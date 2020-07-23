Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020

Jul 23, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
CHECK OUT
15 Hardtails


Whether it's riders looking for a budget friendly alternative to more costly full-suspension bikes, something that takes a bit less mantainence, or a change of pace from pointing and plowing down the trail with no speed limit, hardtails are a wonderful choice for a full-time ride or for an extra option in the stable. There are a ton of great hardtails on the market right now, and a number that have made a debut in recent months. Here are a few that we've noticed.




Voodoo Bizango Carbon

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Full carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 425mm CS
• 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a complete bike only
• £1000 (Complete)
More Information


bigquotesVoodoo have become known for well-performing budget hardtails and have now released a new affordable option at Halfords that offers a full carbon 29" bike for only £1000. The Voodoo Bizango Carbon has a full carbon fiber frame and has a decent spec sheet to match. Voodoo still have their 853 Reynolds bikes available as well.



Canfield Nimble 9

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 Canfield Nimble 9 Frame Colors

Features

• 29", 27.5"+ compatible
• Chromoly 4130 frame
• 66-deg HTA w/150mm fork, 417mm-433mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 2.8"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a frame only or with a fork
• $799.99 USD (Frame Only)
canfieldbikes.com


bigquotesCanfield have been at the forefront of progressive hardtails for some time now. Their bikes such as the Yelli Screamy have pushed the limits with short chainstays and excellent handling. The latest Nimble 9 has short chainstays and a long reach to keep in line with modern trends. The bike also fits droppers better with a shorter seat tube and the bike has stiffer chainstay yokes to keep riders happy up, down, and through the turns.



Nordest Cycles Bardino 2

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29" or 27.5"
• 4130 Chromoly steel
• 64.5-deg HTA w/160mm fork, 425mm CS
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: M, ML, XL
• 29 x 2.8" or 27.5 x 3" tire clearance
• Frame Only - €599 (≈$664)
nordestcycles.com


bigquotesNordest Cycles are a small brand based out of the Canary Islands and produce hardtails for almost all eventualities from gravel and bike-packing to enduro racing. They make their frames out of either titanium or chromoly steel and a few of their frames even include gearboxes. The Bardino 2 is designed around a 160mm fork and has replaceable thru-axle dropouts along with three water bottle cage mounts. There are several standard paint color options but you can also do custom colors for an upcharge.



Sage Titanium Powerline 29er

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Titanium frame
• 67.5-deg HTA with a 130mm fork
• Max tire clearance: 2.5"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Made in the USA
• $3,100 USD (Frame Only)
sagetitanium.com


bigquotesSage's Powerline bike is made to be versatile, handling everything from XC to more aggressive trail riding. The bike has several unique features such as their patented CCS Cable Clip System. The bike has room for three bottle cages and up to a 34-tooth chainring. Chainstays sit at 430mm and the reach of the bike is 436mm on a size medium.



Ragley Big Wig Race

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 435mm CS
• Shimano SLX drivetrain
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• Available as a complete bike or as a frame only
• £2,199 (Complete)
ragleybikes.com/


bigquotesThe Big Wig Race puts a spin on Ragley's Big Wig bike by changing up a few parts for a nominal upcharge in price. These Race specs have been given an extra 10mm of travel and an upgrade to Lyrik forks to boost the front end stiffness. Other changes include downhill tires, four-pot brakes front and rear, and a Shimano SLX 12 speed drivetrain. These new spec options were inspired by custom builds the brand had seen on social media, showing there was an appetite for even more aggressive options.



Why Cycles Wayward V2

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Titanium - Grade 9
• 66-deg HTA w/120mm fork, 440mm-455mm CS
• Max tire clearance: 29"x3.0"
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• Fender and rack mounts
• $2,449 USD (Frame Only)
whycycles.com


bigquotesWhy Cycles are known for their titanium hardtails. The Wayward V2 is Why's adventure bike. Kitted out with copious amounts of water bottle, frame bag, and fender mounts, the bike is designed to be ridden for long distances with gear. Chainstay lengths are longer than what's found on many hardtails to keep the bike comfortable and handling well with larger 29" x 3.0" tires. The Wayward V2 is available as a frame only and as a complete bike.



