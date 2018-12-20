INDUSTRY INSIDER

Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America

Dec 20, 2018
by Mike Levy  
When it comes to ordering bike parts online, Chain Reaction Cycles is one of the big boys that a lot of riders default to. As reported by Bicycle Retailer earlier today, CRC announced on their homepage that they won't be selling Shimano into the US and Canada.

''Unfortunately from January 1, we will no longer be able to sell Shimano into your country. We're working with Shimano to be able to sell to you again in the future,'' was the message on their website.

CRC visit. Ballyclare Northern Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.


CRC hasn't replied to my questions yet, but Shimano's Joe Lawwill had this to say: ''We will not comment on specifics but with consistently changing market dynamics we have to adapt our strategies to protect Shimano’s brand position in the bicycle market.'' We'll update this story when CRC chimes in.

  • + 31
 Chainreaction was making money, Shimano was making money, and consumers were buying good products at prices they could afford. Whatever changed, it wasn't for the good of the end users.
  • + 6
 Exactly...CRC isn't exactly Amazon. If they can make it work and have their business dialed enough to make it work, they should be rewarded. These parts certainly aren't getting any cheaper...
  • + 13
 This!!! Half the bike shops I worked at over 20+ years in the industry went under. Not because of mail order. Not because of eBay. Because they were run poorly. Because they provided poor customer service. I love good local shops and still try to support them, but forcing consumers to pay for an extra layer of shipping, stocking etc. won't save the bad shops or move the needle far when it comes to sales at successful shops either.

In the end, folks who know how to wrench on their own stuff will just pay more for parts......sigh.
  • + 46
 @Svinyard: The problem was that Shimano was selling to CRC at a price that shops can't compete with. My S-Tec platinum pricing is still more than what we often see on CRC.

Our response is obviously that we can't compete, and to not stock Shimano. It was a lose/lose situation.

My real question, instead of barring CRC from selling internationally, why didn't they lower North American wholesale to be able to compete with CRC? That would have been a win/win. General public still gets good pricing, shops are able to help people that need it and stock items for when they're needed same day instead of being shipped.
  • + 12
 CRC was great for a while. I bought a pair of Shimano XT's for $80 per brake. What a steal... Then we started getting hammered on duties (not all orders were getting hit with duties as first). Since then, JensonUSA got their shit together and are a fierce competitor with amazing ship delivery times.
  • + 6
 You know who isn't making money and struggling because of CRC, Jenson and Amazon price fixing and selling for wholesale? Your local bike shop which will completely disappear thanks to this completely unfair tactic. Local bike shops are not gouging consumers, the pricing is based on wholesale and many shops charge just enough to barely stay in business. No bike shop owners are driving around in Ferrari's off the backs of their customers. Support local shops!!!!
  • - 7
flag Ryanrobinson1984 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Bullshit they’re not!! I’m going to buy Shimano tonight, and they damn well better send it to me.
  • + 6
 @sherbet: this. It seems like most shops would rather be mad at customers than be mad at shimano and pushing back on them. The answer is Shimano has their head in the sand and doesn’t care.
  • + 3
 The internet will find a way...
  • + 7
 @brettbike: CRC has the same prepaid shipping options as Jenson, pretty much. Might be a couple bucks more, but you save that in conversion fees which usually amount to 2.5% on most credit cards when paying in American. That said, I hate CRC with a burning passion - they totally pull some shady click bait and switch schemes. Amazing prices when you google items, then click to find out they haven't been in stock...and many, out of stock for a year or two but they continue to offer this out of stock item with amazing prices because they know they get clicks from Google shopping search.
  • + 11
 @wibblywobbly: Shops are not mad at customers for shopping online, we're annoyed that people are trying to hold us to a price standard that would literally sink our business if we tried. We are absolutely annoyed with Shimano for not doing something sooner and creating this massive dramatic rift that will take years to heal.

