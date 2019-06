Video: Going Chainless Down Pleney Mainline in Morzine

Pleney Chainless, what an epic way to start the season in Morzine!

Sun shine, epic track and nearly 80 riders turned up to race against their mates and make some new ones.

Thanks everyone for bringing such a good vibe and putting the fun back into racing!

A huge thanks to everyone for allowing these free events to happen and for some epic prizes: Santa Cruz Bicycles, Burgtec, Muc-Off, Mons Royale, Melon Optics, The Woods Morzine, Slush, Microbrasserie Ibex, Pleney Lift and trail crew, Bec Jaune Brewery & Cafe Chaud Morzine.Full race results can be found at www.bikemorzine.com/matesraces Next week's 'Downhill Pumptrack' at Avoriaz MTB will be hosted on July 3rd, save the date and keep your eyes peeled to our socials for further details:Bike Morzine on Facebook Video filmed and edited by Captyvate Photo credit to Adam Ronrad