T-Lab Phenom

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29" or 27.5"
• Titanium
• 65 or 66-degree HTA
• 75 or 76-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Made to order to rider specs.
• Frames start at $3,500 USD
t-lab-bikes.com


bigquotesMontreal based T-Lab launched their first moutain bike model, the Phenom a few months back. The bike is based on a proprietary cold worked method that allows for a radically shaped titanium profile that doesn't compromise the properties of titanium. Medium sized frames weigh 1,800g and bikes have a unique Versa-T dropout that is made to be adaptable, allowing two different BB drop settings, one for 27.5" wheels and one for 29". Chainstay lengths can be moved from 411 to 438mm and the bike can also be set up as a single speed.



Moots Womble

Moots Womble

Moots Womble
Moots Womble

Features

• 29"
• Titanium frame
• 67.1-deg HTA with a 140mm fork at 25% sag
• Max tire clearance: 2.6"
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 450mm reach (size medium)
• $3.625 USD (Frame Only)
moots.com


bigquotesMoots are a name synonymous with titanium hardtails and also for creating some of the cleanest frames out there for road, gravel, MTB and generally just sitting back and admiring. But they are riders too, and probably advocate that you spend equal amounts of time riding as well as looking at their frames. And to up the amount of riding they offer to the more aggressive MTB crowd, they have come out with the Womble. It may not be a full "hardcore" hardtail, but we're still excited to see a brand like Moots producing a ~66° (unsagged) headtube-angle bike designed around a 140mm fork.

We've been spending some time on a Womble and will post up some ride impressions soon.



GT Zaskar LT

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Alloy
• 66-degree HTA 450mm CS
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: M, ML, XL
• Elite and Expert models
• £999 / €1,199
gtbicycles.com


bigquotesThe Zaskar's long and storied history makes it the only bike to have won World Cups in Downhill, XC, slalom, and trials. This latest iteration retains the iconic Triple Triangle design but utilizes it in a more aggressive, long travel package.

Despite similarities at first glance, the LT model is not simply an up forked version of the current generation Zaskar but was designed from the ground up around a 130mm fork with more aggressive geo to match. The new bike also incorporates floating seatstays that GT claims offer 50% more vertical compliance when compared to a traditional double-diamond frame.



Specialized Rockhopper

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 27.5" or 29" - depending on size
• Aluminum frame
• 68-degree HTA
• 445mm reach on size L
• Sizing: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (not all sizes available in all markets/models)
• Five models
• £379/ $500 / €500 - £899 / $1125 / €1200
specialized.com


bigquotesFor many riders, their first 'proper' mountain bike was a Specialized Rockhopper hardtail. It has been an entry-level fixture in the brand's line up since 1985 and has brought thousands of riders into the sport as a simple, value offering for novice riders. For 2021, Specialized is updating the hardtail with a new frame that brings it more in line with modern trends and geometries. Updates include a lighter weight, new geometry, internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and dropper post compatibility. Recognizing this bike may be used in the city as much as on the trails, Specialized have also added stealth rack and stand mounts too.



Cotic BFeMAX

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• 2.6" max tire size
• 65-deg HTA w/140mm fork, 64-deg HTA w/160mm fork, 444mm CS
• 74.5-deg STA w/140mm fork, 73.5-deg STA w/160mm fork
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 461mm reach w/140mm fork, 450mm reach w/160mm fork (size medium)
• £549 / approx EUR630 / approx US$623 (Frame)
cotic.co.uk/


bigquotesThe BFe (pronounced Beefy) has a long and storied history at Cotic, first being introduced in 2005. Designed with 140mm forks in mind, but capable of running up to a 160mm fork, the bike is versatile. There's enough room for 2.6” tires and still space for mud. The bike is available as a frame only or as a complete.



