CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain

Apr 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

CeramicSpeed, a company best known for its drivetrain accessories, is offering riders the chance to back its Driven chainless drivetrain concept to bring it to market.

In 2018, the brand first introduced the concept of its chainless drivetrain as a single speed only at Eurobike, then in 2019 it showed off a mountain bike design that included a telescoping driveshaft to solve the problem of rear suspension.

In simple terms, the cassette and chainring on the drivetrain are in the same place you'd expect but the teeth are perpendicular to a traditional setup. The big difference is that the chain is replaced by a carbon-fiber driveshaft with a roller pinion on each end that engages those teeth. The design was created alongside the University of Colorado Mechanical Engineering Department and it is claimed to offer 99% efficiency alongside being more aerodynamic, cheaper to produce and less complex than a traditional drivetrain all while being fully enclosed. CeramicSpeed described it as having the benefits of a gearbox with none of the drag that comes along with it.

Of course, the drivetrain comes with a number of downsides too. The biggest is that the rear triangle of a bike has to be redesigned to accommodate it and the system will only work on a bike where the pivot is above the axle, on something like a Horst link bike this simply wouldn't be possible. Finally, we also never saw a shifting version of the mountain bike set up, it was only running as a singlespeed only at the brand's Eurobike stand.


In the two years since we last saw the concept, CeramicSpeed has apparently continued working on the design and has spun off Driven into a new company, Driven Technologies Inc. It is now offering riders a chance to own a slice of a pie and help bring the product to market via crowdfunding. Jason Smith, Driven's CEO, told Cycling Tips, "We realized we needed to continue the development of Driven, but we couldn’t put all of the eggs – as in CeramicSpeed R&D dollars – into the Driven basket. This is where CeramicSpeed made the decision to carve out ownership of Driven to assist with development funding."

Driven is hoping to raise a minimum of $300,000 up to a maximum $1 million from investors with investments in the project starting at $1,000. For that money, you don't get rewards, as in other crowdfunding ventures, but you will play the role of an angel investor and will receive equity-based convertible notes, with the hope the project will grow and increase the value of your investment.

If Driven accrues $300,000 of investment, it is expecting to cover six to nine months of research and development operations before another round of funding would be required. Meanwhile, if the maximum figure is raised then the company expects to have enough funding to see the product through to manufacturing. Either way, the company expects its value to increase as the timeline progresses.


Of course, no investment comes without a level of risk and there's no guarantee your investment will grow. It's also worth noting that Driven is expecting it won't have a product until 2023 and there's no mention of the mountain bike drivetrain in any of the press materials - if you do invest, you could simply be helping a triathlete have a fancy drivetrain in 18 months time.

Martin Banke, Executive Vice President of CeramicSpeed, said: “I’m immensely proud of how far we at CeramicSpeed, Jason, and his small group of creative engineers have been able to develop Driven in such a short period of time. It’s been deeply meaningful to be involved in the fruition of such a revolutionary idea since innovation is at the center of every thought and process we carry out. Now, as Driven enters its final stages of development it needs a bigger scale of production to be finalized, so it’s only natural that we get other parties on board to help drive the development forward. CeramicSpeed will always be a part of Driven as I truly believe it will become the benchmark within drivetrain technology”.

The seed funding is first-come, first-served. The offering is first being promoted to those in the cycling world, and will then be opened up to SeedInvest’s user base. You can learn more here.

75 Comments

  • 62 2
 Dualcrownaddict is gonna be pumped...
  • 3 0
 yeah i cant wait to see waht he has to say about it
  • 6 3
 Let's not go down this road please.
  • 2 0
 Paging YT to be an early investor
  • 9 0
 For sure because we all know people that died from defective derailleur.
  • 5 0
 Yeah where the Eff is DCA, lets start calling him that.
  • 29 4
 I'm super pumped and I'll be investing a chunk of my lifetime savings

This could be great and a big improvement for all forms of racing

One less thing on the bike for the possibility of failure

Gettin rid of that archaic old failed rear derailleur

Shimano is gonna be pissed and so is SRAM

If they go out of business I don't give a damn

They missed out on an opportunity

By sticking with outdated technology

It's not exactly a sealed gearbox I was hoping for

But it's a step in the right direction and a promising door

Let's finally kill the rear derailleur and let it be

I hope this doesn't end up in the hands of YT

The only other thing that I have to say

Is they should name it after me: DCA
  • 2 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Thank you for coming through. You made my day... DCA fanboy for life
  • 3 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: thanks in advance for posting a screenshot of your investment ala r/wallstreetbets loss porn
  • 46 3
 Oh they don't have enough money from selling $1000 derailleur pulleys, $200 single bearings, and $400 bottom brackets to fund this themselves?