Our customers are our lifeblood, and we genuinely love the vast majority of them. They are the people we build trails for, they are the people we create events for, they are the people we go out of our way and stay late to help. Without them, we are nothing.
  • - 5
flag Gregorysmithj1 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I highly doubt chain reaction was making money on shimano when shipping is factored in..
  • + 4
 @Senna8730: The service scape is changing. Direct to consumer brands and online sales have been chipping naway at shops for ages. Good shops make their bread and butter in the worship and that's where the shift is going to have to be - less emphasis on products and more emphasis on service, with smarter product offerings.

There are a ton of shops in my area that don't even have a sensible tool kit or know-how in their shop for basic bike maintenance in this day and age, and they will be the first to go. The market is over saturated with bike shops who don't offer real service who will eventually fail and the market will hopefully stabilize for those shops who are service focused and treat people well.
  • + 4
 @sherbet: freaking exactly. Canadian wholesale prices are terrible. Shimano needs to level the playing field.
  • + 1
 @Senna8730: very true. A GOOD local bike shop as well. A bike shop with bad customer service will kill there own business typically. I have friends who own small shops who won't sell Shimano. I've worked in shops for some time and can't fault people for wanting to save money, but it is cringing to spend a decent amount of time looking up a groupo or the like and have someone pull their phone out and ask if we can match or beat. To a degree, that's fine too, just sucks when is insanely lower.
  • + 2
 @brettbike: Jenson used to be great for me: 2 days shipping to Calgary, decent prices, good selection, great customer service.

Then their prices went up, the loonie went down, expedited shipping became a week-plus, my orders would sit in limbo for days, stock would disappear after I'd placed my order leaving stuff backordered for weeks, and customer service that at one time was fantastic became marginal at best. I just went through my orders and I've spent more than 30 grand over a 10 year period but haven't ordered anything in the past 2 years.
  • + 1
 @FLATLlNE: Unfortunately that seems to be common on other shops nowadays, too. Fake news on online stores, it's all about the click.
  • + 3
 Shimano USA wasn't making money.
Shimano Europe and Shimano USA are separate divisions, and Shimano USA was pissed that they couldn't hire and pay employees.

So, be pissed at Shimano USA for wanting to create jobs in America?
  • + 2
 @sherbet: because crc had people in the far east assembly factories buying excess oem components and in some cases trying to get said factories to deliberately over order components in order to secure future supplies.
shimano have just regionalised their distribution to stop parts being acquired via shady tactics.
  • + 6
 @wibblywobbly:

North american shops having been pushing for this for years. The problem, is CRC gets all there product from Shimano Japan, and almost ALL of it is grey market.

Shops in North america have set Minumum prices that they cannot sell below, but Shimano Japan wasn't informing any of the rules with CRC that everyone else in North America has to play by. This was a long time coming and is good for the industry as a whole.
  • + 3
 @
I agree even with the canadian pesos rate jenson is way better than crc. I pay like 25$ cad for a der Kaiser continental projeckt tire few months ago no shipping no suites.

Price at crc are just ridiculous they advertise stuff on sale that is really not. Kind of false advertising.
  • + 1
 @sherbet: Shimano has created this problem for themselves, as well as your LBS. Sure, your biggest customers get the deepest discounts.. That's how it works across the board in virtually every aspect of sales. As a small business owner I sell products that are also sold online and in big box stores (Husqvarna outdoor products). Husqvarna has deeper discounts for dealers who buy more, but they also require you to stick to the minimum advertised price policy they have in place for selling online regardless of if you're a base line dealer or a platinum dealer. A super high volume dealer can get up to a 6% deeper discount than me, and they could easily sell at my cost and be perfectly happy making a 6% margin, which is I'm sure what's happening with CRC. They probably don't wanna confront CRC, but now they're surely catching unbelievable flak from distributors like QBP who are trying to sell to bike shops at what CRC sells direct to us. It has to end for the sake of bike shops.
  • + 1
 @Senna8730: You're right, in theory. But in real life, purchases are rarely based on ethic considerations like those. In an ideal world, we would mostly buy local and fair trade products and services, but unless you're a millionnaire, you try to get the most out of each dollar. This is why people buy from CRC, Jenson, etc. The competitive edge that LBS still have on online retailers is customer service and repair/maintenance.
  • + 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: they do 'cause of the UK's government subsidized shipping
  • + 1
 @FLATLlNE: Seems they just did
  • + 6
 @gooutsidetoday: The problem is we're not talking a 6% difference, we're talking their daily retail pricing often being as low as half as a bike shop's wholesale pricing. It's so well beyond mere discounts for larger buy ins, we're talking an industry wide abuse of international sales that's being supported largely by a grey market.

