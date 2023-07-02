Video: Chasing Trail on the Emerald Isle with Scotty Laughland

Jul 1, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

A road trip through Ireland in search of the best trails? Sounds like something for the bucket list. Follow Scotty Laughland on his MTB journey through the Emerald Isle.

photo

photo

Words by Scotty Laughland

I had 5 days to explore the trail networks and enjoy the Irish hospitality. Our trip started early as we took the boat from Scotland and arrived in Belfast harbour early afternoon. My first riding spot would be straight off the boat at Cave Hill, nestled in the grounds of a castle overlooking Belfast Harbour; it was the perfect opportunity to stretch the legs after a morning's travel.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

The Bike
For this trip, I took my SCOTT Genius Super Trail Tuned. Equipped with Fox’s 36 Grip 2 Fork and Float X Nude, it handled everything and was a great balance between efficiency for climbing and enjoyment on the descents thanks to the TracLock system.

photo

photo

photo

Credits:
Filmed by Robert Grew
Edited by Scotty Laughland
Sound by Keith White Audio
Colour by John Rogers
Photography by Finlay Anderson

