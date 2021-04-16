Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

The new aluminum frame comes with in what Trek calls a Deep Deep Dark Blue finish.

Trek's new Session high pivot is one of the most talked-about changes to the bike along with the solely aluminum frame.

Both shifting and braking cables come down the backside of the seat tube.

A small strip of grip tape was added to the levers in order to maintain control in the wet conditions here in Costa Rica.

Special stem cap by Volcom....and check out those shiny compression dials on the Boxxer.

A strip of velcro was added to cut down on wear and to also allow cable movement.

The Bontrager G-Spike was the tire of choice for Charlie at La Lucha. He chose to trim the center knobs and leave the sides, allowing for less rolling resistance and a more predictable feel in the mud.

Trek's Mino Link - Charlie preferred the slack position for this race.

A Max protection Proguard was the go-to in the wet and rainy conditions.

Prototype Blackbox Super Deluxe shock.

A seat from Title, Brett Rheeder's component brand.