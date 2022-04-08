close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

CeramicSpeed's Stolen Bikes Worth $80,000 Recovered After Suspect Visited Local Bike Shop

Apr 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

All three bikes taken from CeramicSpeed offices in Boulder have been recovered after being stolen last week.

Last Wednesday evening, the CeramicSpeed office was broken into with the thieves taking an all black Cervelo P5 Triathlon bike and a Canyon Lux, both with chainless drivetrains, and a dark blue Specialized Turbo Levo that featured a standard drivetrain.

After the bikes were stolen on Wednesday, March 30, local bike shop Full Cycle noticed a customer coming in with a bike that looked like the Turbo Levo eMTB and a pair of boltcutters in his backpack. After selling the customer a pump to fix a flat tire, the shop quickly called the police and the person was arrested two hours later. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the Turbo Levo eMTB and one of the prototype bikes. Full Cycle owner Russ Chandler told Bicycle Retailer "The guy came in with a flat and we sold him a hand pump, then called police. He left, but the police caught up with him 2 hours later." In an email shared with Bicycle Retailer, Russ Chandler said: "It was so obvious that this guy was a thief. He even had bolt cutters in his backpack!"

This week, the final prototype bike was found after a member of the community spotted it in a different part of the city. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said: "I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases. I'd like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn't look right and called us."

Currently, the police have not released the name of the suspect who visited Full Cycle and no more details are available while the investigation is ongoing. Boulder Police did share that during the investigation, they did discover numerous other stolen items including electronics, packages from vehicles and more bikes. A press release from Boulder Police said detectives are still cataloguing items and are looking into multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing, theft and more.

Posted In:
Industry News Ceramicspeed


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
54994 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
50927 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
42411 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
31374 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
28672 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
28214 views
MicroShift Launches 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)
28063 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
27102 views

30 Comments

  • 54 0
 Heck yeah! Boulder PD returned my dirtjumper to me after it was stolen months before. They really do care about bike theft. And big props to the community for looking out!
  • 6 5
 There are also homeless encampments that are filled with bike parts. Boulder PD is pretty selective about what bike theft they pursue—which is clearly minimal
  • 1 0
 I just cannot fathom the concept law enforcement even trying to deal with such issues, let alone retrieving a stolen bike to someone. Its science fiction as far as i am concerned
  • 32 0
 Even bike thieves support their LBS.
  • 31 0
 "hey this isn't shifting right, can you give it a tune-up?"
  • 19 1
 Nah, man...that's just how it's designed...
  • 16 0
 They should use his bolt cutters on his nether region.
  • 8 0
 Fingers first .
  • 4 0
 @rideronthestorm1: Why not both?
  • 2 0
 @ratedgg13: sure, both fingers first!
  • 13 0
 With a wit like that, I'm surprised he didn't come in with the prototype and ask how to adjust the shifting. Glad they've got a suspect and a lead on the heist!
  • 13 1
 I suppose you have to give the thief some credit for actually buying a pump and not stealing one.
  • 9 0
 he actually stuffed an enve wheelset in his backpack while they rang up the pump.
  • 6 0
 @savagelake: Enve's fold up nice.
  • 5 0
 “After the bikes were stolen on Wednesday, March 30, local bike shop Full Cycle noticed a customer coming in with a bike that looked like the Turbo Levo eMTB and a pair of boltcutters in his backpack.“

nottheonion…
  • 5 0
 Bike thieves 0, bike community 1
  • 23 0
 I hate to be negative but isn't it more like Bike Thieves: 40,000, Bike Community: 1?
  • 3 0
 The thief actually arrived with bolt cutters in his backpack! Unbelievable. Darwin is really proud! Well, happy that thieves are this stupid! Keep it like that!
  • 6 3
 I'm more tolerant of someone stealing my car vs a bike–my compassion approaches nil for this thievery. Shoot first and ask questions later.
  • 1 0
 I got my stolen bike back a few years ago when it was brought into a local shop and former pinkbike employee @brule recognized the frame. It is slightly possible to get your stolen bike back!
  • 4 0
 Not exactly Oceans Eleven material was he. LMFAO
  • 3 0
 LMAO can break and enter but can't fix a flat tire
  • 2 0
 What a numpty this guy is. Wow
  • 1 0
 What an amateur - what is it dude? 2009? Try the cordless angle grinder bro
  • 1 0
 the shop was like "let's make this marginal gain on a pump, then arrest his a$$"
  • 1 1
 I mean there could have been a legitimate reason to be carrying bolt cutters in a backpack...
  • 1 0
 Campy chain tool.
  • 2 0
 Not really. Bolt cutters and backpacks aren't usually brought together with good intentions.
  • 1 0
 I wish all the thieves was so dumb
  • 1 0
 Good news.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009318
Mobile Version of Website