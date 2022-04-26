Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More

Tear-off strips are fine for motocross riders who require clear vision since they get roosted by any rider in front of them, even in dry conditions, but mountain bikers have different needs. Remember Danny Hart's famous World Championship winning run during the terrifyingly wet and muddy conditions from Champery? Well, he chose a roll-off goggle system for a few reasons, just like the Scott Prospect WORKS Film System (WFS), which use a clear film bound to two spools.



A clean roll of 50mm tall film slides across the field of vision via an easy to locate spring-loaded cord with one swift pull. Thanks to a brim-like flap, there's no way for the water to enter the top of the film and between the lens. This eliminates the blurry vision that occurs when rain gets trapped between tear-offs. They are for very-specific conditions of course, but if you're looking to battle wet weather on your bike park vacation or are gravity racing in horrible conditions, these are a game changer.



As for the Prospect WFS goggles themselves, you can remove the WFS system or add it to existing Prospect goggles with the necessary WFS kit. The roll-off system clips onto the goggle frame while the film is placed into the canister, and slid across and under the mudflap at the top of the lens. It's a tool-free job, although it requires some steady handwork. Other bonuses would be the dual strap tensioners for blind adjustments to snug the cushy, triple layer foam onto your face.



Even in the largest full-face helmets, the outriggers, where the strap attaches to the goggle frame, the Prospect goggles had no problem staying tight against my face. It's worth mentioning that even though the field of vision is wide and the film strip is tall enough, the lens sits far away from your face and has a plastic sheath for the film to slide on. That can be a little distracting, but it's one thousand times better than streaks of water running down between tear-offs or wiping mud spray away with your glove.