Cannondale Factory Racing's Scalpels Get Custom Paint Jobs

PRESS RELEASE: Cannondale
Cannondale Factory Racing athletes have been dominating the XC circuit - Charlie Aldrige took the U23 XCO World Champs; Alan Hatherly won the premier XC event at Copa Catalan; Simon Andreassen topped the XCO podium in Sambor; and Mona Mitterwallner dominated the scene, claiming Marathon World Champion crown, then taking World Cup wins at Les Gets and in Andorra.
To celebrate the success of the team, we tapped the maestro of our custom paint shop, Rob Nicolas (aka @doktorbobby
), to come up with a head-turning paint job for the LAB71 Scalpels ridden by CFR riders. Drawing color inspiration from the 2023 CFR racing kit, Rob used its four main hues to set a palette and created four completely unique paint jobs, emphasizing different colors in different areas of each frameset, including the Scalpels' Lefty fork upper. The result is four entirely distinct bikes, but a vivid visual theme across them. Rob and Cannondale in-house design boss Ryan Chung call the look "CFR: Remixed."
"The CFR Remixed frames are a celebration of the team and their accomplishments from the season," said Ryan Chung, Cannondale's Director of Global Creative Production of Color and Trend. "Since the athletes finish out the World Cup season in North America, we wanted to design a unique frameset that highlights how CFR stands out from the rest, and as they say, 'Look good, Feel good, Do good'! We hope these bikes give the team the extra boost to finish the season with a few more wins!"
The CFR Remixed Scalpels will be lighting up the World Cup for the rest of the season in Snowshoe, West Virginia and Mont Sainte Anne, Canada under Alan, Mona, Charlie, and Simon. You won't have to look hard to find them!