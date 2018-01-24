Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Charlie Hatton Rides Cwmcarn in South Wales – Video
Jan 23, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Video Credit: Callum Philpott
Will we be seeing big things from the young British rider at this year's World Cups? We can't wait to find out!
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
bigburd
(7 hours ago)
So cool that he's landed a spot on a top team
[Reply]
+ 1
MrAngry
(1 hours ago)
Has it all opened up again, I know that the one side of the valley was due to be logged (cafell?)I had the pleasure of going there last year for one of Charlie’s epic gravity enduro’s, awesome venue!
[Reply]
+ 4
superfunk649
(4 hours ago)
Can somebody please explain to me how "Cwmcarn" is pronounced?
[Reply]
+ 1
trlblaze
(4 hours ago)
I think it rhymes with "womb barn". Anyone Welch care to chime in?
[Reply]
+ 1
Hugollj
(3 hours ago)
@trlblaze
: haha *welsh. Also the 'W' in Cwm is like a 'U' so its like saying Cumcarn as far as i know!
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(2 hours ago)
jizzus
[Reply]
+ 1
Beicpinc
(1 hours ago)
Cwm as in Kumbaya my lord Carn same as barn with a C
[Reply]
+ 1
mattvanders
(1 hours ago)
I always thought cwm was pernicioued like kquim
[Reply]
+ 1
Beicpinc
(43 mins ago)
@mattvanders
: Grugiar has it spot on!
forvo.com/word/cwm
[Reply]
+ 2
Scottybike36
(4 hours ago)
Smashing the Carn! Could that weather be anymore Welsh??
[Reply]
+ 1
mark3
(4 hours ago)
that Cwmcarn trail looked good, wondering if its worth a 270 mile round trip instead of going to bike park wales ?
[Reply]
+ 4
StevieJB
(4 hours ago)
If you are going to BPW via the M4 it's on the way, in some ways I prefer Cwmcarn obviously a lot less choice in trails but other than the new bottom section has a lot more natural feel to it.
[Reply]
+ 3
Superbol
(4 hours ago)
Do the 2 of them fella BPW Saturday Cwmcarn Sunday , Sorted !
[Reply]
+ 1
pigman65
(32 mins ago)
Yes it is . I wasnt sure but it makes a welcome change
[Reply]
+ 1
robert-smith
(3 hours ago)
loving this edit
@CallumPhilpott
, check my edit of whistler dude
[Reply]
+ 1
chrisd2684
(7 hours ago)
Looks like a Trek.
[Reply]
+ 1
turbohippy
(6 hours ago)
no green Hope?
[Reply]
+ 1
lev3000
(4 hours ago)
Cum Carn
[Reply]
- 3
ctbiker888
(7 hours ago)
top level riding but someone PLEASE get the filmer a steady cam -__-
[Reply]
+ 8
CallumPhilpott
(7 hours ago)
I filmed it with one haha
[Reply]
