Charlie Harrison Joins Santa Cruz in Development Role

Jan 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Following the announcement of his retirement at the end of last year, Charlie Harrison has revealed that he will be using his skills and experience to help develop future bikes for Santa Cruz.

bigquotesI had this conversation with @joshmosiman at #camprev while listening to his story of stepping away from racing and then in turn, seeing what the Lord gave back to him, and it was so relatable to myself. Since stepping away from racing to pursue my ultimate career in life, I’ve been able to rediscover how much I truly do love riding mountain bikes. I didn’t leave racing with any inclination that there would be opportunities outside of racing, but after I quickly realized that I have so much love for the sport and still want to contribute to it, everything started falling into place. I’m very honored to be a part of the @santacruzbicycles team helping @kiran.mackinnon on the development side of things. Testing has always been something that I’ve greatly enjoyed, so I’m extremely grateful that I’ve found an outlet to help such an iconic brand develop bikes. It means the world to me that I’ve been able to find an awesome group of companies that want to be involved with Charlie Harrison even outside of the racing space. It’s been so pivotal to me having the realization that I can do bikes without the racing side of things, and I’ve been enjoying myself while riding more than I have since I can remember. Thank you so much to the brands that are part of this post retirement journey, it’s greatly appreciated I’m honored to be involved with you. Charlie Harrison


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Charlie Harrison


5 Comments

  • 12 1
 Lord Pon
  • 6 0
 Who is this Charlie Harrison that Charlie Harrison speaks of? Asking for a friend…
  • 2 2
 "I had this conversation with @joshmosiman at #camprev while listening to his story of stepping away from racing and then in turn, seeing what the Lord gave back to him,"

Which Lord? Lord Lucan, Screaming Lord Sutch or another one?
  • 1 1
 Lordi maybe?
  • 2 5
 But how will people know it is a SC bike without its horrible pastel paint job Even the guys that work at SC don't like the colorways of their bikes. Seems like every color has some sort of purple in it.





