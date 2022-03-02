Chasing the Toughest Off Road Everest

It doesn't take much to convince me of a stupid idea, I enjoy the kind of riding and suffering that make people go… why? I like coming up with a crazy idea and getting transfixed on it to the point where I'm obsessed. Ive been riding close to 9 years, started with XC, moved to DH, then Enduro and recently some cyclocross, a vast variety of bikes and riding/racing keeps me thoroughly entertained. When I'm not on my bike you'll find me sitting in a workshop, pretending to work on bikes but generally just talking a lot of shit.
Early April, chatting among mates, this idea of Everesting the hardest legal trail in Wellington popped up. I didn't think too much of it at the time but the more it was mentioned the more people would flog the idea off as impossible, or in turn literally laugh in my face at the mention of it. The thought of descending nearly 9000 metres of grade 6 trail even I didn't know if it could be done. Cogs in my head started working and I started thinking damn this is right up my alley. This Everesting business doesn't really seem that hard, heaps of people are doing it, why not make is as tough as I possibly could. As Covid started to reemerge in NZ and trips and plans started falling to bits, I really started planning it out. It had been a long time since I had done something that truly pushed me beyond what I thought I could do on my bike, so this idea was fitting. An idea as much about ascending the hight on Mt Everest as it was about descending the height of it on something truly challenging.
The track, respectfully named Yeah Gnar, is double black diamond single track, and littered with features that keep me on my toes every time I ride it. The trail is made up of janky drops, tight corners and some intimidatingly steep sections, the precision needed to have a clean run is mm specific. It is a demon child of some of the famous Gorge trails in nelson, packed in to a super scary descent. A group of us had ridden it in the rain the weekend prior and we had basically concluded that unless it was dry and a perfect day, I wouldn't be able to complete the Everest. At only 800m in length and 145m of descent, it's fairly steep, and a fast exit from the top of Makara peak. The climb consisted of about 1 minute of flat-ish road riding, before starting up Snake Charmer, a gravel fire-road which went right to the summit. The plan was to have a tent setup up 2km up the climb, with all the supplies I could ever need to make sure nothing could stop me but myself. The climb is pretty gradual but direct, with spikes up to a 35% gradient at one point. 1 lap is about 4.2KM and 252m Vertical ascent, so I was looking at 36 laps, and maybe 150kms. The loop was very direct, either climbing or descending, which made for good lap times, but barely any recovery time.
Pivot Firebird 29 2021
DVO ONYX and Jade X
Wheelworks Flite Carbon wheelset
Shimano XT/ XTR components
1 x Cushcore insert in the rear, matched with a bald Downhill casing DHF, and a Double Down DHF up front.
Weight 15.8KG (at the beginning before it was covered in mud)
Monday started with half of our monthly rainfall falling in 6 hours, it was wet. Mentally I had pulled the plug, stopped all the prep, and put the idea on hold for the following week. It continued to rain on and off throughout the week; as soon as the weather cleared, 15 minutes later it was pouring down. The Trail needed 2-3 days of strong wind and sun to properly dry out and this never came round. It was late Thursday afternoon and I was talking amongst workmates about it, and Kirky turned to me and just said, “just do it”.
Immediately, something clicked and I went all in. I thought hey if I am going to do this, and want to make it really tough, I'm not going to let some rain and wind put me off. I decided this was going to happen and I wouldn't let anything stop me. I organised a spare bike/ wheel-set and anything else I could imagine breaking. An absurd amount of lights and batteries, a generator and enough food, water and nutrition to see me through about 30 hours of riding, should I need it due to the terrible conditions. Friday was to be dedicated to bike, supply, and mental prep.
Friday the 10th December started with fitting new wheels, a strip-down/service of my bike and finished with 1.5 hours sleep and a 12am wake up, 3 coffees and a quick pack up. Driving out at 1am, I realised I had forgotten to put sealant in my tyres after fitting the new wheels, oh well, can't do much now. Rocked up at 1:15 am, got organised, soaked in some motivational words from Fraser and Boston who met me there to set up, and was on the bike at 1:55.
