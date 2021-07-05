Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash

Charlie Murray has revealed that he may not be racing the EWS in La Thuile this week after a wrist injury from the first race week.
After 10th
and 3rd
place finishes at his first races with the Specialized Enduro team
in Val Di Fassa, it was to the pits for some wild challenges with the other riders. While doing an impressive stoppie Charlie went over the bars and landed heavily on the tarmac.
Charlie announced on social media over the weekend that this was a bit more serious than he first thought and has sustained a bruised scaphoid and radius with a minor crack to the radius. He told Pinkbike that he won't need any surgery and the injuries are expected to heal in a couple of weeks. Charlie also told us his plan is to test out the pain while riding later this week but he will have to at least miss the first round with it looking unlikely he will make the start for the second race of the week.
|Mistakes happen, this one was especially silly! I guess the stoppies catch up with you in the end. Unfortunately, I’ve done a bit of damage to my wrist so not sure I’ll be able to line up next week.
Insider trading tip: If I was a betting man I’d probably remove myself from the Pinkbike Enduro Fantasy team…
Racing or not I’ll be in La Thuile with a big smile on my face—Charlie Murray - Instagram
|Here’s a quick how to hurt your wrist video! Too much front brake, not enough push ups.— Charlie Murray - Instagram
We're wishing Charlie a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at full speed soon.
