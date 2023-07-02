Video: Chasing Trail on the Emerald Isle with Scotty Laughland

A road trip through Ireland in search of the best trails? Sounds like something for the bucket list. Follow Scotty Laughland on his MTB journey through the Emerald Isle.Words by Scotty LaughlandI had 5 days to explore the trail networks and enjoy the Irish hospitality. Our trip started early as we took the boat from Scotland and arrived in Belfast harbour early afternoon. My first riding spot would be straight off the boat at Cave Hill, nestled in the grounds of a castle overlooking Belfast Harbour; it was the perfect opportunity to stretch the legs after a morning's travel.The BikeFor this trip, I took my SCOTT Genius Super Trail Tuned. Equipped with Fox’s 36 Grip 2 Fork and Float X Nude, it handled everything and was a great balance between efficiency for climbing and enjoyment on the descents thanks to the TracLock system.Credits:Filmed by Robert GrewEdited by Scotty LaughlandSound by Keith White AudioColour by John RogersPhotography by Finlay Anderson