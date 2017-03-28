Charging Forward, Getting Sideways: The Sam Blenkinsop Interview





Sam Blenkinsop tangles with the trees. Whip master? Don't expect this kid to go bragging. Spoiler alert: he's not that keen on his own sideways prowess. Photo: Clint Trahan / Crankworx



When it comes to getting sideways, few know the ropes like Sam Blenkinsop. In 2016, he came in third in the whip-off, in Rotorua, fifth in Les Gets and fourth in Whistler. Yet, with the typical grace of those with serious steeze, Blenki knows the 45-degree tango isn't about points or podium. It's about the jam, your mates and a horizontal swing that's truly boss. We chatted to the Kiwi fan-fave ahead of the



How are you feeling as the overseas season is starting to ramp up in New Zealand?



The start of the season has been pretty good so far. I’ve had the New Zealand Nationals series and a couple other races. I’ve been getting used to the new bike and having a bit of fun racing at home, and now we’re kicking off with Crankworx this week, which will just get the ball rolling even more.



You had a strong 2016 season racing on the Crankworx World Tour, finishing fourth in the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS and the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua, second in Whistler's Garbanzo, and also bringing in some strong finishes in the Enduro World Series. Is there one discipline you’re focusing on in 2017?



This year I’ve decided to concentrate more on downhill. We’ve got this new downhill bike, and...last year I just felt like I was trying to do too many things with the enduro, so I’m just doing a couple enduros this year, and focusing more time on the downhill bike.



There's sideways, and there's pinning it, straight down the line, Blenki-style. Photo: Clint Trahan.



You were one of the top riders in the whip-off in Rotorua last year, coming in third place behind Ryan Howard and Tyler McCaul. What is it about this event that you love?



The whip-off is just like going for a ride with your friends, really. You’ve got all your friends there...a big crowd and you just get pumped, really, and just ride some fun jumps. Of all the events, this is just good fun.





Down the line to Mount Whip. Photo: Clint Trahan.



Can you describe your whip style for us?



I don’t really know how to explain it. I personally don’t really like my whips, but I guess other people do.





Where it all began. Sam Blenkinsop takes Crabapple Hits. Photo: Sean St Denis.



I’ve seen photos of Mount Whip going up for this year...What’s different about the whip-off in Rotorua?



I guess it’s just a little bit smaller. You don’t get the same sort of speed. It’s more of a step-up as well, so you can make more of a mistake. You can land a bit sideways.



Tell us about the bike you'll be riding in the Official Oceania Whip-Off Championship presented by Spank.



Bike: Norco – Norco Race Development

Frame Size: Large

Bar width: 790mm

Grips: Deity Knuckleduster

Stem: Deity Intake DH – 50mm length

Bike Weight: N/A (light as!)

Suspension setup: Rockshox Boxxer World Cup (94 psi) / Rockshox Super Deluxe

Pedals: HT X2

Wheel size: 27.5

Carbon vs. aluminium wheels: Alloy (Novatec Demon)

Brakes: Avid Code

Air vs. coil suspension: Coil

Number of tokens in air springs: 5

Gearing: 38T chain ring / SRAM 7spd cassette

Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary (NEW)

Tyre pressures: 24 front / 27 rear

Anything else we should know? Our DH bikes are part of the ‘Norco Race Development’ program, so non-production. Everything else I cannot talk about….top secret!







You came so close to winning King of Crankworx last year, coming in second behind Tomas Slavik by just 25 points. Are you going to make this a focus for 2017?



I’m not really chasing the points, but when the race comes down to Whistler and it gets so close, then I tend to concentrate on it a little bit more. There are so many events, and now there’s another round, so anything can happen. I’m just going to ride and see what happens.



What’s it like to have an international event like Crankworx come to New Zealand and have riders and fans from around the world come to your doorstep?



It’s pretty awesome to have an event like Crankworx come to Rotorua. It’s a place that I’ve grown up racing, since I started like 10 or 20 years ago, ya know. So it’s crazy to have something like this in your home city. It’s cool to see all the people come and watch. It brings mountain biking, in general, up so much. It’s an awesome thing to have in your home country.



