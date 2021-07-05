Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash

Mistakes happen, this one was especially silly! I guess the stoppies catch up with you in the end. Unfortunately, I’ve done a bit of damage to my wrist so not sure I’ll be able to line up next week.



Insider trading tip: If I was a betting man I’d probably remove myself from the Pinkbike Enduro Fantasy team…

Racing or not I’ll be in La Thuile with a big smile on my face — Charlie Murray - Instagram