Get bent Ceramic Speed.
  • 6 2
 Henry Ford supposedly once said, “If I asked people what they wanted they would have said ‘a faster horse.’” I kind of feel like that’s what’s happening here. Gearboxes seem like a much better evolution of the drivetrain than re-imagining the existing system with some potentially much more finicky and complicated.
  • 3 0
 @gnarlysipes: It's a nice quote and all - but doesn't apply to bikes and derailleurs vs. gearboxes. Gearboxes have been around for a very long time, and have been mass produced for a very long time in all kinds of different form factors. So they're mature product - something that couldn't be said of cars in Henry Ford's time. He pioneered mass production and cars to a degree of everyday usability good enough and cost low enough to where they could then replace horse drawn wagons, opening up way more functionality.

In contrast, gear boxes - despite their maturity, do not deliver on their undisputed advantages at a price point (and weight) that would make them a compelling alternative to the "good enough" chain/derailleur drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 @gnarlysipes: yes and these bikes are pretty much cars but human powered
  • 23 0
 It's a cool idea, but I don't think the design is robust enough for the real world. I'm out.
  • 2 0
 maybe in the road side it might have something, but here?
  • 1 0
 Joma cba
  • 4 0
 @browner: Is that a question or a statement?
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: Look up HAMBINI - he has made some very good observations. I am out too BUT great job of thinking outside the box.
  • 2 0
 @dldewar: I am familiar with hambini. I believe he has some very interesting anecdotes. While I appreciate his perspective, it is often focused one a single derivative, and typically more geared towards road cycling. This drivetrain I think woukd work well in that world, but as a downhiller, I more hindrance than help. That being said, the idea itself is brilliant, and I give 100% credit to ceramispeed for their concept and design.
  • 2 1
 @jomacba: are you a question or a statement!
  • 1 0
 Its been a few years; have they yet demoed a working prototype? At all? Just give me video of someone riding one of these in any context.
  • 1 0
 It's like they took a gear box, stripped away the low-maintenance advantage (by not having it sealed), stripped away the advantage of having the weight at the bottom bracket (because it's still on the rear wheel, messing with your suspension performance - and then that's of course compounded by putting limits on pivot position because you need the fixed chain stay length...), and are now making a bunch of wild claims on efficiency (which, just like with MTBs driven by chains and derailleurs, will of course vary with grit...) and lower cost to produce (which, until they've actually set up any real production at scale, is pretty much theoretical). Let's just say it's not surprising they've not been able to attract anyone inside the industry and had to resort to crowd-funding.
  • 17 2
 Some of these ideas a cool, but at the end of the day the cheap cost, easy setup, and relative reliability of current derailleur/chain setups is going to be hard to beat when it comes to selling to the average rider.
  • 5 0
 This! Way too complicated for fs mtb and waaay too expensive for commuters. Cool idea, but I don't really understand who should be the target audience
  • 4 0
 @pakleni: Roadies that want to go faster but achieved in a way that doesn't require losing their 10kg beer belly, like all ceramic speed products
  • 8 0
 @pakleni: I honestly think that Ceraminc Speed must somewhat feel the same. They don't even have the confidence to invest their own money
  • 5 0
 @L0rdTom: I ride with roadies quite a lot and more than half of them are still not convinced that disc brakes are good idea.
This thingy doesn't have a chance with them
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: bUt RiM BRaKeS aRe LiGHtER aND no BlEedinG!!1

Say the chubby doofus riding to the coffee shop once a week ready to throw down for the local KOM of apple pie eating. He doesn't do any work himself other than lubing his chain after every single ride, naturally
  • 15 0
 Ah yes the pto shaft driven bicycle
Pity the Russians showed it off fist at eurobike 1899

www.pinterest.ie/pin/822399581932935849
  • 2 0
 You see Ivan, if you want cyclist strong like tank, you must make bicycle heavy like tank
  • 8 0
 Hard pass. I'm all for innovation, and progress, but this isn't either. It doesn't solve any problems and it doesn't improve upon existing technologies in a meaningful way. You'd be better off investing in gearbox or another drivetrain product that actually offers improved performance, better weight distribution, reduced maintenance, or a tougher, more robust product.
  • 2 0
 My first thought was that I’d rather buy a gearbox setup.
  • 5 0
 They definitely lost me at "more aerodynamic".
  • 7 1
 Wait, so the company that sells little derailleur jockey wheels for a bazillion dollars a piece needs to raise more money to bring a product to market? What did you guys do with all the money from like your last 3 sales?
  • 3 0
 *only 3 sales
  • 2 0
 They seem to realize its a niche idea or at least dont have enough faith in it to fund it themselves. So they offset the risk by gauging the publics interest in the product and making the consumer pay for production up front.
  • 6 0
 Chainless drive trains have been around for ages. They're called strider bikes.
  • 4 0
 And they're the future!
  • 1 0
 Pinkdandyhorse
  • 4 0
 Why do you think motorbikes still use chains?

