Must Watch: Changing Seasons with Mark Matthews - RAW





"When all my travel and project plans came to a halt this Spring, I had to pivot and direct all my focus back to trail building. Normally I build all winter but this year it's constant. I decided to go outside my comfort zone, regularly post YouTube vlogs , and document my journey of solo trail building throughout the year while we are social distancing. The result was a brand new jump trail and a brand new fan base who came along for the ride! After four months of building, I knew it was time to put together something rad to showcase my trail and the area surrounding it.This is my first time shooting a raw video and it was a massive endeavor! We underestimated how much work it would be. Sometimes single cable cam shots took all day, and the visuals were only half of the equation because the sound design is so important. Between the building, filming, and hours Scott spent in the editing room - a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this project. It was worth every inch of effort! " — Mark Matthews, rider