Video: Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling Hit Up the Surrey Hills - Chasing Trail Ep. 23

Aug 23, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

Brendog, Needles, and the Surrey Hills. Just watch.

Photo Jacob Gibbins

Photo Jacob Gibbins

Photo Jacob Gibbins

Photo Jacob Gibbins

Photo Jacob Gibbins

For the full story, head HERE!

Video and Photos: Aspect Media

Regions in Article
Surrey Hills

Posted In:
Videos Scott Andrew Neethling Brendan Fairclough


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
107282 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
77585 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
71917 views
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
60747 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55152 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
44835 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
44667 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
42640 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 "
For years, Andrew Neethling would spend time in between World Cup Rounds at Brendan Fairclough's house in the south of England.
"

Cool stuff. So in a way Brendan is to Andrew what Peaty has been to that other talented South African rider. That's the way! Adopt a talented WC rider from the southern hemisphere and make friends for life!
  • + 3
 #bromance
  • + 1
 British riding at it's finest, short technical trails pinned from top to bottom every run!
  • + 1
 which part of the woods are those trails in??
  • + 1
 Quality filming

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019616
Mobile Version of Website