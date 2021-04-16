Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

Charlie is riding the newly released high pivot Trek Session in early season races this year. He's on the R2 size which yields a 465mm reach and 445mm chainstays with the chip set in the 'Mino Low' setting. He has the progression adjustment set at 25%.
The bike can be run with multiple wheel sizes, and Charlie prefers to run it in the full 29er setting. In its short existence, the bike has proven to be successful for Charlie as he's taken the win at both the Windrock Tennessee National, and the Costa Rican Open DH in two very different course conditions.
Outfitted with a RockShox/SRAM set up, Charlie's bike has a number of special touches including some pre-production Blackbox bits.
Charlie runs 780mm bars and typically no tire inserts, although if the track calls for it, they'll make an appearance. Tire pressures range from track to track and depending on conditions but typically in the 23-29psi range.
His exact suspension numbers aren't available for public consumption but the bike is pretty consistent from track to track and supportive enough to manage big compressions and hits for him at 6'1" tall and 170 lb.
For more technical information on the new Session, check out our First Ride impressions here
