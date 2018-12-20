Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America

When it comes to ordering bike parts online, Chain Reaction Cycles
is one of the big boys that a lot of riders default to. As reported by Bicycle Retailer earlier today, CRC announced on their homepage that they won't be selling Shimano into the US and Canada.
''Unfortunately from January 1, we will no longer be able to sell Shimano into your country. We're working with Shimano to be able to sell to you again in the future,'' was the message on their website.
CRC hasn't replied to my questions yet, but Shimano's Joe Lawwill had this to say: ''We will not comment on specifics but with consistently changing market dynamics we have to adapt our strategies to protect Shimano’s brand position in the bicycle market.'' We'll update this story when CRC chimes in.
In the end, folks who know how to wrench on their own stuff will just pay more for parts......sigh.
Our response is obviously that we can't compete, and to not stock Shimano. It was a lose/lose situation.
My real question, instead of barring CRC from selling internationally, why didn't they lower North American wholesale to be able to compete with CRC? That would have been a win/win. General public still gets good pricing, shops are able to help people that need it and stock items for when they're needed same day instead of being shipped.
Our customers are our lifeblood, and we genuinely love the vast majority of them. They are the people we build trails for, they are the people we create events for, they are the people we go out of our way and stay late to help. Without them, we are nothing.
There are a ton of shops in my area that don't even have a sensible tool kit or know-how in their shop for basic bike maintenance in this day and age, and they will be the first to go. The market is over saturated with bike shops who don't offer real service who will eventually fail and the market will hopefully stabilize for those shops who are service focused and treat people well.
Then their prices went up, the loonie went down, expedited shipping became a week-plus, my orders would sit in limbo for days, stock would disappear after I'd placed my order leaving stuff backordered for weeks, and customer service that at one time was fantastic became marginal at best. I just went through my orders and I've spent more than 30 grand over a 10 year period but haven't ordered anything in the past 2 years.
Shimano Europe and Shimano USA are separate divisions, and Shimano USA was pissed that they couldn't hire and pay employees.
So, be pissed at Shimano USA for wanting to create jobs in America?
shimano have just regionalised their distribution to stop parts being acquired via shady tactics.
North american shops having been pushing for this for years. The problem, is CRC gets all there product from Shimano Japan, and almost ALL of it is grey market.
Shops in North america have set Minumum prices that they cannot sell below, but Shimano Japan wasn't informing any of the rules with CRC that everyone else in North America has to play by. This was a long time coming and is good for the industry as a whole.
I agree even with the canadian pesos rate jenson is way better than crc. I pay like 25$ cad for a der Kaiser continental projeckt tire few months ago no shipping no suites.
Price at crc are just ridiculous they advertise stuff on sale that is really not. Kind of false advertising.
It was completely unsustainable, as is slowly coming out.
Working at a bike shop for the past 15 years I have seen this issue increase year over year as the internet has grown, and while I personally even directed people to buy from Merlin / CRC I always hated the fact that some big corporate company was benefiting off of the profits of Shimanos lack of pricing control. All of the shops I worked at have contributed to local trail groups, non profits, advocacy, give a ways... these are things that help support the local community, CRC isn't pumping money into IMBA, NICA, any trail efforts or anything really that helps us as a community.
Anyway this is a good direction for North America, but unless Shimano starts cracking down on some of the other places, then this problem wont end here.
You know the dudes with a thousand dollar 2x bike with a coil fork? Those are our bread and butter. They don't know how to go online and select what derailleur they need, and that's okay. We're there for them. Most shops do something like free basic labour for a year, so service also isn't their main thing so far as that goes.
Brick and mortar shops will always exist, and they aren't for everyone. If you are educated enough to know exactly what you want and need, then you surely don't need my advice, but we will be there to install it or fine tune it if anything goes wrong.
support your LBS if your can spare a few bucks and pay a small bit more. if LBS disappear the bike community is done for.
The problem with CRC wasn’t ever that it was “cheap”, it was that Shimano did and does enforce pricing policies in North America while simultaneously not bothering with doing the same for CRC and leaving giant loopholes open. Shop costs for Shimano parts are in many cases as high or higher than CRC pricing to consumers. It’s not a shop mark up issue. Shop margins on Shimano are actually kinda terrible. We sell Shimano as a service to riders, but it’s hardly a profitable part of the business, with some exceptions.
The kick in the face for shops, so to speak, is that by letting CRC drastically undercut worldwide Shimano pricing for so long, Shimano let the perceived value of their product erode to the point where it’s now considered a cheap commodity. So they’re all stuck having to stock and sell the stuff without the possibility of actually making any money on it. Because of course you have to offer free install for parts bought at your shop...
SRAM figured it out far before shimano, to their credit. Glad to see what is hopefully one of a series of moves Shimano will make to restore confidence in their company.
Any news on SRAM reviewing their strict geofencing? Heard they were reviewing it after it being in place a few years if local sales didn't pick up.
components?
The arguement from small bike shops was that they cannot access the wholesale terms available to the likes of CRC, even via buying groups not just because the likes of CRC have buying power but because they were exploiting terms designed for bike builders to undercut the market for spare parts.
Just another nail in the coffin for the American Do It Yourselfer--just like cars, now you almost have to go to the dealer.
Bike shops made all their money on mark up pricing--let that sink in--not from being a good wrench and being loyal to the customer...but for selling a Trek Fuel EX8 for 2900 dollars but only get it for 1395. The shop I worked at rarely ordered upgrade parts but the mark up is the same on them.
Save all your BS about my local shop this and that. I live in a major metropolitan area and if I need a part it will take atleast 2 weeks to get it from any LBS in the area. Don't get me started on the issue when I had to get a hub replaced (3 weeks). Plus, got fed the BS line--"uh, they messed up at the usual warehouse and it has to come from the one in California".
Save all that BS too about, "That's how business works, blah blah"....Maybe you shouldn't be in the bike game if you wanted to be rich. Mom and Pop stores are gone from our country and it's because of a variety of issues, including distribution deals--but when you buy out the competition--this is what you get. A one stop shop with no knowledge or passion for what you do.
You wanna re-read that and apply that to literally every business ever? Shouldn't be in it to make money? Are you f*cking serious!?!?!?!