It was completely unsustainable, as is slowly coming out.
  • + 1
 @plyawn: - I went through that, but free shipping is back to 3 days to Victoria with Jenson. Fast and reliable. Prices seem fine to me.
  • + 1
 Because you can buy the Shit for dealer cost. That is all.... It's killing the LBS
  • + 1
 @gooutsidetoday: Its insane to blame LBS we didnt split shimano into multiple corporations across the globe.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: like our usps that runs 4 billion in debt annually?
  • + 1
 @sherbet: It seems like the only way a bike shop can make money is through bike builds, rentals and service. With 24-hour delivery of anything for $5.99 it’s hard to even stock a derailleur at a margin that offsets the carrying cost. I’d just stock clothes, lube, some tubes and tires and some spare parts and forget about ever making money from a bike sale.
  • + 1
 @sherbet: Shimano didn't do that because Shimano North America and Shimano Europe are separate, and in a way compete against each other. CRC's in house brands were likely buying additional units of OE groups and separating parts for online sales; Shimano didn't care because at the end of the day the volume is high and those people willing to look to buy parts online would likely choose Shimano OVER Sram because of the low price.

Working at a bike shop for the past 15 years I have seen this issue increase year over year as the internet has grown, and while I personally even directed people to buy from Merlin / CRC I always hated the fact that some big corporate company was benefiting off of the profits of Shimanos lack of pricing control. All of the shops I worked at have contributed to local trail groups, non profits, advocacy, give a ways... these are things that help support the local community, CRC isn't pumping money into IMBA, NICA, any trail efforts or anything really that helps us as a community.

Anyway this is a good direction for North America, but unless Shimano starts cracking down on some of the other places, then this problem wont end here.
  • + 2
 @Marcencinitas: To a degree. Bike shops are also ambassadors to the sport. We bring a lot of first timers into the fold and keep them educated and rolling while they're still learning about how everything works. We keep a massive stock of stuff in stock under Deore level, as that's what a lot of people that don't understand bike standards need.

You know the dudes with a thousand dollar 2x bike with a coil fork? Those are our bread and butter. They don't know how to go online and select what derailleur they need, and that's okay. We're there for them. Most shops do something like free basic labour for a year, so service also isn't their main thing so far as that goes.

