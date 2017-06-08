Chasing Trail Episode 12: New Zealand with Brendog and Needles



There are certain things that you go out of your way to do for family. Taking a trip across the globe to visit them in their hometown is one of them.







I’ve known Andrew and Brendan for quite some time now and despite being from the same small town in South Africa, Andrew Neethling and I only met through racing bikes overseas, probably at Lugano World Champs in 2003 as members of the South African National World Champs team. Since that time he has lived with me or visited me in all the places that I have lived in. Laguna Beach, California and in Bend, Oregon when he was based in the USA or passing through between Norbas and World Cups.







Brendan and I also go back a long ways, long before we started shooting photos together for “work” we had a few European adventures or misadventures together. Over the last five years though we have all succumbed to the relentless demands of life and work on the road, racing bikes for them and documenting it for me. It also didn’t help that I moved to the other side of the world.











When the time finally came that all three of us had a spare few days during the busy start of the season schedule we jumped at it. Brendan had just wrapped up the last of his #DEATHGRIPMOVIE shoots across the globe and Andrew was starting on a new endeavour and life adventure with Scott. I had been nagging them for years to come visit us me in Nelson, New Zealand and finally, it all fell into place.







































































