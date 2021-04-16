Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

Apr 16, 2021
by mack faint  

Charlie is riding the newly released high pivot Trek Session in early season races this year. He's on the R2 size which yields a 465mm reach and 445mm chainstays with the chip set in the 'Mino Low' setting. He has the progression adjustment set at 25%.

The bike can be run with multiple wheel sizes, and Charlie prefers to run it in the full 29er setting. In its short existence, the bike has proven to be successful for Charlie as he's taken the win at both the Windrock Tennessee National, and the Costa Rican Open DH in two very different course conditions.

Outfitted with a RockShox/SRAM set up, Charlie's bike has a number of special touches including some pre-production Blackbox bits.

Charlie runs 780mm bars and typically no tire inserts, although if the track calls for it, they'll make an appearance. Tire pressures range from track to track and depending on conditions but typically in the 23-29psi range.

His exact suspension numbers aren't available for public consumption but the bike is pretty consistent from track to track and supportive enough to manage big compressions and hits for him at 6'1" tall and 170 lb.


The new aluminum frame comes with in what Trek calls a Deep Deep Dark Blue finish.

Trek's new Session high pivot is one of the most talked-about changes to the bike along with the solely aluminum frame.

Both shifting and braking cables come down the backside of the seat tube.

A small strip of grip tape was added to the levers in order to maintain control in the wet conditions here in Costa Rica.

Special stem cap by Volcom....and check out those shiny compression dials on the Boxxer.


A strip of velcro was added to cut down on wear and to also allow cable movement.



The Bontrager G-Spike was the tire of choice for Charlie at La Lucha. He chose to trim the center knobs and leave the sides, allowing for less rolling resistance and a more predictable feel in the mud.

Trek's Mino Link - Charlie preferred the slack position for this race.

A Max protection Proguard was the go-to in the wet and rainy conditions.

Prototype Blackbox Super Deluxe shock.

A seat from Title, Brett Rheeder's component brand.

For more technical information on the new Session, check out our First Ride impressions here.

