Charlie Harrison Undergoes Scaphoid Surgery After Leogang Crash

Not what I want to be posting... I crashed on my last practice run before racing in Leogang, thought I just tweaked my wrist. Dealt with the pain and raced and didn’t think much of it. Over the following few days, my wrist got more swollen and sore to the point of barely being able to use it, so I flew home to get it checked out. Turns out I had a fracture in my scaphoid. Got surgery this afternoon and now I’m moving forward. It’s a huge bummer, I’ve pretty much worked my ass off my whole career to be at the point that I’m at now, and to take a step backwards sucks. Luckily I’m surrounded by the most amazing people, and I know how to work until I get to where I want to be. I’m going to do everything in my power to be back as soon as possible. — Charlie Harrison