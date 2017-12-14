VIDEOS

Chasing the Midnight Sun: A Trip to the Yukon with Dylan Sherrard, Jaime Hill and Claire Buchar

Dec 14, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  

Chasing the Midnight Sun // A Trip to the Yukon with Dylan Sherrard, Jaime Hill and Claire Buchar

Summer in Canada’s Yukon Territory has no shortage of daylight, and thus no reason to hurry. At 17, Dylan Sherrard moved away from Whitehorse to pursue a life of mountain biking, a path that would ultimately bring him back as his hometown became a sought-after destination for riding in the north. Fully embracing the leisurely pace of life, Dylan introduces Jaime Hill and Claire Buchar to some of his favorite people and places.

Continue the story in "Chasing the Midnight Sun // Royalty and Laidback Luxury in Whitehorse" from Issue 8.4, on newsstands now! Pinkbike Readers also save 40% on subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
73112 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
55988 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
51201 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
49669 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
40082 views
DMR Sled - Review
37390 views
Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll
34864 views
Win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand and Apron - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
33349 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035862
Mobile Version of Website