Charlie Murray Also Appears to Have Signed with Specialized

Just a day after we spotted Kevin Miquel riding in Specialized gloves and kit on a road ride with Loic Bruni
, we also noticed Charlie Murray riding on a Specialized Status at the Emerson 3 Peaks Enduro in New Zealand
.
Charlie was one of the breakout riders of 2020 as he dominated the Trans NZ Enduro and crowned the year with a sixth-place finish at the Finale Ligure EWS in his first full EWS season. He also ended the year as the sixth-highest rider in the EWS men's global rankings
.
We suspect that both Charlie and Kevin Miquel will be forming part of the new Specialized enduro team that was hinted at when the EWS released its team list in March
. Specialized didn't enter an EWS team in 2020 but in 2019 they supported Killian Callaghan, Maxime Chapuis and U21 rider Francescu-Maria Camoin on the circuit. Those riders are all still riding Specialized bikes according to their social media so we will wait and see how they fit in with Charlie and Kevin when an official announcement comes.
Charlie was racing a Specialized Status at the 3 Peaks Enduro with Ohlins suspension, Deity components and Poc protection. We've reached out to Charlie for more information and will update you when any becomes available.
I really hope there is something like that, or it's going to kind of be an anticlimactic campaign.
