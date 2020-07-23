Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020

• 29"
• Full carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 425mm CS
• 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 29", 27.5"+ compatible
• Chromoly 4130 frame
• 66-deg HTA w/150mm fork, 417mm-433mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 2.8"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or with a fork
• $799.99 USD (Frame Only)
• canfieldbikes.com
• 29" or 27.5"
• 4130 Chromoly steel
• 64.5-deg HTA w/160mm fork, 425mm CS
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: M, ML, XL
• 29 x 2.8" or 27.5 x 3" tire clearance
• Frame Only - €599 (≈$664)
• nordestcycles.com
• 29"
• Titanium frame
• 67.5-deg HTA with a 130mm fork
• Max tire clearance: 2.5"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 29"
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 435mm CS
• Shimano SLX drivetrain
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• Available as a complete bike or as a frame only
• £2,199 (Complete)
• ragleybikes.com/
• 29"
• Titanium - Grade 9
• 66-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 440mm-455mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29"x3.0"
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 29" or 27.5"
• Titanium
• 65 or 66-degree HTA
• 75 or 76-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Made to order to rider specs.
• Frames start at $3,500 USD
• t-lab-bikes.com
• 29"
• Titanium frame
• 67.1-deg HTA with a 140mm fork at 25% sag
• Max tire clearance: 2.6"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 450mm reach (size medium)
• $3.625 USD (Frame Only)
• moots.com
• 29"
• Alloy
• 66-degree HTA 450mm CS
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: M, ML, XL
• 27.5" or 29" - depending on size
• Aluminum frame
• 68-degree HTA
• 445mm reach on size L
• Sizing: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (not all sizes available in all markets/models)
• 29"
• 2.6" max tire size
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 64-deg HTA w/160mm fork, 444mm CS
• 74.5-deg STA w/140mm fork, 73.5-deg STA w/160mm fork
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 461mm reach w/140mm fork, 450mm reach w/160mm fork (size medium)
• £549 / approx EUR630 / approx US$623 (Frame)
• cotic.co.uk/
• 29" or 27.5"
• Alloy
• 65-deg HTA
• 74-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Complete and frame only options
• 1,199 € / $1,199 USD - 2,149 € / $2,199 USD (Complete build prices)
• commencalusa.com/
• 29" or 27.5"
• Titanium
• 64-degree HTA, 425-441mm CS
• 77.5-degree STA
• Sizing: Long, Longer
• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68-deg HTA (medium)
• 74-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Four build options (custom paint + €300)
• €1700 - €2900 (complete)
• bhbikes.com
• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68-deg HTA, 430mm CS
• 74.5-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 830g frame / OMX
• $1,099 USD (Alma H30) - $7,999 USD (Alma M-LTD)
• orbea.com
• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA (medium)
• 76-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 2.82 lb frame / 24.58 lb complete
• $9,900 (complete)
• yeticycles.com
I've owned three high end steel hardtails, all REEBs, and it was worth it when the frames were ~$1600 price point. They were lighter and more compliant than comparable mass produced alternatives. That said, they've since jacked up the price to $2100 for frame only in steel, which means their ti offering is closer to those in this listing. There is no way I'd pay that for a frame only, so they've priced me out sadly. That's the point where the benefit starts to fade and I'd rather put the extra $$ into better wheels or components instead of the frame.
But yeah I get that rear suspension does have some advantages that a hardtail lacks so it may all be worth it. Silly enough, last weekend I noticed that when rolling with others on full suspension bikes (Starling, Santa Cruz, Cannondale) I was going the same pace gently pumping and coasting whilst they were pedaling. I don't question their skill though of course they may not have same urge to pump the bike over the terrain. But it got me wondering, do full suspension bikes respond worse to pumping than hardtail bikes do? If so, then that could be a huge advantage of hardtails. I don't care too much about the pedaling efficiency but I do care about pumping the bike. I have to add I'm running 26" wheels and their wheels were bigger, could have been a factor too.
Why you got that one bottle cage bolt on the top tube out in Siberia near the headtube with nothing else around and not a lot of clearance?