Commencal Meta HT AM

2021 Meta HT AM

2021 Meta HT AM
2021 Meta HT AM

Features

• 29" or 27.5"
• Alloy
• 65-deg HTA
• 74-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Complete and frame only options
• 1,199 € / $1,199 USD - 2,149 € / $2,199 USD (Complete build prices)
commencalusa.com/


bigquotesCommencal calls their Meta HT AM the most versatile bike in their entire range. The new bike has a lowered seat tube for longer travel dropper posts. There is room for a 150mm or 160mm travel fork and the frame allows both 27.5" and 29" wheels. The Meta HT AM is available in four different builds or as a frame only.



Pipedream Moxie Ti

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29" or 27.5"
• Titanium
• 64-degree HTA, 425-441mm CS
• 77.5-degree STA
• Sizing: Long, Longer
• Limited edition, 24 total
• £1749
pipedreamcycles.com


bigquotesUK based bike brand Pipedream has announced a limited edition titanium version of their Moxie hardtail that will be limited to just 24 frames. The frame will share the geometry of the new MK3 version of the standard Moxie bike, but it also features a new custom-butted tubeset using an ovalised downtube and top tube. Pipedream says their mission with the updated MK3 Moxie was to "create the most aesthetically beautiful and highest performance steel and titanium bicycle frames."

Pipedream is making just 24 titanium Moxies (twelve in each size) and they are taking pre-orders now with a down payment of £750. The remaining £999 will be taken before the frame is ready to ship which is set for September. At this point, there are 20 frames left.



BH Ultimate RC

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68-deg HTA (medium)
• 74-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Four build options (custom paint + €300)
• €1700 - €2900 (complete)
bhbikes.com


bigquotesBH's new Ultimate RC hardtail uses the same geometry and look of its more expensive sibling, the Ultimate Evo, but by uses a different carbon layup that allows BH to significantly reduce the price. Whereas the more expensive Evo models have a claimed frame weight of just 840g the RC is still able to come in at a still-reasonable weight of 1050g for a size medium. While the frames' carbon layup may differ from BH's more expensive offering, the World Cup-tested geometry stays the same. The Ultimate RC features a 68° head angle when using a 100mm fork and it gets short 420mm chainstays.



Orbea Alma

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68-deg HTA, 430mm CS
• 74.5-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 830g frame / OMX
• $1,099 USD (Alma H30) - $7,999 USD (Alma M-LTD)
orbea.com


bigquotesOrbea now have three different frame constructions in the Alma line. The top-of-the-line OMX, the OMR, and a hydroformed aluminum option. The new OMX frame uses a blend of high modulus fibers in a unique layup that allow Orbea to tune the weight and stiffness for each size. That weight comes in at 830g for a size medium. The OMR frame is also carbon and uses a more standard layup and weighs 1,100g. The hydroformed aluminum frame utilizes tubes of varying thickness and shape to net a weight of 1,650g in size medium.



Yeti 35th Anniversary ARC Limited Edition

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out

Features

• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA (medium)
• 76-deg STA (medium)
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 2.82 lb frame / 24.58 lb complete
• $9,900 (complete)
yeticycles.com


bigquotesYeti are doing a limited run of 100 of their 35th anniversary ARC bike. The ARC has been in Yeti's line for years, first utilizing ProTaper tubing and later, in carbon. The new hardtail carries over much of the vibe of the original bike, including custom color-matched parts which give it a 90's throwback vibe.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Hardtails Bh Canfield Bikes Commencal Cotic GT Moots Nordest Pipedream Ragley Bikes Sage Titanium Bicycles Specialized T Lab Voodoo Why Cycles Yeti Orbea


Must Read This Week
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
73257 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55380 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
54107 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
47134 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
35919 views
Friday Fails #127
34840 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
33942 views
Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
31410 views

