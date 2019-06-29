VIDEOS

Video: Going Chainless Down Pleney Mainline in Morzine

Jun 28, 2019
by Captyvate Media  
Pleney Chainless Mates Race 2019

by captyvatemedia
Views: 303    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Photo credit Adam Conrad
Pleney Chainless, what an epic way to start the season in Morzine!

Photo credit Adam Conrad
Sun shine, epic track and nearly 80 riders turned up to race against their mates and make some new ones.

Photo credit Adam Conrad
Thanks everyone for bringing such a good vibe and putting the fun back into racing!

A huge thanks to everyone for allowing these free events to happen and for some epic prizes: Santa Cruz Bicycles, Burgtec, Muc-Off, Mons Royale, Melon Optics, The Woods Morzine, Slush, Microbrasserie Ibex, Pleney Lift and trail crew, Bec Jaune Brewery & Cafe Chaud Morzine.

Full race results can be found at www.bikemorzine.com/matesraces

Next week's 'Downhill Pumptrack' at Avoriaz MTB will be hosted on July 3rd, save the date and keep your eyes peeled to our socials for further details:
Bike Morzine on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Video filmed and edited by Captyvate

Photo credit to Adam Ronrad

Morzine

1 Comment

  • + 1
 FUN! Should be the same in WC - the smoothest racer wins. For total absurdity you could compete with a chainless e-Bike Smile

Post a Comment



