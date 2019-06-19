Charlie Harrison Undergoes Scaphoid Surgery After Leogang Crash

Charlie Harrison has undergone scaphoid surgery following an injury picked up in Leogang.
Charlie got off to a flying start to the season with his first ever World Cup podium in Maribor and backed it up with a seventh in Leogang. He actually crashed in his final practice run before finals in Austria but still raced through the pain, thinking nothing of it. Unfortunately his wrist started swelling over the next few days and he missed Crankworx Innsbruck to fly home and get it checked out.
It turned out that Chuck had fractured his scaphoid (a bone in the hand) and had surgery yesterday afternoon to get it fixed. We've reached out to Charlie to see when he may be back to racing but we currently expect him to miss the upcoming World Cup in Vallnord that kicks off in just over two weeks time.
|Not what I want to be posting... I crashed on my last practice run before racing in Leogang, thought I just tweaked my wrist. Dealt with the pain and raced and didn’t think much of it. Over the following few days, my wrist got more swollen and sore to the point of barely being able to use it, so I flew home to get it checked out. Turns out I had a fracture in my scaphoid. Got surgery this afternoon and now I’m moving forward. It’s a huge bummer, I’ve pretty much worked my ass off my whole career to be at the point that I’m at now, and to take a step backwards sucks. Luckily I’m surrounded by the most amazing people, and I know how to work until I get to where I want to be. I’m going to do everything in my power to be back as soon as possible.—Charlie Harrison
We wish Charlie all the best in his recovery and hope to see him back between the tapes soon.
