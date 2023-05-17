Video: 'Chasing the Lava' in Chile's Backyard Trails

Pucon exists as a microcosm of mountain culture.
With sports shops and cafes galore, the crew sets out to experience its further reaches, avoiding the busy streets in favour of the amazing lines that adorn the Villarica volcano.
In this incredible setting the crew hikes up to get down some of that sweet sweet scree slope, experiences lava flow single track, and shreds a backyard jump line.
Individually, Josh Lewis
enjoys Pucon’s ripping trails through the trees while Ludo May
muses on the meaning of life beneath a bubbling lava pit.
All this and more, in Volume 2 of a Chilean Odyssey!
0 Comments