can’t equal a properly boosted, locked in, knees-tucked, flat-as-a-table