Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021

There are a ton of great hardtails on the market right now, including several that have made a debut since we did our last hardtail checkout. Here are a few that we've noticed.




Spot Rocker



Features

• 29" or 27.5"+
• Full carbon frame
• 67-deg HTA 75.5 STA
• 12-speed or Gates drive SS
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available as a complete bike or frame only
• From $3,299 (Complete)
More Information


bigquotesThe Rocker hardtail takes Spot back to its roots and is designed for "fast and light XC hot laps" or "long adventures deep into the mountains". There's a standard geared spec of this bike, but the one that caught our eye was the singlespeed that comes as stock with a limited edition red Gates carbon belt drive. The bike is also modular so it can be switched between the two setups as the rider desires.



BMC Twostroke



Features

• 29" wheels
• Carbon and aluminum options
• 67-deg HTA, 425mm chainstays
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Carbon frame = 1037g
• From $1,999 USD
More Information


bigquotesThe tubes of the carbon Twostroke were designed with comfort in mind – the thin seat stays and the D-shaped seat tube are meant to provide extra compliance in rough terrain. None of the complete models come with a dropper post, but there is a shim that makes it possible to run a round 27.2mm seatpost. Claimed weight for a size medium carbon frame is 1037 grams. Along with the four carbon models, BMC also introduced two aluminum models that both come in well under $2,000. Given the rapid growth of high school XC racing in the US, these could be good options for newcomers to the sport.Mike Kazimer



Kona Honzo ESD



Features

• 29" wheels
• Chromoly steel frame
• 63-deg HTA w/150mm fork, 417-432mm CS
• 77.5-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 490mm reach
• $2,699 USD complete
More Information


bigquotesIf you're hardtail aficionado who's lucky enough to live somewhere with easy access to steep trails, the Honzo ESD might be the ticket. The standard-issue Honzo is going to be the way to go for riders looking for more of an all-rounder, something that's more manageable and engaging on mellower terrain.Mike Kazimer



Merida Big Trail



Features

• 29"
• Aluminum frame
• 65.5-deg HTA
• 75.5-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 435mm chainstays
• From £800 (€849) to £1,500 (€1,599)
More Information


bigquotesMerida is well aware that hardtails are often the bike of choice for those on a budget and have done a good job bringing together a solid package for a new rider. The whole range makes use of features you might expect to see on more expensive bikes including tubeless ready rims, Boost front and rear and internal cable routing. There are even mounts for bike packing and a kickstand for added versatility.



Mondraker Podium


2021 Mondraker Podium
2021 Mondraker Podium

Features

• 29"
• Carbon frame
• 68.5-deg HTA w/100mm fork, 430mm CS
• 775g frame weight
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Available in a range of builds
• €4,199 starting price
• [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/lightest-production-hardtail-ever-2021-mondraker-podium.htmlMore Information[/L]


bigquotesA longer and more fiercely fought battle than the number of teeth on your cassette is the weight of your frame. Cross-country hardtails are at the forefront of the battle and over the past few years with the launch of the Unno Aora, Specialized Epic, and now the new Mondraker Podium, that weight number has gotten steadily smaller. The 2021 Mondraker Podium comes in at a claimed 775g for a size M, undercutting those bikes by roughly half a packet of your favorite Walkers crisps and makes it an option for the rider looking for one of the lightest bikes available.



Orange Crush MX



Features

• 27.5" / 29" MX wheel size
• Aluminum frame
• 64.5-deg HTA with 140mm fork
• 430mm chainstays
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Multiple build options
• £2300
More Information


bigquotesOrange Bikes is now offering their Crush hardtail in an MX, mixed wheel size edition. The Crush MX is made to offer extra traction and roll-over from the larger 29" wheel up front and then quick acceleration and handling from the smaller 27.5" wheel in the back.

The 140mm Crush MX is available now in multiple different builds. The 6061 custom-butted aluminum frame sports a 64.5° head tube angle, a reduced offset fork, 75.5° seat tube, 430mm chainstays, and a reach of 480mm for a size large.



Marin El Roy

2021 Marin El Roy Photographer Andy Lloyd

2021 Marin El Roy Photographer Andy Lloyd
2021 Marin El Roy Photographer Andy Lloyd

Features

• 29" wheels
• 140mm fork
• 63-deg HTA
• 78-deg STA
• Regular, Grande sizes
• 435mm chainstays
• $2,499 USD
More Information


bigquotesAggressive with a capital A, the El Roy uses a 4130 CrMo frame with double butting and formed tubes. It's based around 29" wheels with a 140mm travel fork. The frame features cast 148 x 12mm dropouts and external brake routing. There are top tube storage mounts on the underside of the tube, something we're seeing more and more on all bikes and a great option for carrying spares, a tube or even strapping on an enduro banana for the longer rides. The whole frame is electroplated with an anti-corrosion coating, meaning it should last for years to come, even in the wettest of UK winters.



