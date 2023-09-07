Charlie Hatton Fractures Arm & Wrist at Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
King Charles out for a rip.

Charlie Hatton has announced that he has fractures in his arm and wrist after a crash during finals at the Loudevielle World Cup last weekend. It's sad to see Charlie out of action, especially after his fantastic win at this year's World Championships at Fort William.


bigquotesNot the news I want to be sharing but unfortunately after my crash in Loudenvielle finals, I have some fractures in my arm/wrist. The highs and lows of the sport can be savage at times! Good luck to everyone at Les gets this weekend. As always thanks Atherton Racing for having my back. Charlie Hatton

We wish Charlie all the best for his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

8 Comments
  • 3 0
 You'd almost think its more dangerous when its dry............................
  • 1 0
 It wasn’t dry though!
They just made you think that with the bloody speed they were going lol
  • 2 0
 Rainbow serpent curse
Below threshold threads are hidden