Brick and mortar shops will always exist, and they aren't for everyone. If you are educated enough to know exactly what you want and need, then you surely don't need my advice, but we will be there to install it or fine tune it if anything goes wrong.
  • + 1
 @ethanfiamingo: Why would Shimano ever try to crack down? Is it in their best interest to hike prices up? Shimano sales were up 10% last year. You car mechanic doesnt care about profit on brake pads the LBS does and that is why they are going under. I've got shops around me charging 25$ for a tune up! Service over goods!
  • + 1
 @Hand-of-Midas: that’s not how it happens
  • + 20
 Now you can support your local bike shop. The owner probably rides same trails you do , shops at the same grocery store. How about supporting his family . Weather it's produce or bike parts think global act local. I see this as a blessing for all the bike shops in USA and Canada.
  • + 6
 I meant to upvote so hard but my big fingers on my tiny phone had other plans! Support the people who support the people who support you!
  • + 2
 Why should a customer buy a product 2x times from when what they can get it elsewhere? How is that ethical? Thats insane "support your local mechanic he overcharges". lBS stop discounting service and increase labor rates!
  • + 6
 Shimano devalued their products by letting CRC sell them for so cheap, they screwed us local dealers. We would much rather work with a company like SRAM who offers dealer protection and has our best interests in mind.
  • + 3
 Another dead business model trying to guilt consumers. Progress or die. Could really care less myself. Not my job to support companies cause there local, we live in a global economy, you're money spent supports someone locally somewhere.
  • + 0
 Great attitude
  • + 2
 I can't get shimano anywhere anymore and many sites including bti dropped shimano years ago. I have assumed this would eventually happen, I just can't believe it hasn't happened earlier. Most companys have a Minimum Advertised Price policy, and I assume if Shimano had one at all CRC has been in violation forever.
  • + 2
 Did you try... Your local bike shop? Odds are exceedingly good that you'll find Shimano parts there.
  • + 6
 @fullfacemike: Have you seen the prices on Shimano at my local bike shop? I'd need a mortgage to buy a full groupset!
  • + 0
 @fullfacemike: I rarely find that bike shops have the part I want in-stock. To order that part usually takes another 3-5 days to get the part at an understandably marked-up price. I can order from Jenson or CRC (for that matter) and usually get the part in the same amount of time (or if Jenson - before) the bike shop takes to get the part for a discounted price. This is usually after I call 7-10 shops within a 10-15 drive of my house. It's cheaper and less of a hassle to order from local shops, from what I find. I'd prefer to go the shop and talk bikes and say weird high-pitched words to the shop mutt but garsh dernit, it just don't make no sense to buy from the local shop.
  • + 2
 @fullfacemike: exceedingly good is way off base. I’ve been to at least 5 bike shops in my area, none of which have the Shimano parts in stock
  • + 3
 Is this a good time for a "They tooooook our jerbbbbbbs!"?
  • + 2
 @fullfacemike: local shop owner.. I would never carry Shimano customers can get it 25% cheaper than I can get it though Shimano or distributors. I order in Shimano parts for customers from jensonusa it is the cheapest.
  • + 4
 CRC are a shady bunch who's sales tactics are actually illegal elsewhere. Lots of click bait and attempted bait and switch going on there. I've noticed they have violated other companies MAP policy and nothing happens, likely because they buy on huge quantities generally on close out and most companies are afraid to say boo to them. CRC operate on razor thin margins at big quantities, and offer zero service. I'd sooner not give them a dime.
  • + 3
 @Ryanrobinson1984: thats because they know it doesn't sell because folk expect it to be the same price as the gray market stuff that crc will send you in a plastic bag or cellotaped to a piece of cardboard. shimano are pissed because that stuff was never intended for the consumer market the sales of the properly packaged retail parts are hit because crc and the like are flooding the market with stuff that was intended for Taiwanese/chinese factories.
  • + 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: ive worked at 2 bike shops before, but i do agree that online its much easier on the wallet (ive been guilty of online shopping for parts). but where LBS is needed is working on your bike, properly installing that new groupset, letting you know about some sweet trails in the area, and rental bikes!

support your LBS if your can spare a few bucks and pay a small bit more. if LBS disappear the bike community is done for.
  • + 2
 Get over the LBS dribble...in 5 years the bike shops will be all but gone...perhaps a handful will remain that strictly offer repair and consumables (tubes, tires, bar tape...etc.) Online is here to stay and be the only choice for consumers. Brick and Mortar can't compete with their existing cost structures. I wouldn't be surprised if Amazon is the largest bike shop in the world... they may even be behind this. Or possibly there's a big Shimano announcement coming in January from Shimano NA.
  • + 7
 It's happening!
  • - 3
 Sorry to hear this my fellow American and Canadian riders, I hope they will do something about it.
  • + 4
 @zenis: what about Mexican riders, bro?
  • + 2
 jajajaja
  • + 1
 Huh, just built up a new hardtail with a full SLX groupo from CRC. The suspension bike has a spare derailleur, chain and shifter about to go on (also from CRC). Guess I'm G2G for a while here, with my value products. Future-me's problem.
  • + 1
 may be worth looking at if prices are still being advertised and sold in EU* under MAP pricing by CRC/Wiggle after Jan 1, 2019, then I would assume it may be due to new trade agreements that have been articulated at national levels?
  • + 1
 I used to play a game with Shimano parts, in which I would compare platinum S-Tec level pricing with CRC prices. In far too many cases it was way closer than it should have been.

