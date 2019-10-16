'Chasing The Yeti' Showing in Vancouver on Oct 17th

Press Release: Chasing the Yeti
Come join us for the Vancouver premiere of Chasing The Yeti starring Darren Berrecloth, Casey Brown and Cam McCaul. Darren will be in attendance. We will be raising funds for Jordie's charity with a silent auction for those in attendance.
Premiere will be at The Lamplighter in Gas Town. Doors at 7pm, movie at 8pm. Tickets for $15 at the door. One free Red Bull with admission.
See you there!Trailer below
Chasing the Yeti is NOW available
on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and Vimeo Plus!
Instagram updates: @cleverbearsproductions
Directed by Ambrose Weingart
Website: http://chasingtheyeti.co
