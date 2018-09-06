Charlie Harrison's World Champs M29 Charity Auction

|I've grown accustomed to my dad going out weeks on end to fight wildland fires. Living in southern California has given me first-hand experience of the problem that is wildland fires. Over the last 10 years, California has experienced some of the worst fire seasons to date. In recent years, wildland fires have become the biggest method of destruction in my eyes. Just recently, there have been fires encircling where I live, including the Canyon and Canyon 2 Fires, the Thomas Fire, the Holy Fire - which is located in my backyard, and the Cranston Fire in Idyllwild. With human error, fuel load rising, and extreme weather conditions, these fires are extremely unpredictable and dangerous to fight. Thanks to the selfless men and women that are on the front lines working day and night to contain these fires, homes are protected, lives are saved, and futures are ensured.—Charlie Harrison
