Charlie Hatton Rides Cwmcarn in South Wales – Video

Jan 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Video Credit: Callum Philpott

Will we be seeing big things from the young British rider at this year's World Cups? We can't wait to find out!

20 Comments

  • + 4
 So cool that he's landed a spot on a top team
  • + 1
 Has it all opened up again, I know that the one side of the valley was due to be logged (cafell?)I had the pleasure of going there last year for one of Charlie’s epic gravity enduro’s, awesome venue!
  • + 4
 Can somebody please explain to me how "Cwmcarn" is pronounced?
  • + 1
 I think it rhymes with "womb barn". Anyone Welch care to chime in?
  • + 1
 @trlblaze: haha *welsh. Also the 'W' in Cwm is like a 'U' so its like saying Cumcarn as far as i know!
  • + 1
 jizzus
  • + 1
 Cwm as in Kumbaya my lord Carn same as barn with a C
  • + 1
 I always thought cwm was pernicioued like kquim
  • + 1
 @mattvanders: Grugiar has it spot on! Smile forvo.com/word/cwm
  • + 2
 Smashing the Carn! Could that weather be anymore Welsh??
  • + 1
 that Cwmcarn trail looked good, wondering if its worth a 270 mile round trip instead of going to bike park wales ?
  • + 4
 If you are going to BPW via the M4 it's on the way, in some ways I prefer Cwmcarn obviously a lot less choice in trails but other than the new bottom section has a lot more natural feel to it.
  • + 3
 Do the 2 of them fella BPW Saturday Cwmcarn Sunday , Sorted !
  • + 1
 Yes it is . I wasnt sure but it makes a welcome change
  • + 1
 loving this edit @CallumPhilpott , check my edit of whistler dude Smile
  • + 1
 Looks like a Trek.
  • + 1
 no green Hope?
  • + 1
 Cum Carn
  • - 3
 top level riding but someone PLEASE get the filmer a steady cam -__-
  • + 8
 I filmed it with one haha

