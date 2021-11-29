CeramicSpeed Launches Solid Lubrication Technology Bearings with Lifetime Warranty

After we previously covered CeramicSpeed's SLT bearings at Eurobike in 2018
, its long-lasting bearings recently received and update.
CeramicSpeed is using its Solid Lubrication Technology (SLT) technology that uses a solid oil-infused plastic polymer. In production, the polymer is injected into the cartridge to fill cavities between the bearing and race. By utilising microscopic pores, oil infused in the polymer can keep lubricating the bearings. and with the cavities filled by the polymer, there is nowhere for contaminants to penetrate the outer seal. CeramicSpeed isn't the first brand to experiment with SLT bearings, with Enduro and Cane Creek also making bearings using the technology.
|The unique solid polymer of our SLT Bearings remedies two of the most common causes behind bearing failure: the absence of lubrication and grease contamination through dirt ingress. The micropores in the otherwise solid polymer evenly distribute just enough oil to keep the bearing well-lubricated while also containing sufficient oil for it to be self-lubricating over the lifespan of the bearing – even when ridden in the harshest of conditions.— CeramicSpeed
Currently, CeramicSpeed claims it is yet to kill one of its SLT bearings with Emil Dahl Mathiasen of CeramicSpeed telling CyclingTips
that several colleagues had tested the bearings for two and a half years with zero maintenance and zero signs of wear. Also, during in-house testing, it found a 'market leader full ball pivot bearing' failed at 600,000 pivot oscillations. CeramicSpeed claims it found no signs of wear on the SLT bearings at 1.8 million repetitions. Alongside the claims of an extended life compared to standard bearings, CeramicSpeed backs its claims with a lifetime warranty.
The SLT bearings from CeramicSpeed will eventually be available for headsets and suspension pivots, but there are no plans at the moment to make bottom bracket or wheel bearings. CeramicSpeed says this is because the SLT technology works best in "reciprocating movements" where traditional grease can be pushed away from the bearings.
|SLT has enormous protection benefits that are exceptionally well suited for reciprocating movements – such as those found in headsets and suspension pivots. Since the balls in these bearings never continually rotate, traditional grease gets pushed aside and away from where it is needed. The constant contact of the SLT polymer encapsulating the balls solves this issue, albeit with a trade-off of efficiency. For fully rotating bearings, where grease constantly contacts new surfaces on the balls, our traditional hybrid ceramic approach is best suited.— CeramicSpeed
While CeramicSpeed has not set a public launch for the bearings just yet, you can find out more here
.
In my (maybe poor) understanding, the ceramic speed pictures seem to be out of focus for the most part. If not, then
it looks like the balls do not move at all as compared with traditional bearing inner race where you can clearly see the path where the ball dug it's way into the inner race during bearing rotation.
Surely this desing creates significant friction hence the absence of comparatively fast rotating wheel bearings.
Lastly, this design reminds me a lot of SKF MTRX bearing which, in my experience, are not bad but not mindblowingly better than traditional designs...
@BenLow2019 Based on the photos it does not appear that there are any (visible) signs of wear as the condition, including discoloration is consistent between all cycle count scenarios where the other bearing shows deterioration between them. Presumably the discoloration is different looking in the photos because different bearings were used for each cycle count as the bearing inspection process was likely a destructive one and disassembly of the bearing would introduce influence of the disassembly/reassembly process.
long story short - I don't think the discoloration is evidence of increasing wear - although I was also curious as to what it was - looks like this technology should be standard for all pivot bearings!
"We will offer this technology for bearings that are low margin (headsets), or that aren't examined/replaced by average riders anyway (pivot bearings). But as for those areas that wear out often and cost some $ to replace...yea...we're gonna need you to keep spending on those parts."
In all seriousness, sounds like a pretty interesting innovation to reduce bike maintenance. As someone who thrashes headsets regularly, this is worthwhile.
So it sounds like there is more drag, which is why they don't want to put it in hubs or BBs.