Two words:

Energy Loss.

Driveshafts suffer from horrible losses, this is also why the power in cars is different on wheels vs from the engine.
  • 1 0
 Not sure it's ever been verified but they claim this is more efficient due to the bearings on the roller end.
  • 5 0
 I don’t think this huge number of very little bearings fits well with riding in deep mud.
  • 2 0
 I was all set to comment how this crowdfunding fad is a great ploy by any company looking to defer it's risk and not give up any equity. Let John Q public assume all the financial risk...That's how these things usually work but then i kept reading and realized this actually is an equity offering. Albeit a risky one.
  • 1 0
 Neat? Check.
It shifts now? Cool.
It's got a shield now? Great.
Would the "cassette" NOT flex and spit the bearing the first time I stood and mashed? No way.
Would the tiny bearings stand up to the slightest bit of rain or even road grime? Nope.
Want my money to continue development? The f*ck outta here.
  • 1 0
 Make sure they shift electronically and wirelessly and you got a new product for the dentists and doctors of the world to vie for. I say make it. It has no chance of making it onto mainstream bikes, but I'm certain high-end boutique brands would jump on the opportunity. Some people seem to have no issue buying a $10,000 bike so why not.
  • 2 0
 Potential for unintentional ankle-shifting with every pedal stroke. Stand up to pedal and watch the shaft get pushed outboard and skip due to rear triangle flex
  • 1 0
 Good observation. I was also thinking about that limestone tech section that once only endangered my chainstay paint job now could crash my carbon drive train!

There's going to be a lot of stress on those little arms that hold the rollers.

Cassettes are going to cost $1000

There are four wear parts - chain ring, chain ring roller set, sprockets, sprocket roller set. A chain drive has three, and new chains are $30.
  • 3 0
 It's weird, it's different, I like it. In before all the pissy knee-jerk comments. Oh wait...
  • 4 0
 Sounds like a scam. For those reasons, I'm out.
  • 1 0
 Anytime you change the direction of forces perpendicular to drive force, you get more losses. Your doing it twice here. A chain is much more efficient. What problem is this solving?
  • 3 0
 They know their idea is so shit they don't want to risk their own money
  • 3 0
 lol... everyone thinking they're a judge on Shark Tank all of a sudden
  • 1 0
 "cost analysis with Human Powered Solutions shows target cost of goods of $500 with target sale price to OEMs of $1400 to $1600"
  • 3 0
 DCA WYA!
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure what your comment means, but I'm pretty sure that Google's guess--that you're referring to a flight from Washington, DC airport (DCA) to Whyalla, Australia (WYA)--is incorrect.
  • 2 0
 @barp: DoubleCrownAddict Where You AT
  • 1 0
 @barp: going with this HAHAAHAH
  • 2 0
 did they ever figure out a way to shift gears?
  • 1 0
 Doesn't seem like it.
  • 2 0
 Seems too roadie focused based on their website. Nope.
  • 2 0
 Minimum Investment: US $1,000 per investor

I'm out.
  • 2 0
 Perfect drivetrain for UK winter time... Oh wait...
  • 2 0
 Thats got ‘jammed up with gravel’ written all over it
  • 1 0
 Curious what ludicrous retail price this will carry if taken to production....
  • 2 0
 if i had cash,,, this would be the 1 option for investment
  • 6 0
 This is probably why you have no cash Jk
  • 1 0
 every time I see this thing, it looks like it simply wont fit in the highest gear. can it actually shift?
  • 2 1
 CeramicSpeed is like Robert Space Industries of bike brands.
  • 1 0
 cant wait to hear what @DoubleCrownAddict has to say...
  • 1 0
 But does it shift wirelessly.....?
  • 1 0
 This smells like a project for DangerHolm…
  • 1 0
 No pretty much just making bikes into cars i feel chains are more reilable
  • 2 1
 No.
  • 1 1
 Overpriced absolutely bull**** ceramic crap wants MORE of your money
  • 1 1
 25 days late

