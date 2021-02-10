Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021

• 29" or 27.5"+
• Full carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA 75.5 STA
• 12-speed or Gates drive SS
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a complete bike or frame only
• From $3,299 (Complete)
• 29" wheels
• Carbon and aluminum options
• 67-deg HTA, 425mm chainstays
• 75-deg STA
• 29" wheels
• Chromoly steel frame
• 63-deg HTA w/150mm fork, 417-432mm CS
• 77.5-deg STA
• 29"
• Aluminum frame
• 65.5-deg HTA
• 75.5-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 435mm chainstays
• From £800 (€849) to £1,500 (€1,599)
• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68.5-deg HTA w/100mm fork, 430mm CS
• 775g frame weight
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available in a range of builds
• €4,199 starting price
• 27.5" / 29" MX wheel size
• Aluminum frame
• 64.5-deg HTA with 140mm fork
• 430mm chainstays
• 29" wheels
• 140mm fork
• 63-deg HTA
• 78-deg STA
• 27.5" and 29" options
• Aluminum frame
• 67-deg HTA with a 120mm fork
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 29" wheels
• Carbon
• 67-degree HTA 430mm CS
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 27.5" or 29"
• 4130 Chromoly steel frame
• 64-degree HTA
• 515mm reach on size L
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Bolt-on cable guides
• $1,041 USD (Frame Only), $3,279 (complete
• 29"
• Designed around a 130mm fork
• 64-degree HTA
• 78-degree STA
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly
• 66-deg HTA with 150mm fork
• Adjustable chainstays
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Complete and frame only options
• From $699.99 USD - Frame only
• 29, 27.5+, 27.5 or MX wheel sizes
• 4130 Chromoly
• 65-degree HTA, 425-441mm CS
• 77.5-degree STA
• Sizing: Longish, Long, Longer
• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 66-deg HTA
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Designed around a 120mm fork
• Frame from $750 USD; Builds starting at $2,000
• 29" and 27.5" wheel options, depending on size
• Aluminum
• 65-deg HTA, 418 or 428mm CS (depending on size)
• 75-deg STA
• 29" or 27.5" wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 64.5-degree HTA
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 29" Wheels
• Steel frame
• 65.2-degree HTA (large)
• 72.7-degree STA (large)
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 69-degree HTA
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L
• 27.5" Wheels
• Steel frame (Reynolds 853/ 316L)
• 64-degree HTA
• 72-degree STA
• Sizing: Custom
• Designed around a 130mm fork
• €2,400 (custom geo plus 2 color paint)
• 27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 68-degree HTA
• 74.5-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 100-140mm fork compatible
• $1,999 (frame only), $2,499 (complete)