Vitus Nucleus



Features

• 27.5" and 29" options
• Aluminum frame
• 67-deg HTA with a 120mm fork
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 450mm reach (size large)
• From £599.99
More Information


bigquotesThe Vitus Nucleus features long, low, and slack geometry coupled to a budget-minded build. The bike is made to take on a variety of terrain without breaking the bank and has plenty of value-oriented features to help riders progress without being hindered by the bike. With prices starting at £599.99 the bike features air suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a wide range Shimano 1x10 groupset.



Patrol C09



Features

• 29" wheels
• Carbon
• 67-degree HTA 430mm CS
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Three different models
• From $1,699 USD
More Information


bigquotesPatrol have designed their new range of hardtails with geometry inspired by their 691 enduro bike and they claim it is "light enough to take on your next XC ride, but bold enough to hang on the back wheel of full-suspension enduro bikes." The C09 isn't just your standard hardtail design as it comes with a few nifty features to separate it from similar offerings. There's cable routing through the headset and a spare derailleur hanger in the down tube. Additionally, the frame sports an integrated chain guide. The head angle sits at 67-degrees and the reach ranges from 425 to 500mm, depending on size.



Pässilä Bicycles Hamari

P ssil Bicycles Hamari. 4130 chromoly hardtail.

P ssil Bicycles Hamari. 4130 chromoly hardtail.
P ssil Bicycles Hamari. 4130 chromoly hardtail.

Features

• 27.5" or 29"
• 4130 Chromoly steel frame
• 64-degree HTA
• 515mm reach on size L
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Bolt-on cable guides
• $1,041 USD (Frame Only), $3,279 (complete
More Information


bigquotesPässilä Bicycles is a rider owned bike company from Finland. The Hamari is the brands' first chromoly steel bike. The bike was made to allow riders a relaxed and versatile geometry, capable of racing an enduro or taking a relaxing ride. The bike can accommodate 27.5+, 29+ or normal 29-inch wheels and is available as a complete or a frame only.



Stif Squatch



Features

• 29"
• Designed around a 130mm fork
• 64-degree HTA
• 78-degree STA
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• 460mm reach w/130mm fork (size medium)
• From £1899
More Information


bigquotesStif has spent the last three years designing and developing its first 29" hardtail to have the same feel as its smaller wheeled sibling the Morf. Equipped with a 130mm travel short offset fork, 78° seat tube angle and a pretty slack 64° head angle, they created a bike which they say is "Well Bastard Fast". The Squatch is available in three different options with a £599 frame only choice and two builds to pick from.



Canfield Nimble 9


Canfield Nimble 9 - Cherry Cola - 2021
Canfield Nimble 9 - Static - 2021

Features

• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly
• 66-deg HTA with 150mm fork
• Adjustable chainstays
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Complete and frame only options
• From $699.99 USD - Frame only
More Information


bigquotesNo it's not a new hardtail but there are some new options available so it's worth an inclusion. The Nimble 9 is now available in chrome. Also, the first time in the brand's history, the model will also be available as a complete bike with multiple frame and wheel options. The complete Nimble 9 will feature a SRAM Eagle Lunar GX drivetrain, Spank and SDG cockpit, and a choice of Magura or TRP brakes. Wheel options include all-new Canfield Special Blend wheels as well as premium carbon upgrades from Atomik Carbon and RideFast racing.



Pipedream Sirius



Features

• 29, 27.5+, 27.5 or MX wheel sizes
• 4130 Chromoly
• 65-degree HTA, 425-441mm CS
• 77.5-degree STA
• Sizing: Longish, Long, Longer
• 100-120mm fork for 29er
• £649
More Information


bigquotesUK based bike brand Pipedream has released the Sirius, a short travel, steel hardtail made for a variety of less yet still aggressive terrain. The bike is optimized for a 120mm fork with a 65-degree head tube angle. It can accommodate a 100-130mm fork and is made for long miles and serious terrain. The bike is made as a frame only which can accommodate a variety of build styles, tire widths, wheel sizes, and fork travels.



Esker Cycles Japhy


Esker Cycles Japhy in Bozeman Montana
Esker Cycles Japhy in Bozeman Montana

Features

• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 66-deg HTA
• 75-deg STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• Designed around a 120mm fork
• Frame from $750 USD; Builds starting at $2,000
More Information


bigquotesJaphy is designed around modern frame geometry and custom steel tubing for a playful and responsive character out on the trail. With a 120mm fork and clearance up to 29x2.8, Japhy is made to tackle everything from local singletrack to backcountry epics. In addition, Japhy features a 66-degree headtube angle, a 75-degree seat tube angle, an adjustable 425-437 chainstay length, and a reach of 420-490 on sizes S-XL.



