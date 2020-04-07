CeramicSpeed's $549 Carbon Derailleur Cage and Pulley Wheels Apparently Save You Watts - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 7, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Were you looking at your 12-speed XTR or XT drivetrain and thinking that it's not nearly as expensive and efficient as it should be? Me neither, but there are certainly riders out there for whom CeramicSpeed's OSPW X derailleur cage and pulleys make complete sense. Those capital letters are short for 'Oversized Pulley Wheel' system, and they're claiming a 35 to 40-percent efficiency increase compared to Shimano's stock setup. That means fewer wasted watts which, if you're a racer who trains your ass off and eats like a small bird all year, is exactly what you want to hear. The $549 price tag, not so much. Okay, I'm gonna assume that a lot of just had a small WTF moment, but don't forget that most of the world thinks you're insane for spending $3,000 on a bicycle.

There are countless different levels of crazy, and we're all on one of them. Maybe you're interested in the $1,700 version with 3D-printed titanium pulley wheels?

Pond Beaver
Fancy bearings, carbon, and gold... What more do you need?

Anodized aluminum is used for the 14-tooth upper and 18-tooth lower pulley wheels, and you can order the kit with CeramicSpeed's standard bearings or a coated version that sees an extra slippery treatment applied to the races. It's just 3-microns thick but, according to CeramicSpeed, 75-percent harder and offers "virtually no wear on the bearing." They come with a 6-year warranty, too, and all of their coated bearings are assembled by hand in Denmark: ''The CeramicSpeed balls and steel races are matched to the micron after which, each set of races is coated. The races are kept together in pairs through the entire process and after coating, each set needs to pass the quality control before they go into production.''

I'm picturing a bunch of really tall people wearing lab coats, a lot of microscopes, and so many small balls.

Larger pulley wheels would require a longer chain, of course, but CeramicSpeed sized the carbon-reinforced cage to compensate for that - it's a bit shorter than the stock Shimano version. It also has two different spring tension settings; less tension means improved efficiency, and the OSPW X system keeps the clutch but lets you reduce its force if your trails are smooth-ish.

CeramicSpeed's UFO range of pre-coated chains, lubes, and cleaners are, you guessed it, all about saving them watts. The cleaner (pictured to the right) is a biodegradable formula that's said to be especially effective at removing slippery wax treatments and to weasel its way into the rollers. CeramicSpeed says that it's what they use in-house, too. It's manufactured and bottled in Denmark, and a 1-liter bottle goes for $30 USD.
Pond Beaver
UFO Clean is said to be especially good at getting rid of wax lube.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2020 Drivetrain


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
103101 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
96047 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
81354 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
67104 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
67041 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
48226 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
45953 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Bell + Giro Donate 3000+ Goggles]
40284 views

22 Comments

  • 12 1
 Can someone give Hambini a Pinkbike login? They deserve exclusive Hambini treatment everywhere they pop up
  • 1 0
 I can hear him now......
  • 3 1
 I literally only clicked on this article to see what you had to say Waki!
  • 3 0
 Ok so your lower pulley has 18 teeth because of watt savings... what about the cassette cog that actually transfers the torque? It has 10. Bike engineering in a nutshell.
  • 4 0
 40% efficiency increase. Making your 95% efficiency transmission a 135% efficiency transmission! It's how awesome that is!
  • 1 0
 totally pointless for us mtbers, considering dirt and mud as a watts increaser getting stucked all over our bikes but a tri or road guy really aprecciate it, a friend works at a bike shop an those guys put all ceramic on their bikes, not sure if they are dentists hahahahaha
  • 3 0
 Marginal gains at maximum con.
  • 1 0
 Great idea, stupid price. Too bad it's near impossible to duplicate this cutting edge technology and produce it at a fraction of the price.
  • 2 0
 I know it's easy to lose track of time these days, but it's little late for April fools, we are not that naive!
  • 2 0
 I wonder why they don't go with carbon disc pulley's. Surely, those must be more aero?
  • 3 0
 Roadies eat pieces of sh*t like this for breakfast
  • 5 0
 While they laugh at the Fox 32/34/36/38/40, and next years 42, situation
  • 1 0
 A great example showing that sometimes 3d printing is just a way to increase the price tag to the sky. Those wheels can be machined on a CNC with no problem at all.
  • 3 0
 Dental flex?
  • 1 0
 Fine perhaps for TT or Triathlon where every watt is counted meticulously. But for mtb, really??
  • 2 0
 Drivetrain development needs a lot of help. This isn't one if those areas.
  • 1 0
 so much money for f+cking derailleur cage..that you can broke it in a rock... LOL
  • 1 0
 This is a "how so tasty" top category. I'll stick here and make me a popcorn bucket. I can't wait...
  • 1 0
 That price tag is simply insulting. Rather give that money to someone who really needs it.
  • 1 0
 Say after me: Failure To Pass Chain is Guaranteed in mud or grass with those cut outs.
  • 1 0
 Priced right for folks who can't lose those last 5lbs.
  • 2 0
 Yeah...no.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009088
Mobile Version of Website