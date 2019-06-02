Celebrating Tabletop Day - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Yesterday, June 1, was International Tabletop Day (according to this
part of the internet). It’s actually a celebration of board games but c’mon, the tabletop is ours!
The humble tabletop is a sacred part of getting rad on a bicycle. In my opinion, the tabletop is so important that is a note from the essential “blues scale” of bike riding. It might seem simple but it can convey more feeling than almost anything else. A single note that you can spend your life trying to perfect, and when done well, it is more meaningful than any amount of complicated guitar noodling.
To drive home this analogy home, all the bar-spinning, bike-flipping, flimflammery in the world can’t equal a properly boosted, locked in, knees-tucked, flat-as-a-table tabletop
Important Vic Murphy table characteristics:
-Bars turned 78.5 degrees
-Head turned in line with seat tube, staring off into space
-Tongue out if necessary
It's interesting to me how different two good tables can be. Another often imitated, rarely duplicated is Rubens, with the bars straight, head down, both him and Vic have classic styles, but totally different.
Chris Stauffer best shoulderburn tables
Mike Aitken best invert / table hybrid
chase hawk honourable mention award
