CeramicSpeed Launches Solid Lubrication Technology Bearings with Lifetime Warranty

The unique solid polymer of our SLT Bearings remedies two of the most common causes behind bearing failure: the absence of lubrication and grease contamination through dirt ingress. The micropores in the otherwise solid polymer evenly distribute just enough oil to keep the bearing well-lubricated while also containing sufficient oil for it to be self-lubricating over the lifespan of the bearing – even when ridden in the harshest of conditions. — CeramicSpeed

SLT has enormous protection benefits that are exceptionally well suited for reciprocating movements – such as those found in headsets and suspension pivots. Since the balls in these bearings never continually rotate, traditional grease gets pushed aside and away from where it is needed. The constant contact of the SLT polymer encapsulating the balls solves this issue, albeit with a trade-off of efficiency. For fully rotating bearings, where grease constantly contacts new surfaces on the balls, our traditional hybrid ceramic approach is best suited. — CeramicSpeed

After we previously covered CeramicSpeed's SLT bearings at Eurobike in 2018 , its long-lasting bearings recently received and update.CeramicSpeed is using its Solid Lubrication Technology (SLT) technology that uses a solid oil-infused plastic polymer. In production, the polymer is injected into the cartridge to fill cavities between the bearing and race. By utilising microscopic pores, oil infused in the polymer can keep lubricating the bearings. and with the cavities filled by the polymer, there is nowhere for contaminants to penetrate the outer seal. CeramicSpeed isn't the first brand to experiment with SLT bearings, with Enduro and Cane Creek also making bearings using the technology.Currently, CeramicSpeed claims it is yet to kill one of its SLT bearings with Emil Dahl Mathiasen of CeramicSpeed telling CyclingTips that several colleagues had tested the bearings for two and a half years with zero maintenance and zero signs of wear. Also, during in-house testing, it found a 'market leader full ball pivot bearing' failed at 600,000 pivot oscillations. CeramicSpeed claims it found no signs of wear on the SLT bearings at 1.8 million repetitions. Alongside the claims of an extended life compared to standard bearings, CeramicSpeed backs its claims with a lifetime warranty.The SLT bearings from CeramicSpeed will eventually be available for headsets and suspension pivots, but there are no plans at the moment to make bottom bracket or wheel bearings. CeramicSpeed says this is because the SLT technology works best in "reciprocating movements" where traditional grease can be pushed away from the bearings.While CeramicSpeed has not set a public launch for the bearings just yet, you can find out more here