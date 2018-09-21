Steve Smith Memorial DH: The Chainsaw Lives On

After a couple of years away from the Dunbar Summer Series BC Cups, I had the opportunity to spend the weekend at the Steve Smith Memorial DH at Mt. Washington last weekend. I was standing in the rain at the finish line, wishing I had any number of warmer clothing items and any plan to keep my camera dry, when Brett Tippie asked me on the mic what it was about mountain biking that would bring me out in these conditions. I didn't even have to think about the answer - "community," I replied. And when it comes to this race, in particular, Rob Venables, owner of Dunbar Cycles and avid support of the local downhill race scene, hits the nail on the head when he says, "Steve [Smith] has provided a race environment for kids to grow up in that is amazing. He's built a community around the race scene and for a lot of these people, it's their second family. And that sense of belonging and sense of community has allowed them to flourish as athletes and people. He's done something bigger than I think he even set out to do. He's created a family for a lot of these guys which is the coolest thing."
|Steve brought so much enthusiasm and fun to his racing, inspiring an entire generation of Canadians to get between the tape. This event is an integral part of keeping not just his memory alive, but his infectious desire to race his bike on the best courses the Island has to offer. This race can be a rollercoaster of emotions from sadness, remembering we lost Steve so young, to belly-busting laughs hearing stories from racers, parents, or fans. The most important part to me is to create an event that pulls us together to share our tears, our laughter, and our stories of one of Canada's best pure downhill racers. Steve will never truly be gone as he will never be forgotten by those who got to meet him.—Stephen Exley, Event Director
This isn't a race report. This is a celebration of Steve and all those who continue in his memory. #longlivechainsaw.Video | Max Berkowitz
Photos and Words | Danielle Baker
|It’s all about the kids and seeing Steve over and over again in their faces.—Tianna Smith
|Steve proved that it was possible for Canadians to be at the top at the highest level. The dude that's riding the same trails that you are, that came up racing the same races, is winning World Cups and overalls, that was inspiring for me. It was cool. He also inspired me to carry myself around people the way he did, he was well loved by everyone. It just seemed like no matter what he was smiling, I never saw him in a bad mood, especially at these local races. He was a good role model and I looked up to that.—Kirk McDowall
|Steve Smith inspires me because he's left this legacy that everybody has followed because he was such an amazing rider and person. Hearing those chainsaws on the course when you're riding gives you the extra bit of motivation to keep going. It's really amazing!—Maddison Skrypnek
|Steve influenced my riding by being a reminder that whenever I'm having a hard time with something, to just throw a smile on my face. He was someone who always seemed to enjoy it all - even through the tough times.—Ethan Shandro
|I remember meeting Steve for the first time when he was 15 and he had the fastest time ever at the Bear Mountain race in Mission. You could see it in his eyes, he had the drive. And seeing his drive and how he worked so hard to be the best in the world, it's influenced me, even though I'm 20 years older than him, it definitely gave me the drive to keep pushing harder to be better, faster, and stronger. I'm stoked to be here! —Chad Hendren
|Steve has provided a race environment for kids to grow up in that is amazing. He's built a community around the race scene and for a lot of these people, it's their second family. And that sense of belonging and sense of community has allowed them to flourish as athletes and people. He's done something bigger than I think he even set out to do. He's created a family for a lot of these guys which is the coolest thing. —Rob Venables
|In my first real year of racing in 2013, I remember watching Steve at the World Cups and winning at Mont Sainte-Anne and Hafjell and winning the overall. I always thought that was really cool for a Canadian to take the overall and I always thought about that throughout my racing career and it made me want to strive for victory too.—Jacob Stefiuk
|Steve's influence on my riding was huge. I started riding with him just after I started racing, so most of the things I know about racing came from him. He taught me a lot about just going for it, believing in yourself and it will all work out, and that you have to have fun with it. I was teammates with him for five years so I got to see how he did things and just follow him. —Mark Wallace
