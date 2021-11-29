CeramicSpeed Launches Solid Lubrication Technology Bearings with Lifetime Warranty

Nov 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

After we previously covered CeramicSpeed's SLT bearings at Eurobike in 2018, its long-lasting bearings recently received and update.

CeramicSpeed is using its Solid Lubrication Technology (SLT) technology that uses a solid oil-infused plastic polymer. In production, the polymer is injected into the cartridge to fill cavities between the bearing and race. By utilising microscopic pores, oil infused in the polymer can keep lubricating the bearings. and with the cavities filled by the polymer, there is nowhere for contaminants to penetrate the outer seal. CeramicSpeed isn't the first brand to experiment with SLT bearings, with Enduro and Cane Creek also making bearings using the technology.

bigquotesThe unique solid polymer of our SLT Bearings remedies two of the most common causes behind bearing failure: the absence of lubrication and grease contamination through dirt ingress. The micropores in the otherwise solid polymer evenly distribute just enough oil to keep the bearing well-lubricated while also containing sufficient oil for it to be self-lubricating over the lifespan of the bearing – even when ridden in the harshest of conditions. CeramicSpeed

Currently, CeramicSpeed claims it is yet to kill one of its SLT bearings with Emil Dahl Mathiasen of CeramicSpeed telling CyclingTips that several colleagues had tested the bearings for two and a half years with zero maintenance and zero signs of wear. Also, during in-house testing, it found a 'market leader full ball pivot bearing' failed at 600,000 pivot oscillations. CeramicSpeed claims it found no signs of wear on the SLT bearings at 1.8 million repetitions. Alongside the claims of an extended life compared to standard bearings, CeramicSpeed backs its claims with a lifetime warranty.


The SLT bearings from CeramicSpeed will eventually be available for headsets and suspension pivots, but there are no plans at the moment to make bottom bracket or wheel bearings. CeramicSpeed says this is because the SLT technology works best in "reciprocating movements" where traditional grease can be pushed away from the bearings.

bigquotesSLT has enormous protection benefits that are exceptionally well suited for reciprocating movements – such as those found in headsets and suspension pivots. Since the balls in these bearings never continually rotate, traditional grease gets pushed aside and away from where it is needed. The constant contact of the SLT polymer encapsulating the balls solves this issue, albeit with a trade-off of efficiency. For fully rotating bearings, where grease constantly contacts new surfaces on the balls, our traditional hybrid ceramic approach is best suited. CeramicSpeed

While CeramicSpeed has not set a public launch for the bearings just yet, you can find out more here.

24 Comments

  • 14 0
 Look like a solid option.
  • 9 1
 I am a big fan of great bearings, but if there were "no signs of wear on the SLT bearings" then what's that dark spot in the middle of the photo - the one that is different in each of the 3 frames?
  • 4 2
 Yeah definitely warrants an explanation from them lol also why does it have a speed blur when the traditional bearing is in focus
  • 2 0
 I'm also a bit confused by the comparative shots.

In my (maybe poor) understanding, the ceramic speed pictures seem to be out of focus for the most part. If not, then
it looks like the balls do not move at all as compared with traditional bearing inner race where you can clearly see the path where the ball dug it's way into the inner race during bearing rotation.

Surely this desing creates significant friction hence the absence of comparatively fast rotating wheel bearings.
Lastly, this design reminds me a lot of SKF MTRX bearing which, in my experience, are not bad but not mindblowingly better than traditional designs...
  • 6 0
 @swenzowski: Not sure if I see a speed blur - the discoloration referenced above looks to be in sharp focus in all photos.

@BenLow2019 Based on the photos it does not appear that there are any (visible) signs of wear as the condition, including discoloration is consistent between all cycle count scenarios where the other bearing shows deterioration between them. Presumably the discoloration is different looking in the photos because different bearings were used for each cycle count as the bearing inspection process was likely a destructive one and disassembly of the bearing would introduce influence of the disassembly/reassembly process.

long story short - I don't think the discoloration is evidence of increasing wear - although I was also curious as to what it was - looks like this technology should be standard for all pivot bearings!
  • 1 0
 needs moar axial force too, for those marvelous casings people are prone to doing
  • 1 0
 @tkrug: great, thoughtful comment. The only thing I would add is that the "speed blur" might be a result of extremely short depth of field of the microscope/camera used to capture the relatively minor (compared to the other bearing type) wear/discoloration.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure that's the reflection of the camera lens pointing at smooth metal
  • 12 1
 Lets see what Hambini thinks!
  • 2 0
 my first thought!
  • 7 1
 sounds like the kinda testing done on roadbikes on in a lab....haven't worn out the bearings on my 20 year old road bike either. Give me a set for the bb of my enduro bike. that I run rain or shine. . I'll send the pieces back after a year
  • 5 0
 Remember when Cane Creek did a similar if not the same thing with the Hellbender Neo stuff that you could even pressure without any worries? Yeah well apparently it wasn't all it was cracked up to be and it seems they have quietly stopped offering it. My BB was almost completely seized after 1.5 seasons. However I must note that when I contacted them they replaced it for free with a new Hellbender model no questions asked. Hopefully these are better though. . .
  • 2 0
 Funny, I was just trying to look up which hellbender-branded stuff used those bearings the other day and it seemed really unclear. Now I understand why.
  • 9 1
 It's a massive revolution in bearings.
  • 12 1
 You must have RACED to the comments to make that joke.
  • 4 0
 Will they roll through the competition?
  • 2 2
 Haha, I love the justification for the emphasis on pivot bearings and headsets only. It could also read:

"We will offer this technology for bearings that are low margin (headsets), or that aren't examined/replaced by average riders anyway (pivot bearings). But as for those areas that wear out often and cost some $ to replace...yea...we're gonna need you to keep spending on those parts."

Smile In all seriousness, sounds like a pretty interesting innovation to reduce bike maintenance. As someone who thrashes headsets regularly, this is worthwhile.
  • 1 1
 Ceramic speed and low margin?!
  • 1 0
 I agree. I would maybe consider it for a headset. Aren't these bearings like, $280 each though?
  • 2 0
 Ha the only place I want these bearings is BB. Maybe wheel bearings . But that's it. Oh they are not making these bearings for BB or wheel bearings. Total fail .
  • 2 0
 What's the rotational resistance like in these types of bearings compared to normal greased bearings (when new)?
  • 2 0
 "albeit with a trade-off of efficiency. For fully rotating bearings, where grease constantly contacts new surfaces on the balls, our traditional hybrid ceramic approach is best suited."

So it sounds like there is more drag, which is why they don't want to put it in hubs or BBs.
  • 1 0
 I hate replacing bearing on my bike
  • 1 0
 woah sick

Post a Comment



