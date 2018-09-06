RACING

Charlie Harrison's World Champs M29 Charity Auction

Sep 6, 2018
by Nathan Hughes  


Big spenders with a big heart, now could be your time to shine - Intense Factory Racing's Charlie Harrison has a bike for sale and a noble cause to donate the proceeds. Harrison's immaculate custom painted M29, raced only once - this weekend - is up for grabs with all money destined for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.


Check out the auction here.


bigquotesI've grown up in the fire service my entire life. Ever since I can remember, I was hanging around the fire station and seen first hand the life of a firefighter. I've always looked up to my dad, who is now a Battalion Chief of Orange County Fire Authority, as well as all the other firefighters and see them as heroes. My level of respect and appreciation for them and all they do for their communities is tremendous.Charlie Harrison


bigquotesI've grown accustomed to my dad going out weeks on end to fight wildland fires. Living in southern California has given me first-hand experience of the problem that is wildland fires. Over the last 10 years, California has experienced some of the worst fire seasons to date. In recent years, wildland fires have become the biggest method of destruction in my eyes. Just recently, there have been fires encircling where I live, including the Canyon and Canyon 2 Fires, the Thomas Fire, the Holy Fire - which is located in my backyard, and the Cranston Fire in Idyllwild. With human error, fuel load rising, and extreme weather conditions, these fires are extremely unpredictable and dangerous to fight. Thanks to the selfless men and women that are on the front lines working day and night to contain these fires, homes are protected, lives are saved, and futures are ensured.Charlie Harrison




bigquotesWildland firefighting is viewed as one of the most dangerous and deadly environments a firefighter will work in during their career. Out of the approximately 100 firefighters who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty every year, many occur in the wildland firefighting arena. Additionally, a majority of multiple firefighter deaths have historically occurred in the wildland (of course other than the events of 9/11/2001). Historical fires such as the Mann Gulch Fire in 1949 (13 fatalities), Rattlesnake Fire in 1953 (15 fatalities), Loop Fire in 1966 (12 fatalities), Storm King Mtn. in 1994 (14 deaths), the Thirty Mile Fire in 2001 (4 deaths), the Esperanza Fire in Idyllwild in 2006 (5 fatalities) and the Yarnell Hill Fire, which claimed the 19 members of the Granite Mtn. Hotshots, are all examples of the extreme dangers these heroes face. In the past 12 months alone in the State of California, 7 firefighters have died in the line of duty while fighting wildland fires.Charlie Harrison


bigquotesThis year for Worlds, I wanted to do something to help them. Instead of doing a typical USA themed bike for the race, I thought it would be awesome to try and get a bike that would help raise some money for wildland efforts and to support familes of the fallen heroes. After doing some research, I found the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to fallen firefighters' families and to firefighters injured in the line of duty. They help in a number of ways including programs preparing incident management for a critical incident, retreats for children grieving the loss of a loved one from a wildland incident, offering grief specialists to help suffering families, providing financial and logistical assistance to firefighters injured or critically ill, financial and memorial services offered to families after the loss of a firefighter, trauma and PTSD wellness, suicide prevention, and providing of gifts during the holidays to children who have suffered the loss of a parent from firefighting.Charlie Harrison


bigquotesWith the help of Burk Minor and Dina Pfeifer from the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and Intense Cycles, we were able to put together a World Championships bike dedicated to Wildland Firefighters all over the world. The bike will be auctioned off after World Champs, with all proceeds going to the WFFF.Charlie Harrison