The day graced me with morning laps consisting of famous Wellington headwinds and fog bouncing my lights back in my face. These were matched with light rain and the slipperiest conditions I had encountered on the track. The trail was wet to start with but worsened as I dragged mud over the wet rock faces and had sketchy moment after sketchy moment getting down the track. The fog was so thick you couldn't see more than 5 metres in front of you, mother nature really put it on for me. Because of the valley the trail was in, it stayed pretty wet most of the day, but everywhere else was dry by 10am from the howling wind. I was stopping every lap for a drink and snack and pulled up at 7am clocking 12 laps out in the dark, a third of the way, thinking to myself what the f*ck have i got myself in to? These first 12 laps were mega difficult, barely any vision, extreme wind and half asleep I was battling my way down the trail. Everything apart from the decent I felt like I was in cruise control. Mentally I was working with lap numbers and ticking off goals trying not to get overwhelmed by how big of a job this was. I stopped halfway at 11am and for the next 6 hours I was greeted with dozens and dozens of mates and passers-by for a climb and occasionally a lap down if I could convince them they might not die.
Riders and mates out supporting me made the day tick along and I was just enjoying riding my bike, temporarily transfixed in enjoying the moment. After smashing a bunch of food and water halfway I was left with a pretty upset stomach and struggled to put any more food or water in, knowing I had to. After my halfway break at 11am the real fatigue started to kick in, my legs, back, arms, shoulders everything just shattered and really starting to show as my lap times started to slowly drop. Roughly 6pm rolled round and I was flogged beyond belief, I had 6 laps to go which seemed little out of 36, but was still a massive push considering I was managing only 1 lap at a time by this point. At the top of the 32nd lap I dropped in, dazed and blurred vision forced a break in a bush to collect my thoughts. Mentally knowing I had to knock the last 4 laps quickly before I collapsed.
Mother nature didn't want me to get away with it too easily, just as the trail was drying up, the heavens opened and it started raining. Staying focused and on line was extremely difficult after 32 laps and 17 hours on the bike. I put in more food and water, and hit out two gruelling laps. Then realised lights were going to have to come back out for the last two, at this point I had no energy to talk to anyone or even crack a smile; I was in deep dark place. At the top of my last lap, I had just clocked over the elevation of Everest, rain was falling, wind was still howling, but I'd made it. I texted my support crew to tell them to pack everything up and I just had to hold on for one more decent and that was it. I rolled up to the cars at 9:05pm. A group of about 10 mates sitting in the dark, awaiting me, was pretty special to arrive to.
Looking back, the conditions were pretty unreal, conditions that you wouldn't catch me gearing up for. If you have ever ridden in Wellington you know that it gets windy, but most of the time people just truck on, I was blown off on the gravel road climb 4 times and would say it was close to the windiest conditions I have faced up Makara. On the upside, stinking hot weather with blue skies would of brought its own challenges, the dull cold weather was not the worst thing, and true to the weather forecast it was consistent start to finish. People talk about getting in to the "hurt box" and I genuinely think I discovered theres about 5 levels of it. But at the end of the day this was all fitting with my concept of an Impossible Everest. I somehow ticked off this mammoth task and it's by far the toughest thing I've ever done. I'm still coming to terms with Knocking the bastard off.
So Is an off-road Everest hard? Shit yeah it is.
145 KM
8913M gained
19 hours 7 minutes complete.
15 hours 10 minutes of riding time.
6kg Weight lost the next day
36 x Double Black Diamond
1 x crash, 50+ near misses
I was lucky enough to have a bunch of legends help me out on the day as well as in the lead up.
- Boston Bright - Photographer - there from 1:30am till 9:20 PM
- Steve Wallace of Wallace Training, my coach and good mate, getting my body in shape to tackle such a task and be able to speak of it.
- Brendan Clarke and Best Build for getting me lights, a generator, organising fresh riding kit, and giving up half his day to do whatever he could to get me over the line.
- Fraser Macmaster, who at 1:30 dragged a tent and all my gear up the fire road to set up my base camp, then went to work at 8am.
- My sponsors for helping me run a flawless setup to complete this stupid idea. Pivot Cycles NZ, DVO NZ, FastHouse NZ, Wheelworks Handcrafted Wheels, Suspension Works, MyRide Wellington, Wallace Training.
And all the dozens and dozens of others who came to cut laps and keep me motivated, the support was overwhelming and what got me there in the end.
Linked below is a preview of the trail I did on my Chromag Stylus hardtail in much more welcoming conditions, with a couple of clips from the day below that.