58 Comments

  • 8 0
 After riding carbon wonder bikes for many years I recently built up a Banshee Paradox V3. Aggressive hard tails are super capable and I've been just as fast on most of my trails. The biggest surprise I've had is the rear braking on a hardtail. It has a tendency to break traction easily on more loose surfaces, which while super fun, requires a bit more modulation. If you are bored and want a new riding challenge, do it.
  • 5 1
 I recently installed a hard-compound minion on my full-sus for the same traction breaking experience. It's terrifying!
  • 1 0
 Definitely do it if you've got too much control over your life and need some shaky oversteer to spice it all up.
  • 7 0
 That Ragley, then that Cotic, just cool as f**k. Like watching Paul Weller chilling at a bar whilst the world around him is going mad- effortless style
  • 11 5
 I really love the simplicity and purity of hard tails, but isn’t the point and design supposed to put them in a cheaper category? $3600 for a frame and $10K for a complete bike? What is happening right now?
  • 1 0
 If they all cost that much, that would suck.
  • 12 0
 I've noticed many are missing this point. While some people buy a hardtail solely because it is cheaper, others will buy a hardtail even though they have the cash to afford a very good full suspension bike. Some riders just prefer the direct terrain feedback, overall fun and playfulness a good hardtail provides. Hardtails are also much more rewarding when it comes to clearing technical sections. Would I be offered to ride any bike I want, I would still stick to my hardtail any day. I'm not saying a hardtail is intrinsically better or worse than a full suspension bike as they are two different machines, each one getting the job done in their own way. For those who get it though, the fun factor of a good aggro hardtail is simply unmatched.
  • 1 0
 Ibis DV9. $999 carbon frame. One of the best bikes I've ever owned.
  • 1 0
 The materials cost is higher for titanium and carbon, but a lot of these are also not manufactured in Asia, which results in a higher cost.

I've owned three high end steel hardtails, all REEBs, and it was worth it when the frames were ~$1600 price point. They were lighter and more compliant than comparable mass produced alternatives. That said, they've since jacked up the price to $2100 for frame only in steel, which means their ti offering is closer to those in this listing. There is no way I'd pay that for a frame only, so they've priced me out sadly. That's the point where the benefit starts to fade and I'd rather put the extra $$ into better wheels or components instead of the frame.
  • 1 0
 The Nukeproof Scout is $399 USD for the frame and available in both 27.5 and 29... that would have been a nice addition here for the cost conscious category.
  • 1 0
 Hardtails are quite versatile so (depending on how many other bikes you have obviously) you can end up riding them loads. Which makes them more than worth it. If one just a tad better makes you happier, why not? I paid a bit more for custom geometry, my favorite color, I see no reason to keep it for well over a decade. Heck, I can't imagine ever parting with it. It doesn't go creaky (or at least nothing frame specific) so yeah it seems like a good investment. A full suspension bike on the other hand. A big part of the money goes into the development of the suspension design. Which a couple of years later, they have a better version of. And then you're dealing with recurring costs of the shock, bearings etc.

But yeah I get that rear suspension does have some advantages that a hardtail lacks so it may all be worth it. Silly enough, last weekend I noticed that when rolling with others on full suspension bikes (Starling, Santa Cruz, Cannondale) I was going the same pace gently pumping and coasting whilst they were pedaling. I don't question their skill though of course they may not have same urge to pump the bike over the terrain. But it got me wondering, do full suspension bikes respond worse to pumping than hardtail bikes do? If so, then that could be a huge advantage of hardtails. I don't care too much about the pedaling efficiency but I do care about pumping the bike. I have to add I'm running 26" wheels and their wheels were bigger, could have been a factor too.
  • 2 0
 Surprised the NS Eccentric Cromo didn’t make the list. I’ve had got one and love it. I’ve upgraded everything but the seat, dropper and drivetrain but it ripped right outta the box.

