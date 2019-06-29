Video: Going Chainless Down Pleney Mainline in Morzine

A huge thanks to everyone for allowing these free events to happen and for some epic prizes: Santa Cruz Bicycles, Burgtec, Muc-Off, Mons Royale, Melon Optics, The Woods Morzine, Slush, Microbrasserie Ibex, Pleney Lift and trail crew, Bec Jaune Brewery & Cafe Chaud Morzine.
Full race results can be found at www.bikemorzine.com/matesraces
Next week's 'Downhill Pumptrack' at Avoriaz MTB will be hosted on July 3rd, save the date and keep your eyes peeled to our socials for further details:
Video filmed and edited by Captyvate
Photo credit to Adam Ronrad