|Steve, me being in racing and watching him come up from junior, just the way he rode and the attitude and smile - he was unique. And the way he attacked racing, it was cool, he was always having fun. And when he was having fun, he was winning. And even if it wasn't first place, he was winning. It made you want to ride your bike. It's hard to describe. I find it harder to watch downhill now because he's not there. I used to watch it just to watch Steve. But he influenced me to keep riding and riding for the right reasons. —Cody Mcarthur
|As a kid, he was the first downhill rider who I looked up to. He seemed really rad and as I watched him as I grew up, it was how I wanted to ride. It just seemed like he had fun doing it. —Magnus Manson
|Steve proved that the Canadians can be at the top on the World Cup circuit, so it was a huge motivation for a lot of people - me included. I used to see him at all of the races and he would always talk to you and say hi. I remember when he won at Mont Sainte Anne, that was my first World Cup that I qualified for, so that was pretty cool to see him win, the crowd went crazy. I'll always remember that.—Forrest Riesco
|At Silver Star we sat on the chair with Steve about two weeks before we left for [Master's] Worlds at Hafjell, Norway and he gave me advice for what to do on that track. And it helped because I got sixth place!—Colin Yarrow
|The first time I saw Steve's segment in Seasons with Tianna - that's what made me want to race downhill. —Lucas Cruz
|It was a really fun experience to be able to shoot with Steve. It was really fun to ride with him and see how fast he was going. You'd see him at the World Cups on TV and on videos and it doesn't do his riding justice. He did a shot where it was just him and watching from the sidelines I thought 'man, I want to be able to ride like that.' He was super nice to me when we were filming and between shots, telling me jokes and having fun with me. He was a really nice guy. —Jackson Goldstone
|[Steve inspired me to] just send it, especially when you ride Prevost. Know where you're looking, ride fast, and just send it. Lots of his knowledge has been passed down through Magnus [Manson]. —Kendall Mclean
|Steve, coming from the island, it was really cool to see what an island guy could do on an international level. He was a really down to earth guy and he was always down to ride with the younger riders and anyone who was at Prevost. He was a good guy. —Dean Tennant
|I remember some of the first BC Cups when I was just trying to learn how to ride a bike and Steve, just being a year older than me, was getting the fastest times of the day and setting course records. And he was always such a nice guy, you would see him at all the races and he would remember your name. It was so awesome to see him take off, he was everybody's idol, just such a great guy. I Miss him.—Anthony Evans
|His memory makes me want to send it extra hard - thinking about how well he did. Whenever I hear a chainsaw, it makes me think about him and I push extra hard. —Bailey Goldstone
|I had the good fortune of filming with Steve back in Seasons for the Whistler segment. Steve was 18, I think, and he was just coming onto the World Cup circuit and making a name for himself. He was a character and you could see he had the fire in his belly to haul ass. He wanted to prove that he could be one of the best. His results have carried on the momentum to the next generation of kids. I think truly, that Finn [Iles], Mark [Wallace], Magnus [Manson] and some of the juniors - we have some talent that are starting to show what they have on a world level. I think that Steve, without a doubt, inspired these athletes to see what they could do.—Andrew Shandro
|Steve Smith has influenced many downhill racers and especially Canadian downhill racers to really push themselves and take some risks, to really dig deep and love what you do. He taught us to chase our dreams because we're not going to get them unless we go for it. He would take those risks and lay it on the line to really go fast and have fun on his mountain bike. He inspired a whole world coming from a young kid in a small town and doing shuttles with his mom to being the overall World Cup champion in 2013 and winning numerous races and podiums. His being a nice guy all along the way has really made an impression on me and many others. I miss him. Long live Chainsaw.—Brett Tippie
|I started riding because of my kids, but really got excited about it when I saw a video of Steve and Sam Hill at Psychosis. It was the first real mountain bike video that I had seen. It was the first time I got introduced to him and then of course when he won the overall title - I don't miss a race now. I was into it, but he when he won that it upped it to a whole new level.—Tim Seaward
Donations to the Steve Smith Legacy Fund aimed at helping the next generation of young rippers reach the podium can be made here.
