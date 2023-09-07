Charlie Hatton Fractures Arm & Wrist at Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Charlie Hatton has announced that he has fractures in his arm and wrist after a crash during finals at the Loudevielle World Cup last weekend. It's sad to see Charlie out of action, especially after his fantastic win at this year's World Championships at Fort William.
|Not the news I want to be sharing but unfortunately after my crash in Loudenvielle finals, I have some fractures in my arm/wrist. The highs and lows of the sport can be savage at times! Good luck to everyone at Les gets this weekend. As always thanks Atherton Racing for having my back.— Charlie Hatton
We wish Charlie all the best for his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.
They just made you think that with the bloody speed they were going lol
Bikes are becoming VERY specialist sleds. Hyper capable.
Courses are being designed as demanding, televisual spectaculars.
Suddenly, after Val de Sole blown out rubbish, and terrible incidents in Andorra (Balanche) Les Gets is waking up to safety.
Fast and avoiding gratuitous accidents?
Less armour these days.
But the ground is still hard…bones are still fragile.
F1 took ages - and Jackie Stewart’s attention - to think properly about athlete safety.
These guys give everything.
Thet deserve not to be broken.