nsbikeusa.com/collections/eccentric/products/eccentric-cromo-29
  • 6 1
 You forgot the Nukeproof Scout!!! Awesome HT
  • 1 0
 One guy I'm riding with has one. Looks like a super fun bike!
  • 3 0
 I'll wait for next year's hardtails with 200 mm dual crown forks. There's no point in going retard unless you go full retard.
  • 1 0
 Voodoo... Where you get a full carbon frame, and a 34lb bike after the boat anchor group/wheels/fork. WTF. Why carbon? And close to 4k for framesets? Nutjobs everywhere here. (Moots of course givn a pass here, because they are tits)
  • 1 0
 Got a Pace RC627 in XL size last year, great bike, won’t be changing for a long time and very good value compared to some of these. Just over £500 for 853 front triangle and cromo rear. Geo is bang on. A few more pedal strikes on climbs than previous bikes, but small price to pay when it feels so planted going down hill.
  • 1 0
 I built a Ragley Big Al (Aluminium version of the Big Wig) this spring, and it has been way too much fun. I think the frame was $450 shipped, and is built with 4 piston brakes, a 160 mm Yari, and fast rolling thick casing rubber. It’s so fast and fun that it comes out of the garage almost as much as my full suspension bike.
  • 1 0
 I thought I really wanted a hard-tail. Bought a Commencal Meta HT. Really missed my full squish, especially when my climbs were better on full suspension. I appreciate hard tails for a great entry point in mtb, but for me I was quickly reminded how nice my full suspension trail bike is.
  • 4 0
 woah... that T-Lab is a mad lookin' beastie.
  • 4 0
 Drooooooling.... Some real deal/steel and gorgeous looking machines!
  • 4 0
 I just wanna Chromag Rootdown.
  • 2 0
 I'm currently waiting for my frame to arrive.
  • 3 0
 *checks bank balance and sighs*
  • 1 0
 Why Cycles

Why you got that one bottle cage bolt on the top tube out in Siberia near the headtube with nothing else around and not a lot of clearance?
  • 1 0
 That's for a frame bag or whatever else...
  • 1 0
 Is the Moxie geo at sag? And what fork is it based around? Trying to decide if it has a stupid slack HTA or a stupid steep STA.
  • 1 0
 64deg is not particularly slack for a hardtail. I think it is for the unsprung geometry so it steepens when sagged. 65deg isn't uncommon for full suspension bikes these days so this is kind of on par. My hardtail with 120mm travel fork and smaller wheels has a 63deg unsprung head tube angle. But bikes made for bigger wheels (like the Pipedream) typically have steeper head angles so 64deg seems fine.
  • 1 0
 I've been on a Chromag Surface for a few years and absolutely love it! Definitely lots of beautiful looking rigs in this post though.
  • 1 0
 Frame-only photos are useless if you want me to get an idea of how the bike is going to ride
  • 5 0
 All photos are useless to get an idea of how a bike will ride.
  • 2 0
 Nothing I like better than a hardtail underneath me!
  • 1 2
 Except a full suspension... Wink
  • 2 0
 They all look great, nice pics.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a session.
  • 2 0
 god bless bare non-carbon frames.
  • 2 0
 I would suggest waiting for the new Honzo DL..
  • 1 0
 Interesting that the Commencal and GT are made of alloy, but the others are pure metal frames...
  • 1 0
 Except for the Voodoo, most of these seem quite expensive for what they are...
  • 1 0
 I’ll take 2 of the Yetis
  • 1 0
 having a hard choice deciding between the voodoo and the yeti
  • 1 0
 I would go for the YETI, just because i don't have enough space for 10 Voodoos
  • 2 0
 a titanium rockhopper?!
  • 1 0
 What’s going on with the Womble? One minute it’s wireless then...
  • 1 0
 It's a good time to be a hardtail rider. Something for everyone here.
  • 1 0
 Nimble 9! I got a new one. It’s a sweet rig.
  • 6 6
 $1125 for a titanium rockhopper, sold!
  • 1 0
 Must be a first for Specialized, but pretty cool indeed. Time for Commencal to release some hardcore titanium hardtails again. Specialized (and On One) need some competition in the budget-titanium market.
  • 3 1
 @gammatomic, ha, that would have been nice. It's been updated - that's an aluminum frame.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Ribble HT TI. I mean it's not cheap cheap, but it is relatively affordable, and beautiful. One day perhaps...
  • 1 2
 I'd avoid the Voodoo, the unnecessary angle on the chain stays looks like it will be a weak point.
  • 1 0
 Where's the Kona love?
  • 1 0
 New Honzo isn't out yet
  • 1 3
 i'm sorry but does that say a titanium rockhopper??? Sure has come a long way from the one i had like 20 years ago
  • 1 1
 Nothing from big S?
  • 1 4
 Fine to ride to work on but take one off-road? No thanks!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017307
Mobile Version of Website