Video: 'Chasing the Lava' in Chile's Backyard Trails

May 17, 2023
by SCOR  

Pucon exists as a microcosm of mountain culture.

With sports shops and cafes galore, the crew sets out to experience its further reaches, avoiding the busy streets in favour of the amazing lines that adorn the Villarica volcano.


In this incredible setting the crew hikes up to get down some of that sweet sweet scree slope, experiences lava flow single track, and shreds a backyard jump line.



Individually, Josh Lewis enjoys Pucon’s ripping trails through the trees while Ludo May muses on the meaning of life beneath a bubbling lava pit.



All this and more, in Volume 2 of a Chilean Odyssey!