Canyon Stoic



Features

• 29" and 27.5" wheel options, depending on size
• Aluminum
• 65-deg HTA, 418 or 428mm CS (depending on size)
• 75-deg STA
• 140mm fork
• Sizing: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL
• From £849.00
More Information


bigquotesThe Stoic is made to be versatile and capable yet still affordable. The bike is equally at home on pumptracks and jumps as it is on trail rides and good for beginners to experts. The alloy bike has progressive geometry and is available in a variety of builds. THere's a size range starting with 2XS all the way up to XL with the smaller sizes utilizing 27.5" wheels and the larger bikes rolling on 29".



RSD Middlechild Chromoly



Features

• 29" or 27.5" wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 64.5-degree HTA
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 150mm max fork
• $739 (frame only), $2,649 (complete)
More Information


bigquotesRSD's Middlechild has been updated with new spec and prices so it's garnering an inclusion in our roundup. The bike is estimated to be ready for delivery mid-April 2021.




Rapidé Tigré



Features

• 29" Wheels
• Steel frame
• 65.2-degree HTA (large)
• 72.7-degree STA (large)
• Sizing: M, L, XL
• Designed around a 140mm fork
• $640 USD
More Information


bigquotesRapidé Cycles has released its new frame, the Tigré. The steel hardtail is made with versatility and fun in mind, with modern geometry and enough space to fit up to 29” x 3.0” tires. The South African do-it-all company emphasizes the bike’s many uses, calling it a single speed rocket, a long-travel trail warrior, a distance touring wagon, and more. Sliding dropouts, the option to run 27.5” wheels, and compatibility with multiple hub standards add to the bike’s versatility. The Tigré has a 73mm threaded bottom bracket, an ISCG-05 mount, and internal dropper post routing. It can fit up to a 38t chainring and is built to accommodate forks ranging from rigid to 140mm travel.



Farr Twin-T



Features

• 29" Wheels
• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 69-degree HTA
• 74-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L
• Designed around a 100-120mm fork
• $895 USD (frame only)
More Information


bigquotesAustralian brand Farr set out their stall as soon as you hear about them. This isn't a brand that's invested in tackling the techiest terrain but instead about broadening horizons and making those epic adventures easier, faster, and more enjoyable. Farr wants to make it clear that this isn't a trail bike and while some of the angles head that way, it has stuck to fairly conservative reach and angles to ensure versatility. It currently straddles the line between MTB and gravel geo which points to its touring ambitions with a more playful edge. For Farr, the inspiration came from two places - firstly from old-school MTB and BMX bikes. Back in the day frame designs were a lot less uniform than they are now and Farr wanted to hark back to that era with this bike.



Huhn Cycles La Fleche



Features

• 27.5" Wheels
• Steel frame (Reynolds 853/ 316L)
• 64-degree HTA
• 72-degree STA
• Sizing: Custom
• Designed around a 130mm fork
• €2,400 (custom geo plus 2 color paint)
More Information


bigquotesRalf Holleis and his Huhn Cycles brand shot to prominence last year when he built his 3D printed Moorhuhn frames for the European Bike Challenge. Using additive manufacturing, he connected steel (and later titanium) tubes with 3-D printed lugs to create full-suspension frames with silhouettes simply not possible with traditional tubes-joined-to-tubes construction. His work picked up plenty of fans and one of them has now commissioned him to design a custom hardtail that combines additive manufacturing with traditional bike building methods. The La Fleche (The Arrow), is a short travel, hardcore hardtail that is designed for trails, pumptracks and bike park riding - we'd call it hardcountry or downcore but we can't decide which portmanteau is more painful so we'll stick with the wordier description for now.



Fezzari Solitude



Features

• 27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 68-degree HTA
• 74.5-degree STA
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL
• 100-140mm fork compatible
• $1,999 (frame only), $2,499 (complete)
More Information


bigquotesThe Solitude uses what Fezzari calls its Monoform technology, which the company had previously only used for its carbon road bikes. While most carbon bikes are made of two molded pieces that are then bonded together, Monoform technology uses a single mold to eliminate bonding and therefore reduce weight without reducing strength. This XC race machine frame weighs less than 1000 grams putting it firmly in that category and its geometry is in keeping with current World Cup XC trends.




Want to see even more hardtail content? Don't worry, it's on the way - a whole bunch of value priced hardtail reviews are in the works as part of the next Pinkbike Field Test. And yes, they'll all be hucked to flat.

