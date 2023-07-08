Video: Two Groms & A Campervan in 'Chatel As You Imagine'

Words: Scott Sports



Join Emric and Raoul Schneeberger, two talented young riders aged 11 and 14, as they take you on an extraordinary journey as they imagine.



'Chatel as You Imagine'

Inside their camping van, they are doing some tricks with a toy bike, envisioning the exhilarating trails that await them. Their imaginations come to life as their miniature adventure seamlessly merges with real footage of them conquering the bike park's challenges. Watch in awe as Emric and Raoul navigate berms, soar through the air, and tackle technical sections with youthful finesse.captures the essence of mountain biking, where creativity knows no bounds. Let their contagious energy and passion inspire you to explore the limitless possibilities of Chatel Bike Park. Get ready to embark on a thrilling ride and let your imagination run wild!Video: Maxime Rambaud