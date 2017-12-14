Chasing the Midnight Sun // A Trip to the Yukon with Dylan Sherrard, Jaime Hill and Claire Buchar

Summer in Canada's Yukon Territory has no shortage of daylight, and thus no reason to hurry. At 17, Dylan Sherrard moved away from Whitehorse to pursue a life of mountain biking, a path that would ultimately bring him back as his hometown became a sought-after destination for riding in the north. Fully embracing the leisurely pace of life, Dylan introduces Jaime Hill and Claire Buchar to some of his favorite people and places.