The problem with CRC wasn’t ever that it was “cheap”, it was that Shimano did and does enforce pricing policies in North America while simultaneously not bothering with doing the same for CRC and leaving giant loopholes open. Shop costs for Shimano parts are in many cases as high or higher than CRC pricing to consumers. It’s not a shop mark up issue. Shop margins on Shimano are actually kinda terrible. We sell Shimano as a service to riders, but it’s hardly a profitable part of the business, with some exceptions.

The kick in the face for shops, so to speak, is that by letting CRC drastically undercut worldwide Shimano pricing for so long, Shimano let the perceived value of their product erode to the point where it’s now considered a cheap commodity. So they’re all stuck having to stock and sell the stuff without the possibility of actually making any money on it. Because of course you have to offer free install for parts bought at your shop...

SRAM figured it out far before shimano, to their credit. Glad to see what is hopefully one of a series of moves Shimano will make to restore confidence in their company.
  • + 1
 Many LBS owners were buying privately through CRC and mixing it with their locally sourced Shimano items. Especially chains and consumerables and then selling at the local RRP for a larger markup!
  • + 1
 I'm guessing Americans cannot buy SRAM through CRC either so theywill become redundant for mainstream parts? Can't be CRC's decision then so looks like Shimano have taken note of the pissed off undercut distributors in the US.

