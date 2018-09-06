Charlie Harrison's World Champs M29 Charity Auction

This year for Worlds, I wanted to do something to help them. Instead of doing a typical USA themed bike for the race, I thought it would be awesome to try and get a bike that would help raise some money for wildland efforts and to support familes of the fallen heroes. After doing some research, I found the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to fallen firefighters' families and to firefighters injured in the line of duty. They help in a number of ways including programs preparing incident management for a critical incident, retreats for children grieving the loss of a loved one from a wildland incident, offering grief specialists to help suffering families, providing financial and logistical assistance to firefighters injured or critically ill, financial and memorial services offered to families after the loss of a firefighter, trauma and PTSD wellness, suicide prevention, and providing of gifts during the holidays to children who have suffered the loss of a parent from firefighting. — Charlie Harrison