Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021

Australian brand Farr set out their stall as soon as you hear about them. This isn't a brand that's invested in tackling the techiest terrain but instead about broadening horizons and making those epic adventures easier, faster, and more enjoyable. Farr wants to make it clear that this isn't a trail bike and while some of the angles head that way, it has stuck to fairly conservative reach and angles to ensure versatility. It currently straddles the line between MTB and gravel geo which points to its touring ambitions with a more playful edge. For Farr, the inspiration came from two places - firstly from old-school MTB and BMX bikes. Back in the day frame designs were a lot less uniform than they are now and Farr wanted to hark back to that era with this bike.