Any news on SRAM reviewing their strict geofencing? Heard they were reviewing it after it being in place a few years if local sales didn't pick up.
  • + 5
 About time. Fuck chain reaction.
  • + 1
 Why fuck chain reaction, customers are able to buy nicer parts for cheaper
  • + 3
 @theman554: at the expense of every local bike shop which cannot compete with CRC's price fixing. Local shops also have to deal with this same problem with Amazon selling Garmin for wholesale price. Support your local bike shop!!!
  • + 1
 If you have the extra money to support them go right ahead. I don't have an extra wallet to throw away when buying everything I need at a HUGE mark up @Senna8730:
  • + 1
 @Senna8730: The thing is not everyone can afford local bike shop prices, I worked at a bike shop for years and labor and tune ups are most shops biggest margin anyways. You want to help a local bike ship go get your tire changed there, your shifting dialed, suspension serviced. However you don't see people yelling at park tool when they give tutorials on how to do your own work. It may suck but if more people can get into mountain biking by offering a lower price its hard to rip on CRC.
  • + 3
 @freeridejerk888: "HUGE markup" how little you know about the industry my friend,
  • + 2
 @freeridejerk888: The markup is not HUGE, local shops are not gouging consumers. Most shops will barely land around 30% markup on parts. Most shops in an effort to combat CRC are lucky to get 20% out of Shimano. Find me the local bike shop owner who is rolling in cash off the backs of his customers. I won't even get into the fact that many good shops invest back into the local riding community.
  • + 1
 @freeridejerk888: its not the shops making margin on shimano!! idk if import tariffs or what
  • + 2
 @Senna8730: Yes avg markup on Shimano is 30% if you are lucky. LBS 's can't survive on that low a margin
  • + 3
 We can get Shimano through Chain Reaction/ Wiggle but nothing in the SRAM family!
  • + 2
 This change isn't just North America it is worldwide, SRAM did it a year ago, Shimano is now just following suit.
  • + 2
 Haven't bought from CRC in a while as I was getting hit hard on duty and taxes. Stuck with supporting local online TBS Bike Parts!
  • + 1
 Yup, same here. Winds up being more expensive sometimes after duties. If I can't find locally, then I go online, TBS, MEC, etc.
  • + 1
 Shimano North America is a separate division from Shimano Europe, and Shimano North America actually wants to be a profitable component of the bigger company. This was not possible for many years.
  • + 2
 Well good thing I only ride naked on an electric scooter, this doesn't effect me at all.
  • + 0
 Was only a matter of time. Same thing happened with SRAM products a year or so ago. I am pretty sure it is the greedy north American distribution that needs their share for the hard work that they do.
  • + 1
 Too bad... as I’m watching Brexit shh show all I’m thinking is “I bet this makes Shimano stuff even cheaper at CRC” Seemed to good to be true. I guess it was.
  • + 1
 In case no one has checked lately, Shimano drivetrain parts are just as cheap on Backcountry.com.... and sometimes cheaper if you go through ActiveJunky.
  • + 2
 Even if true, would still rather support a company in UK then USA based (trump).
  • + 2
 I work at a shop and bought some XT peadals from CR because they were cheaper than what we could order at cost!
  • + 1
 YES THIS /\
  • + 2
 They may not, but I know who does. Not a huge deal to me personally. Thanks Trump?
  • + 3
 *Immediately buys 12 XT drivetrains*
  • - 1
 It's too bad that the company with the most reliable components also has to have the most unreliable business practices. I guess it's time for all of us to have to shell out a little bit more to not have our parts made out of tupperware. Shame.
  • + 1
 I have such a like for the Shimano company. They've been in the game for almost a hundred years, it's obviously not their fault.
  • + 1
 This is a good way to boost sales of non oem SRAM. Those $200 cassettes won't look so expensive anymore.
  • + 1
 It was cheaper from Germany so this doesn't change much for those that knew where to look.
  • + 0
 Wiggle CRC own Bike24 as well.
  • + 0
 is there anyone in North America that can actually sell you XTR? Has Shimano even said when the full group set will be available?
  • + 1
 Not for a while. They won't start selling until everything is avalible and they had a huuuuge issue with cranks in QC
  • + 2
 Maybe CRC have to open facility in USA?
  • + 0
 Your local shop will get you any Shimano parts you want. Take them beer, baked goods or other stuff regularly and your price on parts will get better and better.
  • + 3
 GO HOME RED COATS!!!
  • + 1
 Good thing eBay has shimano components new and used for less money than CRC and jenson.
  • + 1
 I imagine the Watson family who sold CRC to Wiggle In 2016 are pretty stoked to be out of the game now.
  • + 1
 Being based in Ireland and avoiding corporate income tax is a pretty good strategy.
  • + 1
 Needed pads and discs for Shimano Zee's. LBS didn't have them, but CRC did. Bought from CRC.
  • + 1
 Hope this is not like CRC being banned from shipping SRAM parts to Hong Kong.
  • + 1
 I don''t require any Shimano parts.
  • + 1
 I don't support SRAM product,each to their own I guess.
  • + 0
 FUCK, now I'll have to go back to buying parts at wholesale from the shop I work at instead of off CRC
  • + 2
 But am I gunna?
  • + 1
 ayyyyy this is craaaazy man
  • + 2
 Make America lame again
  • - 1
 got told this by the shimano rep a week or so ago, about time too. no more buying oem overstock for pennies and supplying them is plastic bags for you crc haha.
  • - 3
 Good. Fuck Shimano for this. Paying lip service to every retailer that made them billions. I run sram just to avoid them, ha ha That said, shops need to unionize, buy distributors as a group of investors, or something. Think long term, stop reacting.
  • + 0
 So what do shops do to substitute the components earmarked for the gray market? Are they installing lower spec
components?
  • + 4
 As I understand it, CRC and their ilk buy OEM equipment in bulk as they are have supply terms as a bike builder (the various own brand bikes they supply). They then sell any 'spare' components they have at the end of the bike build production run. Historically this was at the end of the season, hence why so much previous season spare parts were always available from these sites but in recent times the envelope has been pushed and it is current season parts that you can buy almost as they are released.
The arguement from small bike shops was that they cannot access the wholesale terms available to the likes of CRC, even via buying groups not just because the likes of CRC have buying power but because they were exploiting terms designed for bike builders to undercut the market for spare parts.
  • + 1
 Peace out CRC!
  • - 2
 Shitmano. great products but, damn... one way they're secretly getting us back for that whole WWII thing?
  • - 2
 Finally!
  • - 2
 SRAM for life !.
  • + 2
 Nah son
  • - 1
 This is great!
Below threshold threads are hidden

