Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy stuff someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Jank Components Pump and Beverage Can Holders
Features
• 3D printed • Accepts any a 30-28mm diameter pump • $24.99 - 34.99 USD
• Inline, side-load, and Specialized SWAT box options • Replacement straps available • jankcomponents.com
Jank Components is a rapidly growing 3D printing business hailing from Bellingham that was started out of a desire for some one-off, niche items. "I'm supplying prototypes for the people," says owner Eric Olsen. Those range from a 355 ml beverage holster he thoughtfully personalized for me, to more specific items like fenders for Forbidden bikes and a bleed cup for DVO forks. Ever wonder where to get those tidy clips to keep your cables fastened together? Jank has those "Housing Homies" too. All of the parts are 3D printed with a recyclable thermoplastic polyester (PETG), and shipped in repurposed packaging. Eric turns prototypes and scraps back into usable filament for future pieces too. Looking forward into June, Eric will be donating 50% of the profits from Jank to World Bicycle Relief after gaining inspiration from Lachlan Morton's "Alt Tour".
I was most interested in their Inline pump holder that can quickly bolt to the frequently appearing accessory mount under the top tube of some frames. The clever design of the Inline bracket removes the downtube size constraint and places it out of harm's way under the top tube. There's even another bracket option to secure the pump to the underside of a Specialized SWAT box door. All of the holders use the same O-ring with a locking lever, which are available separately. Got another clever idea? Eric might already make it, or can whip it up for you in between hitting regional enduro races.
5DEV Trail/Enduro Cranks
Features
• 7075-T651 CNC'd billet aluminum • 155-175mm arm lengths • 29 or 30mm spindle diameter • 167mm Q factor
How could you pass by a bike with these cranks and not take notice? The wild cookie-cutter look from the 5DEV Trail/Enduro cranks minimize weight and maximize strength. Based in San Diego, the company began with five axis machining contracts outside of the bike industry, but is riddled with avid mountain bikers who have turned a hobby into a branch of their main business. They aren't afraid to whip up and show off prototypes as they play with various anodizing finishes and colors, like the ones we covered at Sea Otter.
These patent-pending, AI-looking aluminum cranks can be produced at various lengths from 155-175mm in 5mm increments. If you're searching for aftermarket eMTB cranks, 5DEV has models to fit Specialized (excluding SL motors), Bosch, and Shimano spindle patterns too. The three piece crankset uses SRAM DUB or 30mm spindles with eight splines in 68-73mm BB shell widths which give a 167mm Q-factor. To mount their trippy looking Spacely sprocket, which looks like it came off of an 80's era BMX bike, 5DEV chose SRAM's 3-bolt chainring mounting standard for their Trail/Enduro cranks.
Out of the box, self-extracting chromoly hardware, which uses a standard 8mm hex wrench, has the torques wisely laser etched into the bolts, and are prepped with grease. My favorite highlight, aside from the wild looks, has to be the alloy bearing pre-loader which won't degrade from cleaners and will survive even the most zealous bolt torquers. They aren't cheap at $499, but are extremely well finished with smooth threads, no burs or extra material, and come with a 5-year warranty.
Scott Prospect WFS Goggle
Features
• 50mm tall film with mud flap • NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment • MX-rated impact resistant lens with locking system • Silicone grip on strap
• 3-layer molded face foam • 2 extra film rolls included • $120 USD • scott-sports.com
Tear-off strips are fine for motocross riders who require clear vision since they get roosted by any rider in front of them, even in dry conditions, but mountain bikers have different needs. Remember Danny Hart's famous World Championship winning run during the terrifyingly wet and muddy conditions from Champery? Well, he chose a roll-off goggle system for a few reasons, just like the Scott Prospect WORKS Film System (WFS), which use a clear film bound to two spools.
