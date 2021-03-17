Charlie Murray Also Appears to Have Signed with Specialized

Mar 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Charlie Murray finishes on top after Day One of the Emerson s 3 Peaks Enduro

Just a day after we spotted Kevin Miquel riding in Specialized gloves and kit on a road ride with Loic Bruni, we also noticed Charlie Murray riding on a Specialized Status at the Emerson 3 Peaks Enduro in New Zealand.

Charlie was one of the breakout riders of 2020 as he dominated the Trans NZ Enduro and crowned the year with a sixth-place finish at the Finale Ligure EWS in his first full EWS season. He also ended the year as the sixth-highest rider in the EWS men's global rankings.

Charlie Murray rolling through buffed berms on the first stage of day 2.

We suspect that both Charlie and Kevin Miquel will be forming part of the new Specialized enduro team that was hinted at when the EWS released its team list in March. Specialized didn't enter an EWS team in 2020 but in 2019 they supported Killian Callaghan, Maxime Chapuis and U21 rider Francescu-Maria Camoin on the circuit. Those riders are all still riding Specialized bikes according to their social media so we will wait and see how they fit in with Charlie and Kevin when an official announcement comes.

Charlie was racing a Specialized Status at the 3 Peaks Enduro with Ohlins suspension, Deity components and Poc protection. We've reached out to Charlie for more information and will update you when any becomes available.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Charles Murray


19 Comments

  • 19 0
 Specialized enduro team must be managed by the same person who was in charge of the status bike release.
  • 1 2
 I keep waiting on some big Status reveal documentary/video to come out where they pull back the curtain on the grassroots/guerrilla marketing campaign for it. Where they show them “awarding” them to people and the stoke and then a shreddit.

I really hope there is something like that, or it’s going to kind of be an anticlimactic campaign.
  • 1 0
 What enduro team?
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: Did you guys peep when PB accidentally released their videos/article like a month or two ago then redacted it? Bike looks sick, don't know why their keeping such a tight lid on it now, unless they're having MAJOR production/inventory issues.
  • 3 0
 try to google specialized status and get this

www.specialized.com/de/de/status-i/p/65205?color=187204-65205&searchText=93715-5301
  • 2 0
 They build their own website just for the one bike. Don't expect much though.

statusmtb.bike
  • 5 0
 Charlie Murraaayy (in Dave Chappelle's Rick James voice)
  • 1 0
 DEITYYYY
  • 1 0
 lol this is exactly how i read the title
  • 2 0
 so I'm not the only one...
  • 1 0
 Slow motion footage of Rick James kicking a Specialized rig with dirty platforms:

F YOUR BIKE!!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty. sure he raced the NZ national on a demo as well, surprised no one caught this then
  • 1 0
 The Status instead the Enduro? Is the Status still or now on sale?
  • 1 0
 I would have thought the Enduro riders would be on a stumpy evo...
  • 10 0
 @hamncheez: I would have thought their other bike, the one with the same name as the type of riding they are doing
  • 1 0
 You can get the Status at select shops... also check Pinkbike classified.
  • 1 0
 @mtbforlife4: nah the enduro is for normal folks pretending to do enduro, the evo is what pros will probably race in actual enduro. Very confusing...
  • 1 0
 Everyone is on specialized this year it seems...
  • 1 0
 except for me Frown

Post a Comment



