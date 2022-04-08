CeramicSpeed's Stolen Bikes Worth $80,000 Recovered After Suspect Visited Local Bike Shop

All three bikes taken from CeramicSpeed offices in Boulder have been recovered after being stolen last week
.
Last Wednesday evening, the CeramicSpeed office was broken into with the thieves taking an all black Cervelo P5 Triathlon bike and a Canyon Lux, both with chainless drivetrains, and a dark blue Specialized Turbo Levo that featured a standard drivetrain.
After the bikes were stolen on Wednesday, March 30, local bike shop Full Cycle noticed a customer coming in with a bike that looked like the Turbo Levo eMTB and a pair of boltcutters in his backpack. After selling the customer a pump to fix a flat tire, the shop quickly called the police and the person was arrested two hours later. The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the Turbo Levo eMTB and one of the prototype bikes. Full Cycle owner Russ Chandler told Bicycle Retailer
"The guy came in with a flat and we sold him a hand pump, then called police. He left, but the police caught up with him 2 hours later." In an email shared with Bicycle Retailer, Russ Chandler said: "It was so obvious that this guy was a thief. He even had bolt cutters in his backpack!"
This week, the final prototype bike was found after a member of the community spotted it in a different part of the city. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said: "I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases. I'd like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn't look right and called us."
Currently, the police have not released the name of the suspect who visited Full Cycle and no more details are available while the investigation is ongoing. Boulder Police did share that during the investigation, they did discover numerous other stolen items including electronics, packages from vehicles and more bikes. A press release from Boulder Police said detectives are still cataloguing items and are looking into multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing, theft and more.
