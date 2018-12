Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America

When it comes to ordering bike parts online, Chain Reaction Cycles is one of the big boys that a lot of riders default to. As reported by Bicycle Retailer earlier today, CRC announced on their homepage that they won't be selling Shimano into the US and Canada.''Unfortunately from January 1, we will no longer be able to sell Shimano into your country. We're working with Shimano to be able to sell to you again in the future,'' was the message on their website.CRC hasn't replied to my questions yet, but Shimano's Joe Lawwill had this to say: ''We will not comment on specifics but with consistently changing market dynamics we have to adapt our strategies to protect Shimano’s brand position in the bicycle market.'' We'll update this story when CRC chimes in.