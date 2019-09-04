CeramicSpeed Unveil Prototype Telescoping, 99% Efficient MTB Drivetrain - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Aidan Oliver

Last year CeramicSpeed stole the show at Eurobike with their Driven drivetrain that was claimed to be 99% efficient and a serious improvement over derailleur offerings. Of course, our first question was, "Yeah, but will it ever work on a mountain bike?" Last year, Ceramicspeed said it could.... but only if it was a hardtail... and only if it was a singlespeed. Last year's prototype was more about making the most efficient drivetrain possible rather than having one that shifted and it certainly couldn't have coped with the axle paths and changing chainstay lengths of a full-suspension mountain bike

This year they're back with a solution though, a telescoping, rotating version of the drivetrain that they claim works with full suspension mountain bikes. This version still doesn't shift yet but CeramicSpeed did have a prototype version on a road bike that did shift. Combine the two together and the Driven mountain bike drivetrain is a step closer to reality.

CeramicSpeed claim this system could save up to 500 grams on a traditional derailleur set up.

So what's going on here? Designed in conjunction with University of Colorado Boulder’s Mechanical Engineering Department, the Driven doesn't look too dissimilar from a standard drivetrain, the cassette and chainring are in the same place you'd expect, albeit with their teeth perpendicular to a traditional setup. The big difference is the carbon-fiber driveshaft with a roller pinion on each end that engages those teeth.

The version at Eurobike this year was designed to allow mountain bikers to use this tech as well. To do this, CeramicSpeed added a telescoping element inside the prototype and allow the driveshaft to rotate via a spherical bearing tucked behind the chainring. There's a video of it in action here:

CeramicSpeed Driven

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 1,486    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


But the key difference between mountain bikers and road bikers is that on the whole, we don't really care about the minimal gain a more efficient drivetrain could offer, especially when it comes at the expense of the tried and tested derailleur. But CeramicSpeed claim there are some other benefits here too. They believe the driveshaft could be used to lock out the bike's rear end, meaning that a lockout would not have to be squashed into a shock, which may open up development opportunities there. The drivetrain also does not suffer from chain forces that affect suspension action, which could make a bike that uses this drivetrain more supple. Finally, the lack of a derailleur moves weight away from the wheel and into the frame, reducing unsprung weight. CermaicSpeed described it as having the benefits of a gearbox with none of the drag that comes along with it.


At the moment this is a very early concept and it was certainly nowhere near production. The shaft could only travel a small distance but CeramicSpeed claimed that there was theoretically no travel length that would be too long. The main drawback here is that the system will only work on a bike where the pivot is above the axle, on something like a Horst link bike this simply wouldn't be possible. CeramicSpeed and Canyon also had to redesign the rear triangle of the bike to make the system fit, something that would have to be considered on most bikes if the product ever came to market.

CeramicSpeed are very keen to stress this is an early proof of concept and is still lightyears away from production but for us, it's a great piece of engineering and an interesting look into a potential future of mountain bikes.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Drivetrain Ceramicspeed Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
168320 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
113724 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
78748 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
76575 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
72797 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
70396 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
69422 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
53859 views

21 Comments

  • 5 0
 The interesting bit is how finished these prototypes look. First that Specialized road bike and now this Canyon. I wonder if they have some big contracts signed already.. Also, it better be 14 speed..
  • 1 0
 Ceramicspeed's business is right into smoke-and-mirrors land. They better put a ton of lipstick on the pig if they want to sell it.

On a related note, the "cassette" looks like a Fresnel version of a regular one.
  • 2 0
 Sorry - I think this is just BS. I believe they are trying to generate hype for the brand. I can't see how you would change gear as a sliding changer would effectively either have to be in 2 gears at once for a split second (which doesn't work as it will jam or crunch!) or will have to go into neutral (great! lol). As far as I know, nobody has ever seen this drivetrain change gear on any bike (mtb or road). The only functioning prototype they appear to have is for a single speed.

I'll happily be corrected, because if it does work, it could be great, but I just don't buy it.
  • 2 0
 1. The Shaft-driven bicycle is not new or innovative. They were popular at the start of the 20th century but some are still around. Please see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shaft-driven_bicycle
2. The shaft drive is inherently less efficient than the chain and chain wheel design as the pedaling force needs to be transferred over two right angle connections. Even with perfect material stiffness this causes loss of power.
3. No material is ever perfectly stiff so sideways loading on the cassette and crank wheel would require these parts to be very overbuild in comparison to the current chain wheels that are loaded axially. Existing shaft drives have a very compact and heavy design for a reason. The displayed "prototype" has no chance of resisiting deflection even under moderate power.
4. Ceramic Speed has not yet shown any of their "prototypes" being ridden. These displayed on trade shows have no pedals attached to avoid loading.
5. Ceramic Speed is known for, let's say, "unfounded claims".
6. Such tiny bearings are not efficient and not durable at all.

The conclusion: this thing will never ride, it's purpose is to draw attention and sell more of their overpriced bearings to triathletes with too much cash on their hands.
  • 3 0
 Very cool, but it has some practical things to overcome for MTB use, e.g. those bearings are going to get so dirty, especially in mud!
  • 1 0
 Gee for such a out there drive train design they sure limit themselves by using traditional orientation and positioning of parts. Why the hell is the big stupid heavy lump of alloy still out on the back wheel? Growth in "chainstay" can also be managed by orientating the drive shaft at the pivot point.
  • 1 0
 While that would work it would only work for a single bike in a single size. By allowing it to be telescopic it can theoretically fit any bike
  • 1 0
 This is not new technology at all. PTO shaft style drivetrains have been around for far longer than derailleur style drivetrains. Like most recent innovations in the cycling industry it's either been copied from another application or renewed technology from years ago
  • 1 0
 Looks crazy and new innovations great, but seeing as it's made by ceramicspeed I'd be willing to bet It's going to cost more than a house, going by how much they charge the rest of their products
  • 3 0
 Well there is 26 seconds of my life I won't get back from watching that rather pointless video.
  • 2 0
 The picture was enough to tell me that it is a bad idea.
  • 1 0
 This goes beyond creating solutions for problems that don't exist. Its fulfilling wishes for dreams that weren't even remembered.
  • 1 0
 Could see this in 5 years on high end road bikes, then HT MTBs, etc.. The Pinion is like pedaling thru quicksand but we have to do better than the derailleur at some point.
  • 1 0
 Why didn't they put the shifting part in the crank area so that it limits the weight on the wheel ?
  • 1 0
 A bunch of spinning teeth right by your ankle probably not a good idea
  • 1 0
 looks sick!! Not so sure about locking out suspension through that driveshaft.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, didn't read the first part of the post.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, didn't read the first part of the post.
  • 1 0
 I don't like it. It's different. And that's bad.
  • 3 3
 Just no.
  • 3 0
 Just give us an efficient gearbox.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018833
Mobile Version of Website