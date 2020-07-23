Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020

Moots are a name synonymous with titanium hardtails and also for creating some of the cleanest frames out there for road, gravel, MTB and generally just sitting back and admiring. But they are riders too, and probably advocate that you spend equal amounts of time riding as well as looking at their frames. And to up the amount of riding they offer to the more aggressive MTB crowd, they have come out with the Womble. It may not be a full "hardcore" hardtail, but we're still excited to see a brand like Moots producing a ~66° (unsagged) headtube-angle bike designed around a 140mm fork.



We've been spending some time on a Womble and will post up some ride impressions soon.