A clean roll of 50mm tall film slides across the field of vision via an easy to locate spring-loaded cord with one swift pull. Thanks to a brim-like flap, there's no way for the water to enter the top of the film and between the lens. This eliminates the blurry vision that occurs when rain gets trapped between tear-offs. They are for very-specific conditions of course, but if you're looking to battle wet weather on your bike park vacation or are gravity racing in horrible conditions, these are a game changer.
As for the Prospect WFS goggles themselves, you can remove the WFS system or add it to existing Prospect goggles with the necessary WFS kit. The roll-off system clips onto the goggle frame while the film is placed into the canister, and slid across and under the mudflap at the top of the lens. It's a tool-free job, although it requires some steady handwork. Other bonuses would be the dual strap tensioners for blind adjustments to snug the cushy, triple layer foam onto your face.
Even in the largest full-face helmets, the outriggers, where the strap attaches to the goggle frame, the Prospect goggles had no problem staying tight against my face. It's worth mentioning that even though the field of vision is wide and the film strip is tall enough, the lens sits far away from your face and has a plastic sheath for the film to slide on. That can be a little distracting, but it's one thousand times better than streaks of water running down between tear-offs or wiping mud spray away with your glove.
Yoshimura Chilao Pedals
Features
• Large size: 110mm (long) x 107.25mm (wide) • 15mm body height at axle • 375 g (claimed and actual)
Yohsimura Cycling is a young division of Yohsimura R&D of America, originally formed from the desire to build high quality Moto GP race engines. Their Chilao pedal comes in two pedal body sizes, with the larger ones shown here, and have a sleek 6061-T6, low-profile body. Inside the heavily CNC'd block are two sealed bearings on the outside of the axle and an IGUS bushing inboard towards the crankarm.
The Chilaos use the most desirable pin design in terms of grip and removal if you ask me. I've tried plenty of flat pedals with their own take on pin style, but I keep coming back to love standard grub screws because they offer exceptional grip without risking a bone graft or catching the lower array on obstacles too often. Maybe it's the threaded pitch that really bites from all sides of the shoe, or the fact that the leading pins under the forefoot and are angled back a touch.
Front to back, the body is on the larger size at 110mm in length and a very precise 107.25mm width. In actuality, the effective pin area is 50mm long on the front half of the axle and 42mm on the backend due to the angular edges, built to glance off of protruding objects. We previously included them in a flat pedal group test, which you can read here. Yoshimura thought to lower the body over the axle and keep two shorter pins in the center to balance grip and concavity. At the center of the body, the area housing the axle stands 15mm tall, while the outer edges are only 13mm. There is a slightly raised 18mm chamfer ramp towards the outer edge that houses the bearing cap which marginally reduces the grip if your foot lands wide of the desired pin area.
Velo Senso Wilson Saddle
Features
• Cut-out shape to reduce tire buzz • 133 and 143mm width options • 243mm long
Velo Saddles churns out 15 million bicycle seats a year with the majority of performance saddles being for the OEM market, however, the Senso Wilson is their own take on alleviating tire buzz when large rear wheels. The cut-out relief at the back of the saddle gives plenty of space for low saddle heights, especially for short legged riders on 29" wheels or long travel bikes. There are two widths available; 133 and 143mm, with an overall length of 243mm. That's nearly 20mm shorter than most saddles, so the narrower choice is a valid option for youth bikes.
We bolted the Senso Wilson onto the Grim Donut V2, which certainly didn't need any clearance due to the massive chainstays, but the flat, short shape works well with steep seat angles that give more of a perched feeling than sitting. Under the grippy top layer of textured rubber is a more trimmed material in the Zone Cut, which helps to relieve any unwanted pressure in the middle of the saddle. It wasn't until I tried the Senso Wilson that I thought too much about the grip needed to pedal in wet conditions, but there is a lot to gain there. Sliding around less, I was able to focus on all the slippery roots and steering the wildly long Grim Donut V2 uphill. I found the 143mm width to be marginally too wide for my seated pedaling position, but it's nice to see wider saddle options available.
14 Comments
Post a Comment