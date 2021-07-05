Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash

Jul 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Charlie Murray in the hunt and on the podium in 3rd


Charlie Murray has revealed that he may not be racing the EWS in La Thuile this week after a wrist injury from the first race week.

After 10th and 3rd place finishes at his first races with the Specialized Enduro team in Val Di Fassa, it was to the pits for some wild challenges with the other riders. While doing an impressive stoppie Charlie went over the bars and landed heavily on the tarmac.

Charlie announced on social media over the weekend that this was a bit more serious than he first thought and has sustained a bruised scaphoid and radius with a minor crack to the radius. He told Pinkbike that he won't need any surgery and the injuries are expected to heal in a couple of weeks. Charlie also told us his plan is to test out the pain while riding later this week but he will have to at least miss the first round with it looking unlikely he will make the start for the second race of the week.


bigquotesMistakes happen, this one was especially silly! I guess the stoppies catch up with you in the end. Unfortunately, I’ve done a bit of damage to my wrist so not sure I’ll be able to line up next week.

Insider trading tip: If I was a betting man I’d probably remove myself from the Pinkbike Enduro Fantasy team…
Racing or not I’ll be in La Thuile with a big smile on my faceCharlie Murray - Instagram


bigquotesHere’s a quick how to hurt your wrist video! Too much front brake, not enough push ups. Charlie Murray - Instagram

We're wishing Charlie a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at full speed soon.

14 Comments

  • 12 0
 So the stoppie... might stop him from competing? I'll stop now.
  • 8 0
 Literally anyone else would have made up a training accident that caused the injury. You have to appreciate that level of honesty.
  • 2 0
 Hard to lie about something that a lot of people recorded and posted online.
  • 4 0
 That's got to be so frustrating! I think most bikers have experienced injuries and crashes doing silly things- however probably not too many have experienced them during a hard charging breakout year on the world stage with the eyes of the sport on you and whilst doing it for the gram. Hope this doesn't derail the momentum. Heal up!
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure Charlie would be doing that in the parking lot regardless of the ‘gram’
  • 1 0
 @brookscurran: for sure- poor wording- I more meant that it is available for everyone to see and replay via the gram and that might make it more frustrating.
  • 2 0
 Broke scaphoid a few times in my bmx days in highschool. Now I'm 33 and those injuries are coming back to haunt me. Fragments of bone in the ligaments from past breaks hit the nerves at just the right angle to induce pain. That Mobius x8 brace pops the loose lego in the wrist back in place and we can keep on riding. Stupid expensive though. We'll see what the MRI and hand surgeon say. Smile
  • 4 0
 Hey Charlie Murray ... what did the four fingers say to the face? .....
  • 3 0
 what did the 5 fingers said to the face?
youtu.be/2FmYmdGRONI?t=33
  • 3 0
 RIP Charlie Murphy.
  • 2 0
 Imagine breaking your wrist while mucking around on your bike and then Pinkbike publishes a front page story on it. Talk about salt on a wound!
  • 1 0
 Even riding on his front wheel with his brakes on he is still faster than me Razz
  • 1 0
 Yeah - life is dangerous - everywhere!
  • 1 1
 s works $$$$ @ work

