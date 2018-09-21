Steve Smith Memorial DH: The Chainsaw Lives On

Steve Smith has influenced many downhill racers and especially Canadian downhill racers to really push themselves and take some risks, to really dig deep and love what you do. He taught us to chase our dreams because we're not going to get them unless we go for it. He would take those risks and lay it on the line to really go fast and have fun on his mountain bike. He inspired a whole world coming from a young kid in a small town and doing shuttles with his mom to being the overall World Cup champion in 2013 and winning numerous races and podiums. His being a nice guy all along the way has really made an impression on me and many others. I miss him. Long live Chainsaw. — Brett Tippie