Video: Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling Hit Up the Surrey Hills - Chasing Trail Ep. 23
Aug 23, 2019
by
SCOTT Sports
Brendog, Needles, and the Surrey Hills. Just watch.
For the full story, head
HERE
!
Video and Photos: Aspect Media
Regions in Article
Surrey Hills
Posted In:
Videos
Scott
Andrew Neethling
Brendan Fairclough
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
vinay
(14 mins ago)
"
For years, Andrew Neethling would spend time in between World Cup Rounds at Brendan Fairclough's house in the south of England.
"
Cool stuff. So in a way Brendan is to Andrew what Peaty has been to that other talented South African rider. That's the way! Adopt a talented WC rider from the southern hemisphere and make friends for life!
[Reply]
+ 3
SCOTT-Sports
Plus
(58 mins ago)
#bromance
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(24 mins ago)
British riding at it's finest, short technical trails pinned from top to bottom every run!
[Reply]
+ 1
sweelymcwheely
(12 mins ago)
which part of the woods are those trails in??
[Reply]
+ 1
wobbem
(31 mins ago)
Quality filming
[Reply]
"
For years, Andrew Neethling would spend time in between World Cup Rounds at Brendan Fairclough's house in the south of England.
"
Cool stuff. So in a way Brendan is to Andrew what Peaty has been to that other talented South African rider. That's the way! Adopt a talented WC rider from the southern hemisphere and make friends for life!
