CeramicSpeed Launches Solid Lubrication Technology Bearings with Lifetime Warranty

The unique solid polymer of our SLT Bearings remedies two of the most common causes behind bearing failure: the absence of lubrication and grease contamination through dirt ingress. The micropores in the otherwise solid polymer evenly distribute just enough oil to keep the bearing well-lubricated while also containing sufficient oil for it to be self-lubricating over the lifespan of the bearing – even when ridden in the harshest of conditions. — CeramicSpeed