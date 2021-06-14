Charlie Harrison Undergoes Surgery After Breaking Arm in Leogang

Charlie Harrison broke his arm in practice for the Leogang World Cup and is headed in for surgery today.Earlier this season, he took the win at the Tennessee National race to kick off the US DH season, edging out Dakotah Norton, Steve Walton, and Aaron Gwin. He also won the first Northwest Cup race this year in Port Angeles, Washington. It is especially sad to see him out of the running right now, since he looked like he had an amazing season ahead of him.It's also not his first time injuring his wrist in Leogang. In 2019, he crashed in his last practice run before finals and raced despite the pain, and learned he'd broken his scaphoid when it swelled and became so painful over the next few days that he had to get it checked out. It's very unfortunate that he has to be in this situation again, but the silver lining is that he does know how to recover from a setback like this and come back stronger than ever, as he showed us with his strong results in 2020 and thus far in 2021.We reached out to Charlie for more information and he said he will update us after the surgery. We wish him all the best in his recovery and hope to see him back on the race tracks soon.