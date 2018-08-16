INTERVIEWS

Unno Bikes Creator Cesar Rojo on The Downtime Podcast

Aug 16, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Cesar Rojo of Unno Bikes - It’s All in the Detail
Words Chris Hall


Cesar Rojo is a great rider in his own right, but he's also one of the key engineers in the world of modern mountain biking. Having been responsible for some of the most progressive designs of the time with Mondraker, Cesar has moved on to run a consultancy working for some top brands, and has also established his own brand Unno Bikes.

Cesar Rojo

Unno are creating some of the most beautiful high-end bikes available, but the detail goes beyond just the finished product, with great thought and care going into every step of the process. In this interview, we will talk to Cesar about his thoughts on bike geometry, testing, data acquisition, timing vs feel and comparisons between mountain biking and Moto GP and motocross.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/cesar-rojo/

3 Comments

  • + 3
 Thanks for sharing this again Pinkbike!! I hope everyone enjoys listening. Let me know what you think in the comments... it's always good to hear from our listeners!
  • + 1
 Always hungry for mtb related podcasts. Downtime has been consistently delivering interesting ones. The Vital Inside Line ones are good, but a bit hit and miss
  • + 2
 Great interview and interesting interviewee. Keep up the good work DTPC

