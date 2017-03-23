Chasing Trail Episode 11, Shooting Norwegian Fjords - Video

Mar 23, 2017 at 1:00
Mar 23, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
When Mattias (Fredriksson) called at the beginning of 2016, I could feel his excitement through the phone. He had an idea for our next catalogue shoot, and he had arguments to sell it: the fjords, the mysterious ever-lasting Scandinavian light and trails still relatively unknown to mountain bikers… It was enough to make us want to sign the deal.

Once the location was set, we started to think of the riders we wanted to have on the shoot. After a few emails and phone calls, we had put together an international team of riders hailing from Canada, Sweden and Germany. With Kevin Landry, Karen Eller, Janne Tjärnström, Jenny Liljegren, photographer Mattias Fredriksson and our French filmer, Gaëtan Rey, the crew was ready to go capture the Sunnmøre and Nordfjord regions.

The Swedes had a 10 hour drive from Åre to Stranda, whilst the rest of us flew to Ålesund. Our guide Oscar Almgren from the Uteguiden guiding company came to pick us up and 2 hours later we too had finally arrived at the Stranda Hotel, our 'base camp' for the week. A good sleep and there we were, ready to kick-off the shoot on the next morning.

For the entire story, head over HERE!

Video: ShapeRideShoot
Photos: Mattias Fredriksson

MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan / @SCOTT-Sports
